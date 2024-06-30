New festival celebrates work of disabled artists

A new festival celebrating disabled artists and their work is to take place at one of Sussex's best-known venues.

Disabled + Disobedient Festival will be held at Brighton Dome on 6 July.

Organisers said it will will offer an afternoon of free workshops, talks and networking sessions created by and for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists.

A Dome spokesperson said: "Our venues now include even more accessible spaces to support a wider, more inclusive programme of events."

A cabaret event, featuring theatre, dance, comedy, spoken-word and music performances will take place in the evening after the workshops.

Artist Elspeth McColl will debut a new spoken word piece for the event, as part of her residency at Brighton Dome.

The Dome spokesperson said the venue now has "more accessible dressing rooms, lower bar counters for wheelchair users and upgraded hearing assistance systems, among other improvements".

