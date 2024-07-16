I Fell In Love With Squirrels This Spring, And After These 16 Posts You Will Too

I never really paid much attention to squirrels. Much like the common sparrow or, I don't know, an ant, they were just kind of... there. This spring, though, I started really watching them, and I kind of fell in love. Here's proof that you should too.

1.This squirrel on a hot day going sploot:

This little guy, who was brought in by a Redditor’s dog as a baby, is now rehabilitated and living outside – but came in for a respite on a hot day. And his name is Almond Joy!!! u/jinhsospicy / Via reddit.com

2. This happy squirrel enjoying a sunny picnic:

Our neighbors knew how badly I wanted one of those squirrel picnic table feeders so they surprised me with one 🐿❤️🌽Today we had our first visitor and HE SAT ON THE BENCH I’M LOSING IT 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fjuThrzJ99 — Mindy White (@mindywhite) June 18, 2020

Twitter: @mindywhite

BRB, going to set one of these up to live out my Disney princess fantasy.

3.These chonky ground squirrels surveying their “waterfront property:”

Spotted at San Diego’s Mission Beach Jetty, these three look sooo endlessly huggable (but don’t try it). u/Adept_Order_4323 / Via reddit.com

4.This polite gentleman asking for more nuts:

Don’t let looks fool you, though: "After I didn’t feed him more almonds, he knocked down the water bowl in anger," this Redditor writes. u/Solid-Abroad3277 / Via reddit.com

5.A sweet visitor captured by a doorbell camera:

She’d just like to come inside, please. u/Bee-doo_beedoo / Via reddit.com

6.This one who looks straight out of a cartoon:

Look at those eyes! That little face! u/MatrixBunni / Via reddit.com

7. A couple of eastern gray squirrels tussling playfully:

I recorded a brief clip of mounting and wrestling play in the Eastern Grey Squirrel 🐿️ pic.twitter.com/zeZtMQy125 — Alexander (@datepsych) June 25, 2024

Twitter: @datepsych

Squirrels or kittens?!?

8.This opportunist pizza lover:

Move aside, pizza rat. u/Li246694 / Via reddit.com

9.Three babies in a deep, deeeeep sleep:

Oh to be a baby squirrel, cuddling with your siblings for warmth and without a care in the world. u/reddit1896s / SquirrelNest Live (YouTube) / Via reddit.com

10. This Starbucks connoisseur:

Just caught this freaking squirrel drinking starbucks. 😫 then he ran away when he knew his ass was caught!!!! (aka a leaf flew by) pic.twitter.com/1xXvSAvwxo — 🐰🍓🤍 utokki bb ! (@kindofkait) February 29, 2024

Twitter: @kindofkait

Don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious...

11.Another squirrel who really loves corn:

The snack choice, the chair, the unimpressed stare: it's giving community pool teen lifeguard eyeing you after that belly flop. u/anonymoususer08 / Via reddit.com

12.An adorable “chisler” in Yellowstone National Park:

They’re Uinta ground squirrels, but the local nickname is so much better. u/Mama-Pooh / Via reddit.com

13.This one who is participating in science, but is really just in it for the treats:

Apparently the campus squirrels at the University of Michigan are deeply beloved and now I'm questioning all my life choices. u/mattie_hayes / Via reddit.com

14.This fellow UMich wolverine wearing his winter coat:

Gotta bulk before all the human snack dispensers go home for winter break. u/starvenom108 / Via reddit.com

15. This squirrel expecting a litter:

Saw a pregnant squirrel for the first time today. I’m not sure what I expected but this exceeds all of it. pic.twitter.com/tclbnrtpQg — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 27, 2024

Twitter: @AMAZlNGNATURE

A group of baby squirrels is called a "kit," and there are usually two to four, but up to eight of them... aww!!!

16. And finally, Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel:

Yes, you are seeing this correctly. This is Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel! 🐿️✨ pic.twitter.com/R4h3w9KgPk — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) June 8, 2024

Twitter: @mallofamerica

Since the first "Twiggy" made her live performance debut in 1979, ten other waterskiing squirrels have made dozens of TV, film, and commercial appearances under the same name. Just incredible.