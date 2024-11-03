Fenwick Christmas window revealed

Jason Arunn Murugesu - BBC News, North East and Cumbria
Santa in red and white sits on a beanbag. Next to him is Foggy. Behind him on a large sofa are several geese laying down.
The Newcastle department store has had a festive window display since 1971 [Andrew Meredith]

Thousands of people have tuned in online to watch the unveiling of this year's Newcastle Fenwick Christmas window.

The city centre department store's festive display has been a fixture for generations of families since 1971.

This year, the theme was revealed as "The Twelve Days of Christmas", illustrated by Observer political cartoonist and former Children's Laureate Chris Riddell.

Fenwick said the display tells the "heart-warming story of Foggy, a determined partridge with a special Christmas wish".

Santa in a red costume is standing next to a pear tree, which is next to a stand filled with figures banging on drums which are yellow and green.
One scene shows Foggy, the partridge in a pear tree, with Santa and 12 drummers drumming [Andrew Meredith]

It also said the Northumberland Street display would be accompanied by a soundtrack of The Twelve Days of Christmas, performed by Tyneside folk band The Unthanks.

Mr Riddell said he was "absolutely thrilled" with how his designs had been brought to life.

"My drawings and narrative have been brought to life through brilliant 3D creatives and fantastic moving characters - with the support of traditional mechanical movement," he said.

"[I] hope everyone enjoys the windows as much as I do."

It was officially unveiled on Sunday evening to a small crowd of invited guests.

The display will be open to the public from Monday.

One of the scenes which shows a white workshop where lots of fabrics are present. Some of the characters are holding shopping bags.
One of the displays shows Foggy in Santa's workshop [Andrew Meredith]
A scene with many animated objects. A yellow partridge is in a golden room looking at images of rings. There is a plant pot in the corner.
Foggy finds "five golden rings" [Andrew Meredith]
Foggy the partridge is in the corner wearing yellow, as well as eight maids wearing white and holding milk pails. There are nine women dancing around a red and white striped pole.
Foggy comes across eight maids "a-milking" and nine "ladies dancing" [Andrew Meredith]

