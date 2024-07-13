Festival promotes diversity of Manx marine life

A two-day festival in the south of the island has been designed to showcase the "diversity and beauty" of marine life "on our doorstep", a conservation charity has said.

The annual Festival of the Sea is set to take place at the Port Erin Breakwater near to the site of the former marine laboratory.

Organised by the Manx Wildlife Trust, the event features large tanks of "critters", including as cat sharks, starfish, sea slugs, crabs and sponges.

Marine officer Lara Howe said it was also an opportunity to highlight the trust's work and "explain how we can look after our oceans together".

Thousands of people are expected to visit the festival to see the marine creatures and seaweeds gathered by a team from Discover Diving in the days before the event.

Dr Howe said it was an opportunity to see "what is under the water if you're not much of a swimmer, snorkeler or or diver".

She said: "Hopefully people will realise how rich and diverse our marine life is around the island and understand you don’t have to go to far flung places to see amazing creatures that are right on our door step."

The festival will also explore different ways that human activities impact life in the sea, such as chemical and plastic pollution.

Dr Howe said the marine tanks and other activities, including a treasure hunt and interactive games, would begin conversations about how to have "respect for sea".

"Hopefully people will leaving thinking about how they can do their bit to protect the beautiful wildlife they've just seen in our tanks", she added.

The 2024 festival runs between 10:00 and 16:00 BST on Saturday and Sunday and the funds raised through the entry fee will go towards supporting Manx wildlife for the future.

