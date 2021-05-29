READERS' CHOICE:

The no. 1 thing Yahoo Canada users bought on Amazon in May

Cooling devices, like neckwraps and air conditioners, were popular — but no match for this customer favourite.

Father's Day gifts: Score $60 off this mini projector, but only for today

 Dads are notoriously difficult to shop for — but we've got you covered.

With Father's Day less than a month away, Best Buy Canada is offering up a daily deal on great gifts dads will love — even if they tell you they don't want anything. 

The catch? Each deal runs only for 24 hours — so if you're looking to snap it up, you need to act fast! Miss a deal? Check back here every day to see the latest offering.

Today's daily deal is perfect for the dad who loves watching his favourite movies, TV shows or sprorting events in a movie theatre-like environment. Right now you can score the Vankyo - Leisure 3WT Wireless Mini Projector (1080P supported) for $90, but only until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST). 

The VANKYO Leisure 3WT Mini Projector is a small but mighty 1080P supported projector, ideal for your home theatre and outdoor activities. With advanced screen mirroring, it enables wireless screen sharing from IOS or Android devices.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $90 (originally $150)

Check back tomorrow for the next daily deal on must-have Father's Day gifts! Looking for other Father's Day buys? Check out our selection of additional Father's Day gift suggestions from Best Buy below.

This sleek Bluetooth speaker comes equipped with a rechargeable battery to provide a continuous playtime of 8 hours, while its aluminum handle offers easy portability. Its IPX7-rated waterproof design resists moisture and splashes for worry-free usage.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $500

