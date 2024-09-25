Fig flatbread with honey and rosemary
I think we’ve had a good UK fig season this year, a couple of friends have been bringing some from their established tree. Figs work wonderfully drizzled with honey for an easy sweet flatbread.
Overview
Prep time
5 mins
Cook time
15 mins
Serves
2
Ingredients
½ quantity flatbread dough (see previous recipe), proved and rolled out into 2 x 13cm rounds
6 small figs, halved, or 3 large figs, quartered
icing sugar for dusting
a few sprigs of rosemary, thick stalks removed
1-2 tbsp clear honey
Method
Step 1
Lay 6 halved figs or 3 quartered large figs, cut side up, on the flatbreads, pressing them down gently into the dough, and dust with icing sugar.
Step 2
Bake for 10 minutes then remove from the oven, dust again with a little more icing sugar and scatter with a few sprigs of rosemary, and cook for a further 5 minutes until the flatbreads are well risen and golden.
Step 3
Remove from the oven and transfer to serving dishes. Drizzle over 1-2 tbsp clear honey and serve.