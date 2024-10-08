Finish dishwasher tablets have up to 64% off in Amazon's Prime Day sale today
We've ranked them best to worst in terms of value.
If you're looking for actually useful, worth-the-splurge deals to snap up in this October's Amazon Prime Day sale — look no further, because we're convinced bulk buying dishwasher tablets is the smartest move you could possibly make, especially when they've been heavily discounted as part of Amazon's spectacular two-day sales event.
Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 166£18£50Save £32
Finish Ultimate Plus Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 105£15£41Save £26
Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 83£15£31Save £16
Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 100£17£36Save £19
Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80£15£35Save £20
Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 80£16£27Save £11
Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Pack of 120£24£40Save £16
Dr. Beckmann Service-it Deep Clean Washing Machine Cleaner£2£4Save £2
Calgon 4-in-1 Washing Machine Cleaner and Water Softener Tablets£20£28Save £8
Ariel All-in-One Platinum PODS Washing Liquid Laundry Detergent Tablets£25£36Save £11
Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Wipes, Pomegranate£12£16Save £4
Slashing the price of a range of premium dishwasher tablets, namely from leading brand, Finish, there's never been a better time to stock up and save yourself multiple trips to supermarket.
With large bags often costing upwards of £30, we've spotted some cracking deals drop to as little as £14.99.
Whether you're in the market for a dual pack of 83 Finish Quantum Infinity Shine tablets (totalling 166 washes altogether) for just £17.99 down from £50, or fancy stocking up on a 105-pack of Finish Ultimate Plus Infinity tablets for £14.99, there's plenty of deals up for grabs.
Top Amazon Prime Day deals on Finish dishwasher tablets
As far as value for money goes, this dual pack of 83 dishwasher tablets is epic. For just one bag, it usually costs £31 (though is on sale right now for £15), making this a deal too good to miss.
Shop the brand's Ultimate Plus range of dishwasher tablets that promise a "superb clean" with a four-action cycle which even works to tackle burnt-on stains without the need for pre-rinsing.
Pick up a standard bag of Finish Quantum Infinity Shine tablets as part of pack of 83 tablets for just £15 and supercharge your machine, leaving cutlery, plates, and glassware gleaming.
Get a deep clean and sparkling shine for less with this bulk bag of 100 tablets from Finish.
Shoppers say these tablets provide "superb results" and boost your overall dishwashing experience.
Save almost 60% on this 80-pack of Ultimate Infinity Shine tablets rated 4.7 out of five star and described as "great at cleaning" by shoppers.
Remove stains and prevent silverware corrosion with this bag of lemon-scented Ultimate Infinity Shine tablets.
This range features a Glass Protect formula that effectively protects your glasses to keep them shine for longer.
More Prime Day household deals
Removes 99.99% of bacteria, viruses and fungi which can lead to bad and unpleasant odours
Calgon prevents limescale & rust build-up in your washing machine to protect the heating element, pipes and drum of the machine.
Stock up on washing capsules for fresh smelling laundry every time.
Say goodbye to spills with these multi-purpose, anti-bacterial wipes, scented with sweet pomegranate.