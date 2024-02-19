‘Your film class was bloody irritating’: what it was like to teach Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan in 2000 - Getty/Barbara Alper

Back in the spring of 1992 there was a quiet presence in my film seminar option at University College London on Scorsese and Powell and Pressburger (The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, Raging Bull, The Red Shoes, The King of Comedy): a tall, pleasant-looking, preppily-dressed, self-contained young man. Some of the brightest students are shy of speaking; but taciturnity doesn’t always equal genius. This blond, serious student was mildly mysterious, but I had no way of knowing quite how dark a horse he was: that he was already making films, or that he would before too long become someone with his own adjective: “Nolanesque”.

I don’t remember him actually opening his mouth in those meetings. But his actions since – culminating in seven awards for his astonishing masterpiece Oppenheimer at last night’s Baftas, with a further 13 Oscar nominations to its credit – have spoken louder than any words.

Ten years later I flew to Los Angeles to interview, on June 3 2002 (for this paper), what the subheading called “the hottest young director in Hollywood” about his forthcoming studio film, Insomnia, with Al Pacino and Robin Williams. In the interim his first, very low-budget, film, Following (1998), had come out, made around Bloomsbury with mostly UCL contemporaries. I’d reviewed it on VHS and DVD saying “this black-and-white thriller-with-a-double-twist has a melancholy, nervous sensibility of its own that makes it a rewardingly unsettling, deeply suggestive experience”.

It led to his breakout independent thriller Memento (released in 2000 after an agonising period in which all the major studios passed on distributing it); I called that ‘magnificently conceived and executed’ and ‘a seriously disturbing achievement’—but was only part of a well-nigh universal chorus of praise.

It was strange, then, and wonderful, not having seen him since a decade earlier, to find myself driving to a Hollywood landmark, the Chateau Marmont (his choice), once frequented by Greta Garbo, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Howard Hughes, to talk to Christopher Nolan over breakfast. I asked him why, having already had a film shown on TV, he still came to UCL to read English. “I didn’t really have anything else to do,” was his disarming reply. “I started making films when I was about seven, and I figured out I wanted to be a film director when I was 11 or 12. My dad was very encouraging, but pointed out that you might want to get a degree in something unrelated to what you want to do because it gives a different take on things.

“And certainly,” he went on, “doing English literature was great. Being forced to think more about how we read books, analyse books, was very useful. I think I learnt a lot more than I would have done at film school, for example, because I was getting to make films at the same time.”

Christopher Nolan with Guy Pearce on the set of Memento in 2000 - Shutterstock

This was heartening. And then he said, with a laugh: “Your film class is the only film class I’ve done in my entire life.” I naturally replied, “I think I’d better claim the credit, then” – only for him to retort, “No, it was bloody irritating, actually.”

I probably looked aghast. He reassured me: “No fault of yours. In a good way, it put me off ever studying film in that way, because if you want to be a film maker… I couldn’t sit there… It’s much easier to do it with books. With films, I was already too conscious of the compromises you make every day on set. But I very much enjoyed the films we watched. It was great. I loved The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp.”

Now I’ve read Tom Shone’s 2020 book The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries and Marvels of Christopher Nolan, and learnt more about his formative period as a boarder at Haileybury, playing for the first XV and surviving in that unforgiving male world, I can better understand his guarded dislike of anything like pretentiousness.

With his half-American childhood (he saw Star Wars a good six months before his English friends), and a father working in advertising, his tastes tended to the populist side, Ridley Scott and James Bond rather than arthouse or foreign cinemas. Besides, his preoccupation was always, single-mindedly, with making films.

Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy on the set of Oppenheimer - Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

And as he says to James Bell in a fascinating, wide-ranging interview in the current Sight & Sound, marking his BFI Fellowship, “I was always very mainstream in my approach to reading about film, I didn’t get too much into film theory or the more esoteric side.” I was relieved to see him say he was uneasy as a student “hearing my fellow literature students apply the tools of literary criticism to movies… But over time I’ve come to appreciate it more.”

Nolan’s true home while at UCL wasn’t really the English Department anyway, but the Film Society, which programmed and screened films, but also made them. It was there he started his lifelong collaboration with his then-girlfriend, now-wife Emma Thomas, who was reading History. He tells Tom Shone that his English teacher once said to him, “You have to be about books the way you are about movies.” His response? “Great advice, but… as soon as he said that, I thought, that’s never going to happen, so I’ve got to fake it.” It doesn’t sound promising.

Nonetheless, reading English has left its mark on Nolan’s oeuvre: he frequently refers to The Odyssey, or The Waste Land (”I love that poem”), or Raymond Chandler, all UCL texts; a black hole in Interstellar is “a literal heart of darkness”, a nod to Conrad; Robert Oppenheimer quotes John Donne (”Batter my heart, three-person’d God”).

Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy and his wife, producer and fellow UCL graduate Emma Thomas - Getty

He even learnt from older, more recherché texts, seeing links to the way film works, as he told The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: “I’ve always actually favoured the medieval, Middle-English approach to characterization to the more modern, psychological, novelistic approach to characterization in film, because in film, character defined through action has always been the strongest, because it’s visual, and it’s narrative-based.”

Character defined by action might not seem the obvious key to Oppenheimer, the story of a visionary physicist imagining processes invisible to the human eye, but Nolan thrillingly pulls it off, prismatically combining music and images to dramatise difficult questions of physics. Using not CGI but in-camera effects, Nolan brilliantly seizes on the seconds’ delay between the initial blinding flash and the thunderous impact of atom-bomb explosions to set up a terrifying pattern of heart-pounding suspense that brings home the momentousness for the world of what we are seeing.

And Nolan has trusted to his unswerving faith in point of view in following so closely and inwardly Cillian Murphy’s majestic, harrowing, ambiguous recreation of J. Robert Oppenheimer, giving the film a deep tragic resonance. The complexities, difficulties and ambiguities that are at the core of literary criticism remain at the centre of Nolan’s approach. He continues to apply what he said about Insomnia, that “It’s more valid to raise difficult questions, and acknowledge that they’re not easy to answer, and that you can’t as a filmmaker just wrap things up neatly...”

Like Scorsese’s comparably ambitious Killers of the Flower Moon, its rival for Best Picture, Oppenheimer is driven forward by a dynamic score (by Ludwig Göransson) at the service of its grand and dismaying vision, and moves through its three hours without a moment’s let-up in tension or emotional involvement. It too deals with some of the most appalling events of the 20th century, and urges us to see how these events ramify into our own present world.

I was particularly moved, in fact, by realising that Nolan has got beyond the dramatically indigestible chunks of scientific exposition in Interstellar (2014) and Tenet (2020), justifying what remained science fiction. Here, interweaving scientific fact with political history, Nolan has made a seriously great film – finding a subject and an approach that compellingly bring to life for us the danger of annihilation for the human race. Oppenheimer will have earned whatever Oscars it wins.

That quiet young man has made a big bang.

Philip Horne is a Professor of English at UCL