  • 17 Most Weight-Loss Friendly Foods on the Planet

    There is an unhealthy misconception that you have to starve yourself to lose weight, when in fact, the opposite is true. Fueling up with healthy fats, fiber, nutrients, vitamins and minerals can help prime your body for weight loss, and there are specific foods that can help you do so. Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of some of the most weight-loss friendly foods on the planet that can help you achieve your health goals the right way. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts. 1 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Edamame These green soybeans, a common delicacy at your local Japanese restaurant, are packed with vitamins and minerals such omega-3 fatty acids, iron, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin C, Emily Rubin, RD, LDN, Director of Clinical Dietetics Celiac Center, Fatty Liver Center, Weight Management Center at Thomas Jefferson University, reveals to Eat This, Not That! "One cup of edamame has 8 grams of fiber, 17 grams of protein, making it a high-fiber, high-protein food that is going to keep you feeling full and satisfied," she explains. Plus, they are only 180 calories per 1 cup serving. Edamame can be purchased fresh, frozen, dried and even in pasta form. "Add them to any stir fry, salad or even blend them up into a hummus. The dry roasted edamame are a top snack I recommend to my patients with weight-loss goals," she says. 2 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Cauliflower Cauliflower is very low in calories at 25 calories per 1 cup serving, yet high in many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus, Rubin reveals. "This veggie is extremely versatile and can be turned into rice, mashed potatoes and even pizza crust, which in turn, will save you 100s of calories," she explains. Cauliflower contains a high amount of fiber at 3 grams per cup, which is important for digestive health-such as constipation and may reduce obesity, due to its ability to promote fullness and reduce overall calorie intake. 3 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Chia Seeds Rubin explains that these "miracle" tiny black seeds offer antioxidants, protein, omega-3 fatty acids and various micronutrients, but most importantly fiber. "They contain 11 grams per 1 ounce serving, meeting one third of your daily fiber requirements in just one serving," she says. When chia seeds are added to yogurt or any fluid, they expand into a thicker consistency adding fullness to your meal. And, they have about 14% protein, which is high compared to other plant foods. "Next time you eat Greek yogurt, add chia seeds to fill you up for hours," she suggests. 4 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Berries Berries are the lowest sugar fruit with highest nutrients—including fiber— and have been linked to aid in weight loss, according to Rubin. Raspberries contain the highest fiber (6.5 grams) followed by blackberries (5.3 grams). Strawberries and blueberries each contain 2.4 grams of fiber. "Berries have been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels which may reduce your risk of heart disease," she explains. "At 60 calories per serving, berries can be incorporated into any weight loss diet—paleo, low carb diets, Mediterranean, vegetarian, and vegan." How should you eat them? She suggests adding them to oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies and salads as a "healthy and flavorful add-in." 5 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Greek Yogurt Greek yogurt is a great source of protein, calcium and potassium and can help you feel full for a few calories. "Greek yogurt has twice as much satisfying protein and half the sugar of regular yogurt. An average serving, depending on the brand, can have 12 to 17 grams of protein," Rubin reveals. Another benefit is the probiotics in the yogurt, which are the healthy bacteria that can help with digestive issues but may help with weight loss. An added bonus? People who have lactose intolerance may also find Greek yogurt easier to digest. And, another pro is that Greek yogurt can be substituted for many higher calorie foods, such as cheese, cream, and mayo. 6 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Wild Salmon Salmon is one of the best sources of Omega-3 and DHA, explains Nona Djavid, nutrition and weight loss expert and founder of SoulScale. "It's also a nutrient necessary for proper thyroid function, which is important to keep your metabolism running optimally."RELATED: The #1 Cause of Obesity, According to Science 7 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Leafy Greens Eating leafy greens is a great way to increase the volume of your meals—without increasing the calories—says Djavid. "They have several properties that make them perfect for a weight loss diet, such as being low in calories and carbohydrates and loaded with fiber," she explains. Additionally, leafy greens contain essential wholefood prenatal nutrients like calcium, iron and folate, and tons of vital daily dietary fiber. Leafy greens include dark green vegetables like kale, spinach and swiss chard. "There are endless ways to include your greens into your daily diet, from eating raw in salads, sauteed, blanched, and steamed," she says. 8 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Whole Eggs Eggs are incredibly nutrient dense and can help you get all the nutrients you need on a calorie-restricted diet, explains Djavid. Fun fact: almost all the nutrients are found in the yolks. "Compared to refined carbs like bagels, eggs can suppress appetite later in the day and may even promote weight loss," she adds. 9 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Avocados Avocados are a crowd go-to favorite for healthy fat, explains Djavid. "They also happen to be high in potassium, folate and Vitamin K, which helps your body to properly absorb other vitamins," she explains. An easy way to enjoy an avocado? Slice it, and drizzle with a little olive oil and sea salt.RELATED: This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say 10 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Chili Peppers Djavid suggests spicing up your life to lose weight. "Chili peppers contain capsaicin, a substance which has been shown to reduce appetite and increase fat burning in some studies," she says. "Eating spicy foods that contain chili peppers may reduce your appetite temporarily and even increase fat burning." 11 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Nuts Nuts help improve metabolic health and promote weight loss, and "can make a healthy addition to an effective weight loss diet when consumed in moderation," Djavid explains. "They're an excellent snack, containing balanced amounts of protein, fiber and healthy fats—make sure not to go overboard!" 12 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Beans and Legumes Beans and legumes include lentils, black beans, kidney beans and some others. "They are a good addition to your weight loss diet," maintains Djavid. "They're both high in protein and fiber, contributing to feelings of fullness and a lower calorie intake."RELATED: I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement 13 Weight-Loss Friendly Drink: Tea Christina Towle, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Founder of Hudson Valley Nutrition, points to many scientific studies that link tea and weight loss. She recommends three different types. Black Tea: Towle explains that belack tea has unique flavonoids that are proven to support weight reduction. "I recommend a high-quality one like this BOH tea direct from Malaysian Plantation," she says. "The purer, the more potent in key fat-reducing ingredients." Green Tea: Compounds in Green Tea, specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), increase hormones that help break down fat cells, Towle states. "An easy way to consume green tea, especially in the summer, is to look for a green ice-tea like this one from Harney Teas."Sleep Tea: Teas aimed at helping you sleep will not only help you get your zs. "We encounter sleep studies daily on how sleep and stress-reduction aids in weight loss," Towle reveals. "To assist with sleep that is much healthier than prescription medication, I recommend sleep tea like Rest Assured from Good Pharma that contains JuJube Seed proven to promote relaxation and also CBD Tea that calms." 14 Weight-Loss Friendly Idea: Prepared Foods Towle is a big fan of prepared foods—but not the kind that you get in the freezer aisle—for achieving weight loss goals. "When we're stressed for time, it's easy to grab junk food, which will halt weight loss," she explains. "I tell clients that if they don't have time to prep and portion, that they should seek out a healthy food delivery program." She is a huge fan of vegan food delivery from GO Buddha that offers light, healthy, perfectly portioned and, most importantly, delicious meals "so you feel satisfied and won't reach for a chocolate bar." 15 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Lean and Green Protein Shakes Protein combined with Greens is a win-win for weight loss, according to Towle. "This combo provides all the antioxidants and nutrients to support metabolism, increase energy to burn fat, and also fills you up so you aren't reaching for more food," she says. However, make sure you find one that isn't made for weight-gain nor contains whey, "that will literally add weight." Two of her picks include Female Lean Protein from True Nutrition 16 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Broth Sipping broth throughout the day calms and satisfies without adding calories, suggests Towle. "I typically drink one-or-two cups of this vegan broth from Grace's Goodness Organics," she reveals. "It is infused with cayenne that is known to boost metabolism, stimulate circulation, and regulate blood sugar…all important for weight-loss!" 17 Weight-Loss Friendly Food: Healthy Treats Also, have good-for-you treats on-hand when you feel like you may need to indulge guilt-free, urges Towle. "Physiologically, knowing you 'can will support you in your path towards living lean and help you stay positive," she explains. "I have a few cases of this plant-based Double Rainbow ice-cream at all times." And now that you've got a great foundation, don't miss these additional 19 Weight Loss Foods That Really Work, Say Experts.

