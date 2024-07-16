I Fell In Love With Squirrels This Spring, And After These 16 Posts You Will Too
I never really paid much attention to squirrels. Much like the common sparrow or, I don't know, an ant, they were just kind of... there. This spring, though, I started really watching them, and I kind of fell in love. Here's proof that you should too.
1.This squirrel on a hot day going sploot:
2. This happy squirrel enjoying a sunny picnic:
Our neighbors knew how badly I wanted one of those squirrel picnic table feeders so they surprised me with one 🐿❤️🌽Today we had our first visitor and HE SAT ON THE BENCH I’M LOSING IT 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fjuThrzJ99
— Mindy White (@mindywhite) June 18, 2020
BRB, going to set one of these up to live out my Disney princess fantasy.
3.These chonky ground squirrels surveying their “waterfront property:”
4.This polite gentleman asking for more nuts:
5.A sweet visitor captured by a doorbell camera:
6.This one who looks straight out of a cartoon:
7. A couple of eastern gray squirrels tussling playfully:
I recorded a brief clip of mounting and wrestling play in the Eastern Grey Squirrel 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/zeZtMQy125
— Alexander (@datepsych) June 25, 2024
Squirrels or kittens?!?
8.This opportunist pizza lover:
9.Three babies in a deep, deeeeep sleep:
10. This Starbucks connoisseur:
Just caught this freaking squirrel drinking starbucks. 😫 then he ran away when he knew his ass was caught!!!! (aka a leaf flew by) pic.twitter.com/1xXvSAvwxo
— 🐰🍓🤍 utokki bb ! (@kindofkait) February 29, 2024
Don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious...
11.Another squirrel who really loves corn:
12.An adorable “chisler” in Yellowstone National Park:
13.This one who is participating in science, but is really just in it for the treats:
14.This fellow UMich wolverine wearing his winter coat:
15. This squirrel expecting a litter:
Saw a pregnant squirrel for the first time today. I’m not sure what I expected but this exceeds all of it. pic.twitter.com/tclbnrtpQg
— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 27, 2024
A group of baby squirrels is called a "kit," and there are usually two to four, but up to eight of them... aww!!!
16. And finally, Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel:
Yes, you are seeing this correctly. This is Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel! 🐿️✨ pic.twitter.com/R4h3w9KgPk
— Mall of America (@mallofamerica) June 8, 2024
Since the first "Twiggy" made her live performance debut in 1979, ten other waterskiing squirrels have made dozens of TV, film, and commercial appearances under the same name. Just incredible.