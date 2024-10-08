Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finish dishwasher tablets have up to 64% off in Amazon's Prime Day sale today

We've ranked them best to worst in terms of value.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
(Finish / Yahoo Life UK)
Stock up on your favourite dishwasher tablets for less at Amazon. (Finish / Yahoo Life UK)

If you're looking for actually useful, worth-the-splurge deals to snap up in this October's Amazon Prime Day sale — look no further, because we're convinced bulk buying dishwasher tablets is the smartest move you could possibly make, especially when they've been heavily discounted as part of Amazon's spectacular two-day sales event.

Quick Overview

  • Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 166

    £18£50
    Save £32
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Ultimate Plus Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 105

    £15£41
    Save £26
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 83

    £15£31
    Save £16
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 100

    £17£36
    Save £19
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80

    £15£35
    Save £20
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80

    £15£35
    Save £20
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80

    £16£27
    Save £11
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 120

    £24£40
    Save £16
    See at Amazon

  • Dr. Beckmann Service-it Deep Clean Washing Machine Cleaner

    £2£4
    Save £2
    See at Amazon

  • Calgon 4-in-1 Washing Machine Cleaner and Water Softener Tablets

    £20£28
    Save £8
    See at Amazon

  • Ariel All-in-One Platinum PODS Washing Liquid Laundry Detergent Tablets

    £25£36
    Save £11
    See at Amazon

  • Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Wipes, Pomegranate

    £12£16
    Save £4
    See at Amazon
Slashing the price of a range of premium dishwasher tablets, namely from leading brand, Finish, there's never been a better time to stock up and save yourself multiple trips to supermarket.

With large bags often costing upwards of £30, we've spotted some cracking deals drop to as little as £14.99.

Whether you're in the market for a dual pack of 83 Finish Quantum Infinity Shine tablets (totalling 166 washes altogether) for just £17.99 down from £50, or fancy stocking up on a 105-pack of Finish Ultimate Plus Infinity tablets for £14.99, there's plenty of deals up for grabs.

Finish

Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 166

£18£50Save £32

⭐️Best deal⭐️

As far as value for money goes, this dual pack of 83 dishwasher tablets is epic. For just one bag, it usually costs £31 (though is on sale right now for £15), making this a deal too good to miss. 

£18 at Amazon
Finish

Finish Ultimate Plus Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 105

£15£41Save £26

Shop the brand's Ultimate Plus range of dishwasher tablets that promise a "superb clean" with a four-action cycle which even works to tackle burnt-on stains without the need for pre-rinsing. 

£15 at Amazon
Finish

Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 83

£15£31Save £16

Pick up a standard bag of Finish Quantum Infinity Shine tablets as part of pack of 83 tablets for just £15 and supercharge your machine, leaving cutlery, plates, and glassware gleaming. 

£15 at Amazon
Finish

Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 100

£17£36Save £19

Get a deep clean and sparkling shine for less with this bulk bag of 100 tablets from Finish.

£17 at Amazon
Amazon

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80

£15£35Save £20

Shoppers say these tablets provide "superb results" and boost your overall dishwashing experience.

£15 at Amazon
Finish

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80

£15£35Save £20

Save almost 60% on this 80-pack of Ultimate Infinity Shine tablets rated 4.7 out of five star and described as "great at cleaning" by shoppers. 

£15 at Amazon
Finish

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80

£16£27Save £11

Remove stains and prevent silverware corrosion with this bag of lemon-scented Ultimate Infinity Shine tablets. 

£16 at Amazon
Finish

Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 120

£24£40Save £16

This range features a Glass Protect formula that effectively protects your glasses to keep them shine for longer. 

£24 at Amazon
Dr. Beckmann

Dr. Beckmann Service-it Deep Clean Washing Machine Cleaner

£2£4Save £2

Removes 99.99% of bacteria, viruses and fungi which can lead to bad and unpleasant odours

£2 at Amazon
Calgon

Calgon 4-in-1 Washing Machine Cleaner and Water Softener Tablets

£20£28Save £8

Calgon prevents limescale & rust build-up in your washing machine to protect the heating element, pipes and drum of the machine.

£20 at Amazon
Ariel

Ariel All-in-One Platinum PODS Washing Liquid Laundry Detergent Tablets

£25£36Save £11

Stock up on washing capsules for fresh smelling laundry every time.

£25 at Amazon
Dettol

Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Wipes, Pomegranate

£12£16Save £4

Say goodbye to spills with these multi-purpose, anti-bacterial wipes, scented with sweet pomegranate. 

£12 at Amazon