  • Over 60? Stop Doing This ASAP, Say Experts

    When it comes to being over 60, you should be proud you made it this long—and careful not to mess it up now. "Everyone knows the basics of how to live a healthy life even if they don't follow them," says Kay Van Norman, President of Brilliant Aging. But what are some things you may not know? The things you should stop doing now? We asked Van Norman, as well as Stephen Anton, Ph.D., Professor and Chief, Clinical Research Division, Department of Aging and Geriatric Research, College of Medicine, University of Florida; Stephen Golant, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Gerontology, University of Florida; and Gary Soffer, MD, an integrative medicine expert at Yale Medicine and assistant professor, Yale School of Medicine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts. 1 Don't Let a Health Set-Back Become a New Health Set-Point "What happens when you have a health crisis as a young person?" asks Van Norman. "You likely address the problem and then aggressively pursue physical therapy in order to get back to doing everything you could do before. Unfortunately, with age it becomes more common for people to accept a health set-back as a new health set-point. Instead of aggressively pursuing the fullest recovery possible they may allow healthcare bias against older adults drive them into a mindset of just getting out of crisis and then trying to prevent getting any worse. This insidious mindset will send you down the path of physical frailty – progressively losing more function each time you're hit with a health challenge. Just say NO and fight back with everything you've got!" 2 Don't Follow Someone Else's Negative Script "None of us age in a bubble," says Van Norman. "We age in family, in community and in culture. We learn about aging from our parents and grandparents, neighbors and community members, and we absorb aging expectations from our culture. For example: both sets of my grandparents retired in their early 60's (like they were conditioned to do in the 60's and 70's) but got bored and started over again. One set remodeled and ran an old motel into their 80's, the other set (who had retired from cattle ranching) bought and ran another ranch into their 90's. So, one of my personal 'aging scripts' rejects the concept of retirement in favor of staying engaged for my entire lifespan. What aging scripts are driving your behaviors?"RELATED: This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says New Study 3 Stop Using the Phrase "Senior Moment" Says Van Norman: "I often hear people say 'I had a senior moment' when forgetting a name or a fact. Meant to be funny or self-deprecating, it becomes an automatic response. However, a robust area of research clearly demonstrates beliefs and expectations impact health—especially on healthy aging. What you're thinking, saying, and doing about aging well work together to determine if you're supporting or sabotaging your chances for living with vitality through your full lifespan. Ban 'senior moment' from your vocabulary and recognize that we've been forgetting things our whole lives; yet, we don't suggest having kids who forget their gym shoes, lunch, or homework evaluated for memory impairment!" 4 Stop Making Your World Smaller / Easier to Manage "Young people with functional challenges are given resources, tools and encouragement to overcome those challenges and live fully in-spite of them," says Van Norman. "They are given a steady diet of resilience training to seek adaptive strategies and live large! But consider what often happens when an older adult is struck with a functional challenge. They're only given resources and tools to cope with—rather than overcome—those challenges by making their world smaller and more manageable. There is a profound difference in mindset between overcoming and coping, resulting in profoundly different outcomes. Again—just say NO! Embrace adaptive strategies, ask for ways to continue living fully regardless of challenges!"RELATED: Sure Signs Of Dementia, According To Doctors 5 Don't Forget to Train Your Brain "Cognitive training uses a series of challenging tasks to help improve skills that may decline with age, such as memory and attention," says Anton.How to get started: If you don't have computer or video games handy, you can still introduce brain-training activities into your daily life. Here are some ideas:Practice writing in cursive Drawing a map from your home to the grocery store or libraryResearching a new topic that interests youLearning a new language, instrument, or hobbyReading a how-to book 6 Exercise Your Mind and Body at the Same Time "When you combine movement with a brain challenge (which happens in sports), both your mind and body get a workout at the same time," says Anton. "Fortunately, there are many other options besides playing a sport to achieve this goal. Research shows that older adults enjoy and are able to adhere to 'exergames' that include physical activity on a long-term basis, while games without exercise components have been shown to improve selective attention, dexterity, and hand-eye coordination." 7 Wait At Least Two Hours After Eating to Go to Sleep "When we sleep, our bodies go through the important process of removing waste products from our cells (known as autophagy)," says Anton. "When we eat too close to bedtime, our body is unable to remove as many toxins since its energy is being used to digest the food from the last meal."RELATED: The #1 Cause of Obesity, According to Science 8 Eat Until You Are About 75% Full—and Here's Why "Every time you eat, you affect your metabolic health. Large meals lead to abnormally high increases in postprandial glucose," says Anton. "In response to these elevations in glucose, the body secretes large amounts of insulin and other counter-regulatory hormones to lower blood glucose levels in an attempt to return to homeostasis (healthy metabolic state). At first, this process may work well but if it is repeated, a state of reactive hypoglycemia can occur which can stimulate hunger since food intake is elicited when blood glucose levels are quickly reduced. Thus, large meals may not only trigger the body to store body fat but can also dysregulate glucose homeostasis, setting up a viscous weight gain cycle." 9 Make This Simple Lifestyle Change "Going for a short walk after a meal can make a big difference in improving metabolic health. The key is to not sit too long and keep your body moving," says Anton. "Ideally, one should not sit for more than an hour at a time but rather get up and move around throughout the day."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers. 10 Don't Settle for Fast Food, Even if That's All That's Around "How less active older people obtain their meals should be on the radar screens of all relevant food providers," says Golant. "A large market of middle-income older persons with mobility challenges is anxious to avoid the omnipresent fast food delivery franchises. They seek quality lunch and dinner options that offer them healthy and innovative meals that can be safely and conveniently delivered to their dwellings. This large group of older consumers is now underserved." What can you do? "Older adults—and the organizations they member—must aggressively advocate for more responsive food delivery options." 11 Stop Hiding Your Supplements From Your Doctor "I cannot overstate the importance of telling your physician each of the herbs and supplements you might be taking," says Gary Soffer, MD, an integrative medicine expert at Yale Medicine and assistant professor, Yale School of Medicine. "While they may seem safe, they often lead to interactions with other medications and serious side effects. Many patients worry that their physician may judge them for taking these, but if you don't feel comfortable telling your doctor about it, then it may be time to find a new doctor who is a better fit." 12 Don't Ignore Power Training (Power = Strength x Speed) "Strength is the amount of force muscles can generate," says Van Norman. "Power is the amount of force muscles can generate quickly. An easy demonstration of power in action is to simply rise from a chair. Now sit back down and this time stand up slowly to a count of 8. Which one is easier? When you stand up normally you use power—strength x speed. When you take speed out of the equation you are using strength alone, which is much harder. Power is more closely linked to functional independence than strength alone and research shows you lose power 3 times faster than strength alone!! To train power you have to accelerate through a range of motion—think whipping big ropes up and down, throwing medicine balls, jumping, etc."– or train with resistance equipment like pneumatic resistance that allows you to train with speed." And to get through life at your healthiest, Don't Take This Supplement, Which Can Raise Your Cancer Risk.

