I Fell In Love With Squirrels This Spring, And After These 16 Posts You Will Too

I never really paid much attention to squirrels. Much like the common sparrow or, I don't know, an ant, they were just kind of... there. This spring, though, I started really watching them, and I kind of fell in love. Here's proof that you should too.

1.This squirrel on a hot day going sploot:

A squirrel is lying sprawled on the backrest of a couch in a living room

2. This happy squirrel enjoying a sunny picnic:

BRB, going to set one of these up to live out my Disney princess fantasy.

3.These chonky ground squirrels surveying their “waterfront property:”

Three large squirrels rest on rocks on the coastline

4.This polite gentleman asking for more nuts:

A squirrel stands pleadingly on a wooden table next to a metal dish for nuts

5.A sweet visitor captured by a doorbell camera:

A squirrel stands on its hind legs on a porch near a Ring doorbell.

She’d just like to come inside, please.

6.This one who looks straight out of a cartoon:

A small squirrel with big, round eyes stands on a piece of wood near a garden

Look at those eyes! That little face!

7. A couple of eastern gray squirrels tussling playfully:

Squirrels or kittens?!?

8.This opportunist pizza lover:

A squirrel nibbling on a slice of pizza from an open pizza box

Move aside, pizza rat.

9.Three babies in a deep, deeeeep sleep:

Three squirrels are sleeping closely together in a nest

10. This Starbucks connoisseur:

Don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious...

11.Another squirrel who really loves corn:

A squirrel sits on a green chair attached to a tree trunk, eating corn from a vertical cob next to it

12.An adorable “chisler” in Yellowstone National Park:

A squirrel peeks out from a hole in the ground, surrounded by grass and dirt

13.This one who is participating in science, but is really just in it for the treats:

A squirrel sits on a weighing scale placed on a sidewalk. A hand holds a plastic spoon with an almond in front of the squirrel

14.This fellow UMich wolverine wearing his winter coat:

A plump squirrel sits on a lawn, holding an acorn with both paws

15. This squirrel expecting a litter:

A group of baby squirrels is called a "kit," and there are usually two to four, but up to eight of them... aww!!!

16. And finally, Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel:

Since the first "Twiggy" made her live performance debut in 1979, ten other waterskiing squirrels have made dozens of TV, film, and commercial appearances under the same name. Just incredible.

