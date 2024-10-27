Feel the warmth: 12 great women’s coats for wrapping up in style

If you are investing in a new coat, timeless silhouettes will always reign supreme, from sharp shouldered oversized wool coats, iconic duffles to cocoon silhouettes in shades of berry through to pastel pink and heritage orange checks.

On the autumn/winter 2024 runways, we saw elegant double breasted styles at Dries Van Noten and Miu Miu, Alaïa presented sculptural iterations on the classic black coat, while Chloé’s coat of the season came in a heritage-style check.

Cape style £399, John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E Mode, johnlewis.com

Made from pure new wool and part of a John Lewis exclusive capsule collection, designed with London-based fashion house A.W.A.K.E. Mode. The cape style adds a modern edge to a classic coat, if you are petite, bear in mind that its exaggerated oversized silhouette may not suit all.

Pink boucle £150, monsoon.co.uk

The Ophelia double-breasted boucle coat has a tactile cosy feel. The classic cut means it won’t date and has handy side pockets, button fastening and a back slit for those weekend cyclists among you. The pale pink colour works perfectly with neutral colours. Or experiment with a contrasting-colour rollneck, try a lime green or pop of orange, as seen on the runway at Miu Miu.

It’s a well-known fashion fact that leopard acts as a neutral when deployed in our wardrobe. This darker tone take on the big cat print is even easier to make work with more outfits than you think; it looks great with burgundy, makes jeans look cooler and is the perfect accompaniment to a 60s inspired miniskirt, tights and loafers look.

On days when you don’t know what to wear, this coat will do the heavy lifting for you. A bold coat is a real mood lifter. Throw it over a plain sweater and jeans or dress it up with a rollneck and black tailored trousers and a spiky heel ankle boot.

Red wrap £375, jigsaw-online.com

The ultimate in chic outerwear, the statement cherry red colour in double faced wool with a cocoon silhouette not only plays with proportions but is rich to the touch. The oversized conical silhouette and exaggerated lapels can be cinched at the waist with the sash belt. Simple detailing elevates this coat to designer levels – remember, less is more.

Orange check £239, desigual.com

A traditional, sturdy, ankle-skimming check coat is top of my winter coat list. This version has both vintage appeal and a one-of-a-kind vibrant orange and pale blue check running through it. This falls into the ‘Town & Country’ trend inspired by quintessential English heritage fabrics. It’s all about checks, tweed, herringbone, all of which are hard wearing and should last a lifetime.

Teddy coat £250, thewhitecompany.com

Another big trend for fall was the textured coat, spotted on the aw24 runways, the oversized textured coat was a major show stopper, from knitted wool to super soft faux fur. This soft grey version may not be your everyday outerwear choice as light colours can be a little high maintenance but this certainly is a bit contender for a statement lifelong investment smart coat.

Camel duffle £270, cos.com

If it was good enough for Paddington it’s never going to fall from the iconic coat stakes. The duffle coat has more than made its mark as a wardrobe classic. Add the forever classic camel colour and you are set for a winter wardrobe cornerstone. Wear with jeans for a relaxed weekend look, add a modern twist with a leather skirt or wool tights and a stylist miniskirt.

Lean into the Town & Country trend with a herringbone coat. This one has a slightly oversized fit that would accommodate a chunky jumper or cinch it with the belt to add shape. Wear with an argyle knit and pleated skirt or a jumper dress and flat boots to underscore the heritage look.

Have some fun with your coat choice with a snuggly statement faux fur, chocolate and navy are always a chic combo and the polka dot pattern doesn’t take itself too seriously. Available in sizes 6 to 22.

The bathrobe coat aka the wrap is this season’s most unexpected celebrity back trend when it comes to coats. As worn by Angelina Jolie, out and about in New York, and Rihanna and Isabelle Huppert on the red carpet. Mango’s version has a chic fringe trim, follow Huppert’s lead and pair with diamond earrings.

Dark plum £415, eu.thefrankieshop.com

The Gaia coat ticks two trends for autumn winter, the colour of the season – burgundy through to plum and the double- breasted oversized tailored look spotted on the runway at Stella McCartney. The elegant maxi length, elongates your silhouette while the rich jewel tone in a wool blend adds elevated elegance. With a higher price point this is an investment piece that stands on its own and works best styled with simple pieces underneath, a knitted dress or wide leg trousers and striped shirt.