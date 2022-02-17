This Rihanna-approved Fenty Beauty mascara is on sale for 50% off right now

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Lash Mascara is on sale for $16 at Sephora Canada. (Images via Sephora Canada/Getty Images)

There are some makeup items you just can't live without. For some it's a pop of colour on the lips, for others it's all about the lashes.

A great mascara can be the finishing touch on a full face of makeup, or the only go-to you need for day-to-day wear to make your eyes look wide awake.

Sephora Canada's latest sale is a must for those in the market for new mascara or a serum to help your natural lashes grow to new lengths. The aptly titled Love Your Lashes sale is a three-day event on now through Feb. 18 that features up to 50 per cent off select mascaras from some of the biggest names in beauty— including Fenty Beauty.

A full-size tube of the Rihanna-approved Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara is on sale for 50 per cent off, making now the perfect time to add a little Bad Gal Riri-inspired glamour to your makeup kit for just $16 CAD.

As an added bonus, shoppers can use code FREESHIP at checkout to score free shipping.

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty- Sephora Canada

$16 $32 at Sephora Canada

The details

Since its release in 2020, Fenty's Full Frontal Lift & Curl Mascara has helped transform lashes thanks to the brand's exclusive "fat to flat brush" that helps you coat every lash - top and bottom.

Rihanna celebrated the product's launch by giving fans a tutorial on how she uses Full Frontal mascara in the shade "Cuz I'm Black" to make her lashes stand out.

"I called it full frontal because mascara is sexy," the singer said. “I like my lashes to be full, I like them to be long and also very very big on them being black.”

Rihanna wears the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Mascara. Image via Fenty Beauty/Sephora Canada.

According to the beauty mogul, she likes to begin with the flat side of the brush to coat her outer lashes in mascara before using the "fat" side of the lash to add volume and thickness.

What people are saying

The cruelty-free, gluten-free, water-resistant formula has earned a 3.9 out of five star rating from more than 3,400 Sephora shoppers, who have called the formula "the new holy grail" of mascara.

"The 2-in-1 design is pretty smart,” one shopper wrote adding that their lashes are “super long and defined.”

Other shoppers have said that the mascara lengthens and curls lashes all day without leaving “any clumps.”

Rihanna wearing Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal Mascara in 'Cuz I'm Black.' (Image via Fenty Beauty/Sephora Canada)

“Does not flake, does not smudge,” another wrote. “Riri killed it with this formula and brush combo.”

Although there are plenty of 5-star customer reviews to choose from, some shoppers have said that "you'll either love it or you won't."

Depending on your goals for lashes, some shoppers have said that this specific formula isn't great if you're looking to add multiple layers, while others have said they experienced some "flaking" by the end fo the day.

Verdict

Whether you're a tried and true Full Frontal fan or curious about the Rihanna-approved formula, Sephora Canada's latest sale is the perfect time to buy. The limited-time sale allows you to purchase Fenty Beauty's mascara for the same price as some some drug store brands and the same price as the brand's mini-sized mascara. Even though some people say they weren't the biggest fans of the formula, the chance to save 50 per cent and give it a try is one $16 investment we're willing to make.

We've gathered more picks from Sephora Canada's Love Your Lashes sale that are too good to pass up!

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH Peptide Lash Enhancing Serum- Sephora Canada (Image via Sephora Canada)

This celeb-approved serum has earned rave reviews from the likes of Brooke Shields for helping your natural lashes reach new lengths thanks to Grande Cosmetics's top-rated formula.

$60 $86 at Sephora Canada

Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara - Lancôme (Image via Sephora Canada)

Add major drama to your lashes and up to 12x more volume with Lancôme's Monsieur Big formula.

$17 $34 at Sephora Canada

Clinique High Impact Mascara - Sephora Canada (Image via Sephora Canada)

If lash definition is your goal, you can't go wrong with Clinique's High Impact Mascara that delivers "lusher, plusher" lashes.

$14 $28 at Sephora Canada

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara- Sephora Canada (Image via Sephora Canada)

Increase the curl of your lashes by up to 35 per cent with this show-stopping formula.

$16 $32 at Sephora Canada