  • The #1 Best Fruit To Eat, According to a Dietitian

    If we're being honest, all fruit is great to eat! Not only is fruit delicious, but having a variety of fruits in your diet can also ensure you are getting a variety of nutrients that your body needs. However, if you had to choose the best fruit to eat, it would have to be berries. Here's why a dietitian says you should eat berries regularly, and for even more healthy eating tips, be sure to read up on our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now."When it comes to fruit, berries really top the charts," says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook. "They are full of fiber, vitamin C, and flavonoids, which is a powerful antioxidant."Compared to any other fruit, berries are the highest in fiber. One cup of raspberries or blackberries contains 8 grams of dietary fiber, which is equivalent to 32% of your dietary fiber intake, according to the American Heart Association. Fiber helps with gut health, digestion, and even can assist with weight loss.Plus, as Goodson mentions, berries are a powerful source of antioxidants. These antioxidants have anti-aging properties, which science has proven can help you live a longer life. This happens because the antioxidants can protect your cells against free radicals, which cause oxidative stress and can lead to the development of chronic diseases like cancer or heart disease, according to a study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.While there are many different foods that constraint these antioxidants, berries are known to be the most antioxidant-rich—along with pomegranates—according to the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry.But is there one type of berry that would be considered the best of the best? Goodson points out that blueberries may be a top choice due to their higher antioxidant capacity. The journal Nutrients also says that blueberries contain polyphenols that can limit the effects of the aging of your cells.Along with all of the health benefits, berries are incredibly versatile when it comes to putting together healthy meals—especially breakfasts and desserts!"Berries are so versatile, making them easy to consume," says Goodson. "They can go on top of cereal, oatmeal, or yogurt. It can be added to baked goods, salads, and grain salads, blended into smoothies and juices, and can be eaten all by themselves as a naturally sweet treat."So the next time you mix up a warm bowl of oatmeal or scoop some Greek yogurt into a bowl, top your breakfast with some fresh berries to give your morning the ultimate healthy boost. Plus, if you're looking for even more healthy recipe ideas, check out our list of 38 Quick&Easy Breakfast Ideas.

  • The #1 Best Protein Shake to Drink, According to a Dietitian

    Protein shakes are heaven-sent for the on-the-go crowd who understands the importance of the muscle-building macro. But, understanding why people need to boost their protein intake and actually getting in the right amount of protein are not always one and the same. (Related: This Is Exactly How Much Protein To Eat A Day For Weight Loss.)Yes, cooking up a chicken breast or other piece of meat will give your body muscle-building protein. But in reality, most people don't have the time (or energy) to do that every single day.For people who don't have the time to whip up a protein-rich breakfast or other meal, protein shakes are the convenient alternatives that can help them stay on track.But while protein shakes can sound like all-around healthy choices, there are some key things you should take into account when choosing the right one for you.What makes a good-for-you protein shake?Protein shakes are, as the name implies, rich in protein — a nutrient that is essential for many functions in the human body, including supporting immune health, helping with muscle development, and supporting a healthy metabolism. Not to mention, it provides structure to your body.READ MORE: Amazing Side Effects of Using Protein Powder, According to a DietitianDepending on your health goals, you may need a certain amount of protein to help your body do what it needs to do. Typically, protein shakes provide around 18-20 grams of protein per serving to meet the higher protein needs of the health-conscious crowd.And along with ensuring that your protein shake actually provides enough protein, choosing the protein source can get a little confusing.While there are nuances in the ways that certain protein sources metabolize and build muscles, generally speaking, all protein sources will fuel your body just fine. What it really comes down to, is whether the protein source meets your personal lifestyle.If following a vegan lifestyle is your jam, choosing a pea-based or soy-based protein powder will be your best bet. If you are focused on dairy-based protein powders, then casein and whey will be the right choice for you.But finding a protein shake doesn't stop at finding one that contains the right amount and type of protein. Along with these factors, the shake should check additional boxes in order to be considered a good-for-you choice:Low or free from added sugars like corn syrup or glucoseLow or free from saturated fatFree from artificial colors or flavorsFree from potentially harmful artificial sweeteners like acesulfame potassiumFree from potentially inflammatory fats, like canola oilSweetened with natural sweeteners like monk fruit and steviaAnd depending on personal preference, the shake should be free from items like animal products, non-organic ingredients, and emulsifiers like carrageenan.Most importantly, the shake needs to taste good to you.You can have all of the key components included in your shake, but if it tastes like chalk and you don't enjoy sucking it down, then what's the point? Food should be enjoyed – even if it is a healthy food that supports your overall health.Should you DIY your protein shake?If you have some time on your hands, you can absolutely whip up your own protein shake quite simply. (For that, we have these 13 Best Protein Shake Recipes for Weight Loss.)Combine a scoop or two of protein powder with healthy and tasty ingredients (like berries, coconut water, almond milk, etc.), and you've got yourself a refreshing gourmet protein shake.If you don't have protein powder on hand, other protein sources like nut butter, milk, and Greek yogurt can be used as a protein source, as are any of these 24 Ways To Add Protein To Your Smoothie Without Powder.But most people don't have a blender laying around in their car or when they are at their office. Nor do they have fresh ingredients handy when they are out and about. Or perhaps you don't want to mess up your blender when craving a protein shake (no shame in wanting a clean kitchen!).This is where other store-bought protein shake options can come into play.The best protein shake for busy peopleAmong the sea of protein shake choices out there, there are a few diamonds in the rough.And while some check some of the boxes that make a "good-for-you" choice, only a select few are worthy of being called the "best".And as a registered dietitian, the one protein shake that I am enjoying is Naked Nutrition's Strawberry Banana Protein shake. This protein shake fits the bill for a number of reasons.The most important reason why this shake is a top choice is that it actually tastes good. Loaded with real banana juice and freeze-dried strawberries, this shake has no weird artificial funky "fruit-like" tastes. The shake tastes like it is made with real fruit because, well, it is made with real fruit.Naked Shake is made with vegan-friendly pea protein, MCT oil to support weight maintenance goals, and only contains 5 grams of sugar per serving.Plus, since it is a blend of powder instead of a ready-to-feed pre-mixed drink, busy folks simply need to add water to two scoops in a shaker bottle and give it a good shake – easy breezy and super-convenient if you are limited on space too.The blend is certified gluten-free, GMO-free, soy-free, and is made with "real" ingredients—nothing fake.The pea protein, sourced from US/Canada grown split yellow peas, is third-party tested for heavy metal contaminants. That means you can feel confident about what you're putting in your body.Mixing up a Naked Nutrition Strawberry Banana Protein Shake is a go-to choice when an extra protein boost is needed without any questionable ingredients added. When your body needs a dose of protein when you are running out the door or when you are on the move, including this shake into your overall healthy lifestyle can be the addition that you have been needing all along. You can also try these 35 Best Store-Bought High-Protein Snacks.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!

