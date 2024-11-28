Festive party frocks borrowed from the library

There were "beautiful outfits", Lizzie Dibble (right, pictured with Siobhan Shaw) said [BBC]

"You can loan it for three weeks at a time, exactly the same as a book. You can renew it, exactly the same as a book."

Lizzie Dibble said visitors to her sustainable fashion project at Oswestry Library in Shropshire could borrow an outfit in the same way as taking away reading matter.

For those with more invitations to Christmas parties than outfits - or money to buy them - borrowing a posh frock might be the answer.

From the library's perspective, it said "the one thing we really know about... is how to manage lending resources".

The website for Ms Dibble's wider With Love From project said it was "creating a shared wardrobe of occasion-wear for a community of conscientious shoppers".

Normally, users who donate an outfit get points to "pay" for loans, but the Christmas outfit pilot at the library is open to anyone with a library card.

A total of 200 festive items have been brought over, including footwear, accessories and clothing.

Siobhan Shaw, from the library, said "we've plumped for a pilot to test the concept" [BBC]

But what if red wine gets on a frock?

Ms Dibble said: "I feel like it's very similar to books... You might spill your cup of tea over your book.

"So we've got this system in place, so that we can keep those items in circulation as long as possible.

"But when they are too tired or damaged, we have an outlet for them, so that they're not being sent straight to landfill or sitting in somebody's wardrobe collecting dust."

She stated with items donated or returned to the library that are "a bit tired or damaged, we're linking up with schools, colleges and universities".

"Any local fashion design students or enthusiasts can access those items, cut them up, make them into something new".

'Think about expanding'

With Love From, described as a "shared wardrobe", encourages occasion wear donations, and the library's Siobhan Shaw said Ms Dibble had "put all this hard work into building the wardrobe from scratch".

Ms Shaw stated: "We've actually just focused in on occasion wear... we think that people might borrow for Christmas.

"We're just gonna see what the appetite is really and see if people enjoy it, see what people's comments are, see if they get on all right with the borrowing process... and then think about expanding."

People could "absolutely" try outfits on, Ms Shaw said, although "unfortunately we don't have a [dedicated] changing room".

"So it is a case of taking them to the loos, but we have got plenty of those."

