Festive candles: 10 of the best

Something magical happens when you light candles, be it around the home or as part of a table setting. I have long argued the merits of a candle as a beauty product because it changes the ambience of a space, which changes your mood, which then, almost immediately, makes you look and feel better. (Unless of course you’re like my husband who seems to dislike all candles… But we won’t talk about that.) And so at Christmas, candles aka my essential luxuries, are a huge part of my festive ritual. Still, I learned many years ago that you must choose judiciously. It is not enough that a candle just smells nice. Those are 10 a penny. The key is to invest in a high-quality, well-made candle that has a scent most likely blended by a perfumer (all these tick that box). That way the notes blend seamlessly and are not jarring. Alas, that does mean you’ll need to spend a little more. It’s either that or you end up with a blistering headache or start gagging during your meal. Or both. Also don’t feel any pressure to go for candles with the requisite festive motifs – the likes of Aesop and Frédéric Malle can be wheeled out all year without feeling like you’ve still got your Christmas tree up in August.

1. Acqua di Parma Panettone £75, libertylondon.com

2. Ormonde Jayne Nocturne £80, ormondejayne.com

3. Jo Malone Pine & Eucalyptus £59, jomalonelondon.com

4. Frédéric Malle Joyeux Noel £110, selfridges.com

5. Christian Dior Ambre Nuit £90, dior.com

6.Trudon Gloria £98, trudon.com

7. Aesop Callippus Aromatique £83, aesop.com

8. Byredo Tree House £70, byredo.com

9. Penhaligon’s Festive Folly £70, penhaligons.com

10. Diptyque Étoile £68, diptyque.com