  • Ways You're Damaging Your Heart Without Realizing It, Say Doctors

    Despite decades of heart-health campaigns, heart attacks are still all too common: Each year, 715,000 people will have a heart attack, or one every 44 seconds, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although the stereotypical symptoms and causes of a heart attack are well known — chest pain and a diet high in saturated fat, for example — there are many common risk factors and behaviors doctors say their patients don't realize can lead to a heart attack, but they wish they knew. Eat This, Not That! Health asked a group of top MDs to reveal those surprising things that can affect whether you have a heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts. 1 Your Commute "A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that exposure to traffic increases the chance of a heart attack in people already at risk," says JD Zipkin, MD, associate medical director of Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care in New York City. "Other studies have shown that longer commute times also increase the risk of weight gain, stress, and high blood pressure, all of which are risk factors for heart disease."The Rx: No need to go off the grid. Just be aware of how your commute — and work generally — is affecting your diet and mental health. If you find yourself blowing your top regularly at traffic or scarfing drive-thru burgers several times a week, it might be time to try heart-healthy tactics like relaxation exercises and meal prep.RELATED: This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say 2 You Get the Flu "If you don't usually get the flu vaccine, this statistic may be a good reason to start: Studies have shown that people are an astounding six times more likely to have a heart attack in the week following the flu than after that point or before it," says Cara Pensabene, MD, of EHE Health in New York. Why? "When you have the flu, the typical immune system response is to react and generate an inflammatory response. Unfortunately, this can also cause inflammation of the heart and blood vessels."The Rx: Every adult should get a flu shot annually, say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While you're at it, ask your doctor if you should be immunized against other diseases that affect older adults, such as meningitis, pneumonia and shingles. 3 Binge-Watching TV "An occasional fave-show binge may be practically harmless, but frequent binge-watching leaves you sedentary for long periods, which can be hard on your entire cardiovascular system," says Pensabene. "The American Heart Association says that most adults are sedentary for six to eight hours a day, and even if those people are moderately active the rest of the time, they are still at higher risk of cardiovascular disease and heart attack."The Rx: The occasional Netflix binge makes life worth living. But make sure you're getting plenty of physical activity when you're not on the couch. The AHA recommends that adults get at least 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity (such as running or swimming) or 120 minutes of moderate physical activity (such as brisk walking) each week. If you work a desk job, find ways to be more active during the day, if just standing and walking around more. 4 You Drink Diet Soda Studies show that people who drink diet sodas and other artificially sweetened beverages have a higher risk of metabolic syndrome. That's when your body has trouble processing insulin, which is a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. And that's a heart attack risk.The Rx: Swap out sugary beverages and diet drinks with tap water, seltzers or homemade fruit-infused water. Avoid any with artificial sweeteners.RELATED: The #1 Cause of Obesity, According to Science 5 You Didn't Go to College A 2016 study published in the International Journal for Equity in Health found that people without a college degree were twice as likely to have a heart attack. "Simply whether you have higher education credentials is not to blame, however," says Pensabene. "These credentials impact factors like social status, living environment and job satisfaction, which could easily generate stress and a higher likelihood of heart disease."The Rx: Regardless of your educational status, be mindful of stress in all areas of your life — two important heart-healthy tips this study reinforced. 6 You Take Ibuprofen "While patients with heart risk factors may be instructed to take low dose aspirin from their doctors, other over-the-counter medications should be avoided," says Richard Honaker, MD, chief medical advisor for Your Doctors Online.The Rx: Talk with your doctor about all over-the-counter medications and supplements you take. "If you have heart risk factors, it's important to avoid NSAID anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen," says Honaker.RELATED: I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement 7 The Time of Year "Heart attack rates in the U.S. increase during the holidays, from Thanksgiving to Christmas," says Tomas H. Ayala, MD, FACC, a cardiologist with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Why? It might be the stresses related to the season, or the cold weather, which increases the risk of a heart attack (read on to find out why).The Rx: Take steps to manage feelings of stress, depression or isolation during the holiday season — relax, meditate, maintain connections, exercise or talk with a professional. 8 The Time of Day "While heart attacks can occur at any time of the day or night, they are most common early in the morning," says Ayala. In fact, studies show that heart attacks are five to six times more likely to occur between 1 and 5 am, and morning heart attacks tend to be more severe than those that happen at other times.The Rx: Be aware of heart attack symptoms. If chest pain wakes you up in the early morning, don't assume it's heartburn. 