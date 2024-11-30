For any avid social media user, D Louise Jewellery will be a familiar name - not only because its timeless pieces have become a fashion favourite, but the brand's witty, attention-capturing marketing videos are impressively creative.

Olivia Jenkins, the founder of the effortlessly chic brand, launched her label in 2021, which has impressively grown to over 180k Instagram followers within three years.

Olivia channelled the loss of her mum, who passed away in 2017, into creating timeless designs that hold a personal meaning: "Olivia felt life was too short to not be truly passionate about the every day and D.Louise was born," the brand explains on its website.

Her label's minimalist aesthetic—equal parts elegant, timeless and contemporary — is reflected in her personal styling choices, echoing her brand ethos: "I like to buy and wear pieces that don’t go out of style, and I try not to tap into trends too heavily," she tells H! Fashion.

Her wardrobe is rooted in sophistication. Minimalism, "feel good" 'fits and comfort, create a cocktail of ensembles that truly stand the test of the ever-changing trend cycles.

From the power of statement jewellery to tips for mixing and matching accessories, Olivia shares her go-to outfits and top styling tips with H! Fashion.

The Fashion Insider Diary: Olivia Jenkins

Date Night

I am obsessed with Self-Portrait dresses. I find them timeless and love that I can wear them more than once! This year, I was lucky enough to go to Wimbledon. Jack and I had the most perfect day—it was technically during the day, but it’s still one of my favourite date experiences.

A Day of Meetings

I cannot get enough of the waistcoat trend. It makes me feel so put together, but also comfortable. Lately, I've been investing in fewer but higher-quality pieces, so I treated myself to a DISSH set. I absolutely love Australian brands but hate the sting of import fees!

Drinks With The Girls

LoveShackFancy and I are having a bit of a love affair at the moment—I can’t get enough. It’s such an elevated brand, and I can see myself wearing their pieces over and over again. Here, we were at Cipriani, which is my absolute favourite restaurant. Highly recommend!

A Chic Sunday stroll

For a Sunday stroll, I need to be comfy but warm! You can’t go wrong with leather trousers and chunky boots. Sundays are my favourite day of the week, and I always love doing wholesome activities. Here, I was exploring the market in Notting Hill and made a pit stop for a hot chocolate

Olivia Jenkins

An Evening Soirée

I feel like white dresses are becoming a bit of a theme for me, but I love repeating outfits that I know make me feel good. I’ve had this dress from Vita Grace for four years, and I wear it time and time again. Here, we were in Ibiza for Jack’s sister’s wedding, heading to the incredible Amante.

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

I would describe my style as very timeless. I like to buy and wear pieces that don’t go out of style, and I try not to tap into trends too heavily. It's important to me, as a founder, to always look presentable and professional because I feel like I’m a representative of the brand. When I look good, I feel good, and that allows me to perform my best professionally.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

You can't go wrong with jeans and a blazer. Jeans feel relaxed, but when paired with a tailored blazer, you can look effortlessly put together while staying comfortable. I will only wear an uncomfortable outfit if it's for a short period. If it's an all-day event, comfort is key!

What are your go-to brands?

I think Mango is so chic, and I love Australian brands like DISSH and Kookai. I’m also a big fan of The Frankie Shop's oversized blazers—they're the perfect amount of oversized. You can't go wrong with Zara, and COS is great for basics.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

It's so cliché, but I think Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have nailed that effortless, timeless look. I'm also heavily influenced by relatable people on Instagram. I recently discovered @fakerstrom—her wardrobe is to die for.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

In the office, I prefer to be more put together, but I also love a Lululemon set! On weekends, if I can get away with it, I'll stay in my PJs or tracksuits to recharge. My brand takes up most of my energy from Monday to Friday, and I'm happy with that! During busy periods, social plans are often sacrificed because I choose to dive into my work and be there for my team.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I'm obviously a big fan of jewellery, so any piece with a stone is a must-have accessory. I love a D. Louise statement earring—it can really elevate an outfit. Our recent 'Not So Basic' collection includes chunky bangles, which are perfect staples for any look.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I used to tap into every trend, but now I take it slower! I’ll buy into trends if I genuinely like them and know I'll wear them repeatedly. You'll see me in Uggs and ballet flats, but maybe not cheetah jeans (even though they're SO cool!).

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I find mixing and matching pieces can be tricky at times, but two things really help me: 1. Pre-planning! Last-minute outfit decisions when you’re running late are never a good idea. 2. Pinterest is my best friend—I search for specific pieces, like an 'oversized leather jacket,' to get outfit ideas. I also screenshot Instagram looks and try to recreate them with pieces I already have!

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

You can't go wrong with a power suit—it always makes me feel put together. I also love a great dress. My strategy isn't too specific; I just make sure that whatever I wear, I feel confident in it. Walking into a room full of people can be daunting, but when I feel good in my outfit, I can chat with anyone without being self-conscious.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

I always plan my outfits the night before to make my mornings easier. I also try not to overthink it—a nice pair of trousers and a simple T-shirt can look incredibly chic without much effort