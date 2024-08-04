'Fear kept me alive on epic motorbike trip across Africa'

At the age of 23, Nigerian musician Udoh Ebaide Joy survived a traumatic car accident.

It damaged her spinal cord and for months she could not get around without a wheelchair.

But alongside the pain, Ms Joy felt an overwhelming sense of clarity.

“It made me decide that I will live my life to the fullest," she told the BBC's Africa Daily podcast.

In the time since she recovered, Ms Joy has put her energy - and all her savings - into travelling, even converting a 1980s Nissan van into a home on wheels.

But Ms Joy's greatest adventure took place this year when, at the age of 32, she became the first documented black African woman to travel solo from East to West Africa on a motorcycle.

The Afrobeats singer did a 9,000km (5,600 miles) trip from the Kenyan city of Mombasa to Lagos in Nigeria, and she spent more than three months travelling.

Along the way she experienced gorgeous scenery, visa problems, an underground community of African bikers, lone rides through "scary" forests and an epic, tear-jerking homecoming celebration.

“Being alone and travelling on those roads, not understanding the language, I was always travelling with fear, which was good because my fears keep me alive,” she says.

The journey began earlier this year when Ms Joy flew to Kenya and bought a 250cc motorbike, which she named Rory.

Udoh Ebaide Joy had never ridden a motorbike before purchasing Rory [Udoh Ebaide Joy]

Having never even ridden a standard bicycle, let alone a motorbike, she took a one-week training course in the capital, Nairobi, to prepare for her adventure.

Then, on 8 March, Ms Joy embarked on her odyssey through Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Nigeria.

She opted to avoid the Democratic Republic of Congo because of conflict in the east and other safety issues, as well as the poor condition of the roads.

Kenya was the perfect starting point - "the people, the friendliness" were second to none, she says.

The "crazy" roads of Kampala, Uganda's capital, naturally threw her a few challenges.

However after this experience, she rode to her next destination - Rwanda, and was very impressed by its "seamless" border crossing.

When entering numerous other countries Ms Joy faced extra costs, bureaucracy and hours-long delays.

But Rwanda is one of the few nations on the continent with visa-free travel for all Africans.

It was also "a motorcyclist's dream" - its mountainous terrain was perfect for practising how to lean from side to side while riding. This was something Ms Joy truly embraced and enjoyed.

Tanzania provided the most memorable meal of Ms Joy's trip.

After riding for several hours without seeing a single person, she encountered a village in the middle of a forest. Local women at an eatery served a hungry Ms Joy some soup, a huge platter of roasted chicken, and a bowl of fluffy white rice.

"They were fascinated by a girl on a motorcycle and interested in my bad Swahili," she laughs. "The conversation was so sweet, it just felt good to eat and to see people."

Along with curious locals, Ms Joy encountered many sites of cultural significance and natural beauty on her trip. She was enthralled by the Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border.

“It felt great! I'd heard about Victoria Falls forever - for heaven's sake, it's one of the seven [natural] wonders in our own universe,” she says.

"On days I rode, I did at least 300km"", Source: Udoh Ebaide Joy, Source description: , Image: Udoh Ebaide Joy on a bike

She met bikers from various countries on her trip, and they joined her for short legs of her journey, recommending where to stay or eat.

An app for bikers also proved invaluable, allowing her to get tips and other advice.

When she started out Ms Joy had intended to camp at night by the roadsides, but soon gave up on the idea as unsafe - and half-way through her journey sent her tent and other camping equipment back home to reduce her baggage.

From Kampala onwards she stayed in cheap hotels - sometimes staying a few days in one place to explore.

“On days I rode, I did at least 300km,” she said, explaining she would often ride overnight.

In Angola, bikers threw her a party - to celebrate the journey she had taken so far.

"It's a small community," she says. "No matter where you are, if you get the right connection, you can meet any biker anywhere."

Those without the ability - or inclination - to jump on a bike and ride alongside Ms Joy, were able to travel with her virtually.

She posted dozens of slick mini-vlogs on social media, captivating viewers across the world with her humour and honesty.

When she had an internet connection, she would send her recordings to someone back home, who would edit the footage and post videos for her.

By the end of the trip, she had reached more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Many of these supporters were women, who were proud to see Ms Joy overcoming gender-based stereotypes.

She showed the world she was a woman on a bike, fulfilling her own adventure, doing something for herself.

"Thank you for showing the WORLD how amazing women can be!" one commented.

Ms Joy did not face any discrimination whilst meeting people on her journey.

"People ask about the negativities, but I have not experienced the negatives," she says.

"Yes, people are fascinated about a girl on a bike, but I've not had any bad experiences."

The positivity she encountered throughout the journey peaked when she reached her final destination - Lagos, the main city in Nigeria.

Fellow bikers and other members of the public crowded the street to give her a hero's welcome in an event organised by Nigeria's arts and culture ministry.

“When I arrived, I couldn’t hold back my tears. People were dancing and cheering. I couldn’t contain my excitement," Ms Joy remembers.

After sleeping "non-stop for three days", she concludes that the trek changed her outlook on life.

“The trip taught me that I am resilient and tenacious enough to overcome any challenge that life throws at me,” she says.

“I had the best time of my life.”

She has no plans to hang up her leathers though. In just over a month, she will set off on a journey from Nigeria to Morocco.

Biking is a "lifetime lesson", she explains - it has taken her to the most sublime places and introduced her to the most wonderful people.