9 You're Depressed "Depression is associated with higher risk of heart attack," says Ayala. Why? Feelings of sadness and isolation tax the heart, just like anxiety or stress.The Rx: If you're feeling socially isolated or depressed, talk to your doctor about the best course of action. You might benefit from talk therapy too.RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts 10 You've Had Your Heart Broken "Sudden heartbreak, or broken heart syndrome, is a real condition," says Anuj Shah, MD, a cardiologist and director of Apex Heart and Vascular in New Jersey. "We believe it's due to a sudden surge of catecholamine, or nerve hormones. Even a sudden surge of negative emotions can lead to heart problems."The Rx: Don't suffer in silence. Maintain social connections and seek professional help for your grief if necessary. 11 Lack of Sleep "People who have healthier sleep hygiene have a lower risk of heart attacks and heart problems," says Shah. According to a study done by the CDC, people who slept less than 7 hours a night reported having more heart attacks — along with obesity, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, three conditions that lead to heart disease.The Rx: Experts including the American Sleep Foundation recommend that adults get 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night. 12 Snoring "Very loud, frequent snoring could be due to obstructive sleep apnea," says Shah. Sleep apnea has been associated with high blood pressure and other health problems. And according to the National Sleep Foundation, snoring itself is associated with a risk of cardiovascular disease. People who snore have a higher chance of experiencing a thickening in the carotid artery, which doctors think might be caused by the vibrations of snoring.The Rx: If you snore, talk to your doctor. 13 Diabetes Diabetes, even prediabetes or borderline diabetes, can increase your risk of a heart attack, says Robert Malizia, associate medical director with Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. Diabetes causes sugars to build up in the blood. That damages the lining of arteries, which can lead to cardiovascular disease.The Rx: The risk of developing Type 2 diabetes increases over age 40, so the American Diabetes Association recommends a regular diabetes screening for all adults over 45. If you have diabetes, take steps to ensure it's controlled: Make sure you're compliant with medication, diet, lifestyle recommendations and monitoring. 14 Chewing Tobacco "Everyone knows cigarette smoking leads to higher risk of heart attacks, but surprisingly, a lot of people have no clue that other forms of tobacco can also increase their risk," says Shah. "Studies are taking place to find out if vaping increases the risk of heart attacks or not."The Rx: If you smoke or use chewing tobacco, quit. It's never too late to benefit your heart. "Just as smoking increases your risk of heart attack, after two to three years of quitting, your risk starts approaching that of a non-smoker," says Kevin Reiter, associate medical director of Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. Don't assume vaping is healthy — if you vape, pay attention to what researchers report about its safety.RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers. 15 Oversleeping Just like not getting enough sleep is bad for your heart, so is too much. A review of research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that getting more than eight hours can increase your risk of heart disease: Nine hours came with a moderate risk, and 11 hours was associated with a nearly 44 percent increase.The Rx: Get seven to nine hours — no more, no less. Talk to your doctor if you're having trouble staying in the zone. 16 How Much Alcohol You Drink "People know that too much alcohol can lead to liver problems, but a lot of people don't realize that too much alcohol also leads to cardiomyopathy — an enlarged and weakened heart — putting people at risk of heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrest," says Shah.The Rx: For heart health and to lower your risk of cancer, experts say men should limit themselves to two alcoholic drinks a day, and women should have no more than one. 17 Cold Weather "Being in too much cold can lead to vasospasm, or sudden narrowing of the arteries, causing a heart attack," says Shah. According to Harvard Medical School, about 100 men die of heart attacks each year shortly after shoveling snow.The Rx: If you have heart issues, talk to your doctor before shoveling snow; you might want to outsource that chore. "I often tell my patients who are not physically fit not to go out in the snow and start shoveling without getting clearance from their cardiologist first," says Shah. 18 You're Postpartum Having a baby isn't commonly known as a heart attack risk factor, but it is. "After pregnancy, there's a higher risk of heart problems, known as postpartum cardiomyopathy, that can lead to heart attacks and arrhythmias," says Shah.The Rx: If you or any loved ones have recently given birth, familiarize yourself with heart attack symptoms that can affect women (and several of them can be nontraditional, like nausea or back or jaw pain) and make sure those close to you know about them. 19 Your Stress Level The idea that stress or shock can cause a heart attack has been around so long, some might assume it's just a sitcom gag or debunked old wives' tale. It's not. "Chronic stress may increase the risk of heart attack, especially in middle-aged men," says Ayala. "And a sudden acute stress — for example, the loss of a job, the death of a loved one, or even a strong emotional argument — can lead to heart muscle failure and, rarely, to sudden cardiac arrest."The Rx: Keep stress in check, talk with your doctor about heart testing, and eat a heart-healthy diet. "A whole-food, plant-based diet is the foundation for the heart-healthiest diet," advises Ayala. "If you choose to consume lean animal protein, emphasize fish, especially omega-3 fatty acid fish. I tell my patients to aim for a 45-30-25 diet: 45 percent of calories from low glycemic/whole-grain carbs (mainly veggies, fruits and legumes), 30 percent from lean protein and 25 percent from fats." 20 You've Had Breast Cancer "Having breast cancer, and a few other types of cancers, can lead to a higher chance of heart attacks — due to cancer itself, as well as certain chemotherapy or radiation therapy," says Shah.The Rx: If you've been treated for breast cancer, ask your doctor about your heart attack risk, and be alert for possible symptoms. And to get through life at your healthiest, Don't Take This Supplement, Which Can Raise Your Cancer Risk.

