Feeling that fall chill? This top-selling space heater is down to just $23 for Prime members

With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy from now and through the winter.

This time of year, we get an official break from the heat and welcome brisker weather. The catch, though: sometimes, it can get a bit too cold to handle. If the temps are turning your home into a freezer faster than you can dig the hot cocoa out of your pantry, Amazon's got a deal you don't want to miss: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now, you can get one for just $23 for Prime members with the on-page coupon.

Why is this a good deal?💰

Jaw-dropping heating bills are no fun. Why pay to warm up your entire home or apartment if you're spending most of your time in one room? The GiveBest Electric Space Heater might be the solution. A mere $23 is a small price to pay to stay warm and under budget — plus, this is the absolute lowest price our trackers have seen on this hot little beast.

Why do I need this? 🧐

The GiveBest Electric Space Heater is perfect for getting a little more heat under your desk when your tootsies feel the chill. Even better: This cozy little guy also doubles as a fan when you need to cool off.

And want to talk about compact? This ceramic space heater measures just over 10 inches tall, but with two heat levels, it's powerful enough to keep a small room cozy. It also has a handle so that you can take it with you from room to room.

Also reassuring: It's made with a flame-retardant material to keep you safe even when it's going full blast, and it shuts off automatically if it's accidentally knocked over.

You'll never achieve cold-weather hygge with icy tootsies, so gift yourself a GiveBest space heater while it's on sale. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Did we mention that over 61,000 Amazon shoppers have given this heater a five-star rating? Reviewers rave about how it keeps them cozy.

Pros 👍

"I got this heater to keep my feet warm because they are always cold. It sure does the job and will also heat up my entire room very quickly," raved a five-star fan. "I like the handle on the top. It is so easy to move where I want it."

Also, don't let its size fool you — this little guy packs a punch: "I am so surprised at how much heat this little heater gives off," wrote another rave reviewer. "My son uses it in the basement, and we can feel the heat coming up the stairs! Love the safety features ... it shuts off if it's knocked over or if the room gets too warm."

"This little heater packs a punch," echoed another. It heats up my entire bedroom really quickly. It has a safety feature that I love. It turns off if it tips over. If you want to remove the bulky big heaters out of your room, this one is a great replacement."

"I’m glad I bought this, I use it where I have a cabin in the woods," said an outdoorsy shopper. "Helps a lot when I have to be sitting down working on my computer, making the environment nice and warm. Won’t heat up the whole cabin, but I just need it in certain circumstances, so it’s great."

Cons 👎

One shopper admitted that there's one thing they would change: "The only con that I found is the fan is a little noisy, but for the price I can't complain at all," the reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer said it's also missing one thing: "I wish it had a remote control," the shopper said after noting that she's "amazed with the power this little heater puts out."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

