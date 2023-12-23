FC Santa Claus is a football team in which country? The Saturday Quiz

Photograph: D-Keine/Getty Images

The questions

1 Who was posthumously proved right on Christmas Day, 1758?

2 Jennifer Lopez’s green Versace dress inspired what online function?

3 What substance was supposedly produced by mediums at seances?

4 FC Santa Claus is a football team in which country?

5 Which diocese used to stretch from the Humber to the Thames?

6 Mark and Roxanne Hoyle dominated the festive charts under what name?

7 Who is the only Australian to win the Nobel prize in Literature?

8 In 1804, Jacques I was declared emperor of where?

What links:

9 Dormouse; squirrel; capercaillie, puffin; salmon; bees?

10 Chelsea army; Manchester football; Milton Keynes computing; York railway?

11 Robert McNamara; Elsa Dorfman; Steve Bannon; John le Carré

12 Doc; Janet; Kikuchiyo; Chico; Merope; Rachel Stevens?

13 Arrowhead Stadium; Globe Life Field; Ball Arena; T-Mobile Arena?

14 Decapitated, 1964 and 1998; arm sawn off, 1984; blown up, 2003?

15 23 birds; 23 musicians; 19 aristocrats; 8 dairy workers; 5 pieces of jewellery?

The answers

1 Edmond Halley (predicted return of his comet).

2 Google Images.

3 Ectoplasm.

4 Finland.

5 Lincoln.

6 LadBaby (five Christmas No 1 singles)

7 Patrick White (1973).

8 Haiti.

9 Animals on 2023 coin designs.

10 National museums: location and subject.

11 Subjects of documentary films by Errol Morris: The Fog of War; The B-Side; American Dharma; The Pigeon Tunnel.

12 Members of septets: Seven Dwarfs; Secret Seven; Seven Samurai; Magnificent Seven; Seven Sisters (Pleiades); S Club 7.

13 Homes of US champion sports teams in 2023: Kansas City Chiefs; Texas Rangers; Denver Nuggets; Vegas Golden Knights.

14 Vandalism of Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue.

15 Breakdown of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Frederic Austin version.