  • Signs You're Developing Dementia, According to a Doctor

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. Dementia itself isn't a specific disease, but a general term that describes a declining ability to "remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities." However, the most common type of dementia, Alzheimer's, is—and it is not only progressive but deadly—making it incredibly important to identify the symptoms and signs as soon as possible. "People most commonly associate dementia with memory impairment, however early signs of dementia can be more subtle and manifest in other areas including language/communication, losing one's ability to reason or focus, and or behavioral/ personality changes," Vivek Cherian, MD, a Baltimore based Internal Medicine Physician, tells Eat This, Not That! Health. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts. 1 You Are Losing Interest in Activities Dr. Cherian explains that loss of interest in activities ("in other words, becoming more apathetic") that used to bring you excitement is common in early dementia. RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts 2 You Are Having New Troubles with Words Finding the right words (or forgetting the meaning of words) can make it difficult for individuals to follow movies, stories, or even a conversation Dr. Cherian explains. "Also because individuals sometimes forget words it may make some sentences more challenging to understand when they are speaking," he adds. 3 Your Behavior Is Changing Sustained changes in a person's normal behavior can also be an early warning sign, according to Dr. Cherian. Examples include a previously shy individual who is now outgoing, or a generally peaceful individual who now is much more prone to outbursts of anger. "Rapid mood swings for no particular reason, becoming more confused or becoming more suspicious in general are also possible signs of early dementia," he says. RELATED: This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say 4 Your Judgement Wanes If your judgement suddenly starts deteriorating, it could be a sign of early dementia. "We hardly realize it in life but most activities in life require good judgment. Tasks that we normally don't have a second thought about such as wearing your reading glasses when you can't see something clearly or putting on a coat when it is cold outside are a few of an endless number of examples that ultimately resulted in poor decision-making and judgment," Dr. Cherian explains. 5 You Notice Changes in Your Memory Dementia is most commonly associated with memory loss, but it is a gradual process explains Dr. Cherian. "A person having a tendency to forget things more often or not remember things at all should raise suspicion for early onset dementia," he points out. "Typically these tend to be subtle and involve short-term memory such as forgetting where they put their keys, what they had to eat earlier in the day etc. but oftentimes they have no issues with memories that occurred several years in the past."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers. 6 You Start to Become Disoriented Are you losing your sense of direction or notice yourself becoming disoriented? Dr. Cherian says this could be a sign to watch out for. "Is not uncommon for individuals to forget how to drive home for example (or other commonly used routes) or be confused where they are and sometimes even think they are back and some other time of their life," he says. And to get through life at your healthiest, Don't Take This Supplement, Which Can Raise Your Cancer Risk.

  • Why Matthew Perry's Speech Was Slurred During Friends Reunion

    Despite the good vibes during the Friends reunion special, which went up this week on HBO Max, there was one cause for concern: Matthew Perry, the show's beloved Chandler, appeared to slur his speech when speaking, his mouth hanging in a weird way. While in other circumstances this may pique curiosity, in this case it has raised some concern among fans because Perry has a history with addiction. Might he be in need of help? Among the comments on Twitter: "I really hope Matthew Perry is doing okay." "Matthew Perry worries Friends fans as he appears to slur and stammer." "I got emosh when Matthew Perry walked in, he's been through a lot. This whole reunion is so wholesome I can't." And this one, from actor Devon Sawa: "Leave Matthew Perry alone, ya vultures. Worry about yourselves." Read on to see what may be behind the cause of Perry's slurring, and what the show's director/producer had to say about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts. 1 Perry Has a History of Addiction Perry has spoken before about his history of addiction, saying at one point that he doesn't even remember filming three seasons of the show. After a Jet Ski accident, he became dependent on the painkiller Vicodin, losing so much weight that fans noticed—and worried. "It wasn't my intention to have a problem with it," he told People back in 2002. "But from the start I liked how it made me feel, and I wanted to get more." A stint in rehab—"I was able to stay sober for a brief period," he said. "But I didn't really get it"—didn't stick. "I've been through a very dark time," he told People. And that dark time continued; keep reading. 2 Perry Considers Himself an Alcoholic "I'm an alcoholic," he told People back then. And his secret to staying clean? "It all starts from a spiritual connection with something that's bigger than you," he says. "That's where the stuff of life is. As for the rest of it, I'm lucky to have a cool car and plenty of money. But if you don't have happiness inside, and you don't think of others first, you'll be lonely and miserable in a big house." This doesn't sound like the sarcastic Chandler. "I used to call people who said this sort of stuff 'How are you?' people," he added. "They'd ask, 'How are you?' I'd say, 'Good.' And they'd say, 'No, how are you?' I hated that. But you know what? I've become a 'How are you?' person." 3 Why Perry Was Slurring His Speech The honest answer is, the media doesn't know why Perry was slurring his speech; the actor has not addressed it directly. But that hasn't stopped news outlets from repeating a story a source told the Sun. This source said: "Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling. He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech. Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew especially in recent days given how people have reacted online. Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry." The show's producer/director commented on it; read on. 4 The Friends Producer Said He Thinks Perry is "OK" Friends producer/director Kevin Bright addressed the subject in a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter: "I talked to him. It was great seeing him again," he said. "And what people say is what people say. I don't have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show. But yes, I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."Perry did, however, open up about something remarkable during the special, as seen in the next slide. 5 Perry Was Emotionally Open During the Special, Revealing He Had Extreme Anxiety Although the Friends reunion was lighthearted and not-at-all deeply introspective, there were glimpses of the actors as real people, with Perry admitting he was especially vulnerable during the show's run. He admitted to having an "unhealthy" relationship with the audience's reaction during tapings. "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," he said. "And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out.""You didn't tell us that, though," said co-star Lisa Kudrow. "I don't remember you ever saying that.""Oh, yeah," Perry said. "I felt like that every single night."RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts 6 If You Need Help With Substance Abuse "Increased stress can lead to increases in alcohol and substance use," says the CDC. "If you or someone you care about is starting to use alcohol or other substances, or is increasing their use during the COVID-19 pandemic, here are a few suggestions that may help:Contact your healthcare provider.Locate virtual treatment and recovery programs Medication-assisted treatment for alcohol or opioid use disorders may be an option.Take medicine as prescribed and continue your therapy, treatment, or support appointments (in person or through telehealth services) when possible.Call the National Drug and Alcohol Treatment Referral Routing Service (1-800-662-HELP) to speak with someone about an alcohol or substance use problem."And to get through life at your healthiest, Don't Take This Supplement, Which Can Raise Your Cancer Risk.

