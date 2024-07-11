New father upset after fiancée admits she didn’t think she could love someone so much after giving birth

Father upset after fiancé says she’s never loved someone as much as she loves their baby (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Usually, a father’s biggest fear is letting go of his little girl as she gets older, but in the case of one dad, finding out his partner loves their daughter more than she’s loved anyone was just as harrowing.

Wondering if her comment was out of line, the new mom took to Reddit’s popular confession forum, Am I The A**hole, to ask anonymous users their opinions.

“I gave birth a few weeks ago, to our daughter,” she started by explaining. “As I held her for the first time and looked into her eyes I said: ‘I didn’t realize I could love a person this much’ and cried.”

Her daughter’s perfection captivated the Redditor, and according to her mom, that overwhelming amount of love she has for her will never go away. Hearing her own mother say that made the Reddit user cry.

“It was a really special moment,” she admitted. “My fiancé was quiet but smiled.”

Mother realizes she’s never loved someone as much as she loves her baby girl (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When the original poster and her soon-to-be husband eventually had a moment alone, he admitted he was offended by what she said. “He said he loved us both the same, and me saying that made it seem like I loved our daughter more than him,” she said.

Stunned, the Redditor shot her significant other a “are you f***ing serious look.” The issue was dropped for the time being. However, it wasn’t long before her fiancé brought the conversation up again. Now, she could only offer him her candid thoughts.

“I told him that honestly, yes, I love and cherish our daughter and have never experienced this kind of love for another human being,” the Reddit writer confessed. “He said most ‘normal people’ would agree with him that it’s a hurtful comment and would take offense to it due to the implication.”

Many users agreed she had every right to say, believe, and feel that her love for her daughter is unmatched.

One person wrote: “I’ve heard both mothers and fathers express a similar sentiment to what you said. The love for a child is unlike anything else.”

“Closest thing to unconditional love there is is your child,” another suggested.

A third supporter commented: “Actually, most ‘normal people’ would NOT agree with him (as you can see by the replies). There seems to be a lot jealousy involved.”

After mulling over the comments with her fiancé, the original poster gave an update on the situation, detailing conclusions they’d come to together.

“He wasn’t jealous of our daughter’s role in my life, but rather our bond together,” the Reddit user explained. “He didn’t have that ‘instant love connection’ that we read about all new parents having (like what I experienced).”

“He also agrees he not only could’ve expressed that better, but also choose better timing,” she continued, adding that he wasn’t mad she posted about him in the Reddit thread either.