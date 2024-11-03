Fenwick Christmas window revealed

The Newcastle department store has had a festive window display since 1971 [Andrew Meredith]

Thousands of people have tuned in online to watch the unveiling of this year's Newcastle Fenwick Christmas window.

The city centre department store's festive display has been a fixture for generations of families since 1971.

This year, the theme was revealed as "The Twelve Days of Christmas", illustrated by Observer political cartoonist and former Children's Laureate Chris Riddell.

Fenwick said the display tells the "heart-warming story of Foggy, a determined partridge with a special Christmas wish".

One scene shows Foggy, the partridge in a pear tree, with Santa and 12 drummers drumming [Andrew Meredith]

It also said the Northumberland Street display would be accompanied by a soundtrack of The Twelve Days of Christmas, performed by Tyneside folk band The Unthanks.

Mr Riddell said he was "absolutely thrilled" with how his designs had been brought to life.

"My drawings and narrative have been brought to life through brilliant 3D creatives and fantastic moving characters - with the support of traditional mechanical movement," he said.

"[I] hope everyone enjoys the windows as much as I do."

It was officially unveiled on Sunday evening to a small crowd of invited guests.

The display will be open to the public from Monday.

One of the displays shows Foggy in Santa's workshop [Andrew Meredith]

Foggy finds "five golden rings" [Andrew Meredith]

Foggy comes across eight maids "a-milking" and nine "ladies dancing" [Andrew Meredith]

Follow BBC Newcastle on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links