  • America's Largest Chicken Chain Will Expand for the First Time In 17 Years

    America's largest fried chicken chain has taken over the world with thousands of international locations, but its domestic presence has been on a steady decline for years. However, all that's about to change as KFC announces plans for U.S. growth for the first time in nearly two decades.We tend to think of the company as one of the staples of American fast food, but did you know there are currently more KFC restaurants in China than there are in the United States? Estimates place KFC's China footprint at just over 6,000 units, which is about 2,000 locations more than currently operate stateside.RELATED: This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening 400 New Nontraditional LocationsIn fact, KFC's global footprint overtook its national one a while ago. By 2005, its international reach had surpassed the domestic by about 2,600 stores. In 2021, that difference has ballooned to an incredible 17,000 units—according to Restaurant Business, the chain currently operates 21,000 international locations, but fewer than 4,000 domestic stores.But KFC is looking to course correct, according to a recent statement from president Kevin Hochman. Addressing shareholders at a virtual Investor Day event, he announced the company expected to become "net new unit positive" by the end of 2021, with new restaurant openings overtaking projected closures for the first time in 17 years.Positive unit growth in the U.S. is big news for KFC. The chicken experts had about 100 more store closures than openings every year since 2004. In 2017, the chain managed to reduce that rate by almost half, and almost managed to reverse the trend in 2018. While 2020 was supposed to be their big comeback year, the pandemic-related closures foiled those plans. But now, with "the largest pipeline of new-build sites in over a decade"—including new drive-thru-focused stores—KFC is prepared to cross the threshold into unit growth.The footprint is just one battle in a war the chain is currently waging against Chick-fil-A, its top U.S. competitor. While KFC still has about 1,400 more stores than the much-smaller Chick-fil-A, it lost its sales edge to the competitor in 2013. Chick-fil-A overtook the Colonel again in 2018, with store performances doubling those of KFC. Even Popeyes has been giving the chain a run for its money, and as of 2021 claims an almost equal market share.All three chains have benefitted in recent years from the growing popularity of chicken sandwiches. Popeyes is generally credited with starting the trend, but fast-food restaurants across the board have benefited from it. KFC launched its own version earlier this year and has since enjoyed a surge in same-store sales.In terms of reclaiming its U.S. industry position from Chick-fil-A, KFC still has a long road ahead. While busy expanding abroad in the 2000s, it allowed a formerly regional chain like Chick-fil-A to become, amazingly, the third-largest U.S restaurant chain by sales. Maybe the new and improved chicken sandwich, which currently accounts for 10% of all KFC sales, will help.For more, check out Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC Are the First Fast-Food Brands to Do This, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • One Major Side Effect of Yo-Yo Dieting, Says New Study

    Women who have a history of yo-yo dieting—also called weight cycling—are significantly more likely to have insomnia and other sleep problems, even if they've only had one incidence of losing and regaining 10 pounds, according to a new study in The Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing.Researchers looked at data on 506 women, average age 37, who are taking part in a research project for the American Heart Association. About 72% of participants reported one or more episodes of weight cycling, excluding pregnancy, and this prevalence was compared to self-reported sleep issues. Turns out, there's strong evidence of overlap.Each additional episode of weight cycling was associated with more difficulty falling asleep, shorter sleep time, more frequent use of sleep medications, and more severe insomnia. Yo-yo dieters are also five times more likely to develop obstructive sleep apnea, which has been connected to considerable health risks, including cardiovascular problems. One study found that apnea can boost your chances of heart attack and stroke, for example.The researchers didn't delve into why yo-yo dieting might be associated with this type of effect, but it's likely a number of factors, says Candice Seti, Psy.D, who provides cognitive therapy for weight management, including insomnia treatment. A major connection point is your metabolism, which plays a significant role in your sleep-wake cycle."Yo-yo dieting can wreak havoc on your metabolism," says Seti. "When you lose weight, your metabolism can drop, particularly if you have lost weight quickly. If you fall off the diet and begin to eat more, your metabolism doesn't bounce back as fast. Also, the hormones that manage stress and hunger can end up out of whack from frequent dieting."Not only can this cause you to gain more weight than you had when you started, but what you'll be gaining is fat, not a mix of muscle and fat. Even worse, it will raise your risk of boosting visceral fat, the kind that wraps around your organs and is considered a health hazard."Visceral fat is associated with medical conditions like heart disease and stroke, certain cancers, and type 2 diabetes," says Seti, adding that it can become an ugly cycle: The worse your sleep problems become, the more fat you're likely to put on, and that subsequently impacts your sleep even more.All of that makes it worth employing a more gradual approach to weight loss, Seti suggests. Instead of dramatic weight cycling, she advises focusing on smaller changes that can help you lose weight at a slower pace—for example, one to two pounds per week. That can help your metabolism adjust, and could help keep your sleep on track as a result.For more, be sure to check out Weight Loss Tips Experts Wish You Knew About Sooner.

