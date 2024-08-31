Feeling Stuck? The New Moon in Virgo Is Here to Help

New Moons are a time for rejuvenation and manifestation, and if you have a lack in your life, then this is when to fill it—whether through a new experience, person, or item. We must make space for beginnings and foolish behavior during New Moons. Mind you, we are all fools when beginning something new, so don't be scared to get experimental.

For newbies, a New Moon is when the Moon and the Sun meet at the same degree, forming a conjunction. As an astrology practitioner, I'm all about precision because cutting through diamonds is possible. New Moons are a time for setting intentions and goals to manifest. Take the theme of each New Moon as inspiration to bring forth the best version of yourself! If you find your horoscope helpful or have any questions, please tag me on social media @monishaholmes.

Well, Mercury Retrograde just ended, and here comes the New Moon in Virgo to release us from embarrassment and give us a fresh start. During this New Moon, we are wonderfully embraced by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in one of its favorite signs, Libra.

Going through Mercury Retrograde in Leo for the majority of August felt like we were met with a ceiling that we could not break through and stairs we had yet to climb. While Mercury Retrograde has a bad reputation for inundating us with miscommunications, misunderstandings, and missed opportunities, it really allowed us to grow a little more before we leave the nest. Imagine yourself as a baby bird with wings so magnificent you can’t help but extend them wide and trust that you can fly—even if you can't just yet. The paradox of being mature enough to believe you can fly while still being held back by infancy can feel paradoxical, yet that is the story of Leo’s energy. As the second fire sign in the zodiac, Leo is the brooding teenager: Young enough to be subject to the ill intentions of predatory figures, yet old enough to focus on its wildest dreams.

Over the past few weeks, you might have felt stuck and discouraged. Now, with Venus in Libra forming a conjunction with bratty Lilith and the South Node, you may feel the impulse to rebel against what you do not understand. Hold your tongues and mind your perceptions, baby birds. The thing keeping you feeling stuck in the nest may be a careful mother bird who sees that the wind is dangerous for you.

With the New Moon in Virgo occurring on September 2, 2024, at 9:55 P.M. Eastern Time, you will discover that your destination is in sight, but you still have things to do before you're ready to take off and soar. Preparation is the best way to manifest your most otherworldly desires. Keep going, be patient, and, importantly, never give up.

Read your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign horoscope for the New Moon in Virgo:

Aries

You are fully coming into yourself. Go ahead and silence your inner bully. You’ll beat yourself into the ground, expecting to be the complete package. But how could anyone be everything to everyone? You’re a person who is capable of achieving things beyond your current comprehension. You are timeless and ever-growing.

Taurus

Try to focus on the present moment, Taurus. You may know you’re destined for greatness, deserve to live in your dream home, and can bring forth the plush life you’ve wanted—anything is possible when you’re willing to work for it. But refrain from the belief that you have to be "complete." All you need is playfulness and creativity to fulfill your dreams.

Gemini

Sometimes, our family members push us out of the nest too early and we aren’t quite sure how to recover from the fall. As a result, some of us feel it’s better to play it cool. Alternatively, some of us may be held in the nest for too long, hindering our ability to fly. If you are in a position in which you are free to spread your wings, my advice is to allow yourself to soar. You can believe in yourself and call your faith a form of self-love.

Cancer

Are you resisting letting loose for fear of how others will perceive you? Understandably, you may be afraid to trust what you know. You are the expert in your life, and while you can attain knowledge from various sources, try to trust yourself. For example, if your body is tired, rest. If you lack time to rest, figure out how to allocate more time to rest.

Leo

The fear of being a burden to others can keep you from reaching your next level. Leo, you may be ready to bring your whole self to the party. While everyone else might be incapable of imagining the fullness of your personhood, you know who you are in your entirety. During this New Moon in Virgo, allow yourself to get further in touch with yourself before your feathery reveal!

Virgo

People change, Virgo, and you might be mildly incapable of fully appreciating others' recent growth. Growth sometimes occurs in a direction you’re unwilling to go in, and that’s okay. When you recognize that you are no longer compatible with people, it's essential to think about how you can take space from certain relationships.

Libra

This New Moon energy is nudging you to focus inward, Libra. This is a time to nurture your mind and spirit rather than push yourself too hard. Trust the insights you’re receiving, whether logical or emotional, as they reflect your inner wisdom. Prioritize self-care and mental wellness. This is also an excellent time to evaluate whether your beauty routines might be more stressful than beneficial—consider simplifying or pausing any that aren't serving you. This is a time for healing and renewal from the inside out.

Scorpio

Remain diligent, sweetheart. Trust me, people born during Scorpio season or during Scorpio hours are tired of working in the unknown. This frustration comes from working in a garden that appears to be flourishing while also panicking about the water bill. Trust that the advancements you’ve needed in your career are occurring. Keep pushing forward and avoid the trap of living with your fears. Be brave, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

Consider reaching out to a friend about your hopes and dreams—especially if your friend is a Taurus. Some of your wishes need to be revised and re-aligned with your life trajectory. Sagittarius, are you unwilling to focus on the present moment? You’re thriving exactly where you are. You do not need to be at the end of the road today. You will get to the finish line. Just focus on taking one step at a time.

Capricorn

You get to be the thought leader today, Capricorn. Congratulations, the stars are on your side and you have something to say. The idea that you are only valuable in corporate settings is a needless fallacy. Let go of your bad habits and demonstrate a willingness to put yourself out there. Baby bird, you might be one of the first to fly out of the nest. Good luck. You’re becoming an example.

Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, this New Moon is a call to be tender. While many of you are masters at being present and absent at the same time, this New Moon prompts you to decide how you want to connect with others. Some people may experience your distance, while others will be trusted with your clear communication. Trust that you’re able to discern what you need at this time.

Pisces

How are you getting in the way of deepening your partnerships, Pisces? You are going through a transformative time and learning the value of your resources. The way you treat yourself can keep you from reaching the fullness of your evolution. Put your inner critic to rest and enjoy the kindness others bestow upon you.

