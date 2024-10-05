Fashion Nova takes down Drake lookalike from its ‘BBL’ Halloween costume page

Fashion Nova recently pulled images of a Drake lookalike from its “BBL” Halloween costume page.

The Nova Men BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory – Nude, now slashed to $19.99 from its original $39.99, was made for anyone wanting to rock the exaggerated Brazilian butt lift look, real or not. When it first dropped, the model was a hilarious caricature of Drake in his For All The Dogs era, specifically his look for his “8 am in Charlotte” music video, complete with barrettes and a “Papi” sweatshirt. Beyond the butt pads, the rest of the costume is sold separately.

Although the Drake doppelgänger has since been removed, the internet never forgets. Screenshots of the now-vanished lookalike circulated on social media, leading internet users to have a field day in the comments.

“This is diabolical,” one user commented.

“Fashion Nova sneak diss incoming on the next song,” one person wrote on X.

“Better buy 1 asap before he sends them lawyers letters,” another joked.

“And some people have the nerve to say he won the beef,” someone else noted, while one user added: “Lmaoo this has to be the longest L in history.”

Fashion Nova makes fun of Drake in their listing of a BBL Booty Halloween costume



The costume is still available, but with just one review, giving it a lonely one-star rating.

The Drake costume taps into the pop culture moment of the 2024 Rap Wars between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. When the beef reached a peak this past March, Rick Ross and Metro Boomin also entered the feud. In April, Drake mentioned both Ross and Metro on the Kendrick diss track “Push Ups.” In turn, Ross fired back at Drake with the insulting name “BBL Drizzy,” and claimed the Toronto MC underwent plastic surgery.

Rappe Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 . (Getty Images)

Metro Boomin then offered a $10,000 cash prize to aspiring producers to remix the “BBL Drizzy” beat, firing back at the “Hotline Bling” rapper for calling him lame. TikTok music creators took on the challenge, turning the track into everything from lo-fi rap to jazz music.

However, at last month’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cincinnati, Metro Boomin shut down rumors of any beef with Drake, saying he has “nothing but love and respect” for every artist he’s collaborated with. The St. Louis producer also weighed in on the escalating tension between Drake and Kendrick, which hit a new high after Kendrick jumped on Metro and Future’s track “Like That” (and culminated in “Not Like Us” from Kendrick, which quickly became one of the songs of the summer).

“I think competition is healthy for the game,” Metro said. “Hip-hop’s always been about battling, even if it stays on wax. It’s not as deep as people make it out to be. Hip-hop has a lot of ego—you’re supposed to believe you’re the best. Whether you’re at the top or coming up, you have to feel like you’re the greatest.”