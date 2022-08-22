The fan-favourite Fire TV stick is 21% off on Amazon Canada: 'Blazingly fast'

Amazon Canada shoppers call the Fire TV Stick the 'best streaming device today' — and it's 21 per cent off (Photo via Amazon)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As much as it pains us to admit, fall is just around the corner, which means our TV + couch time is about to go up. For shoppers looking forward to catching up on their favourite shows and discovering new binge-worthy series, this Amazon Fire TV Stick deal may be worth checking out.

Dubbed the "best streaming device today" by reviewers, the Fire TV Stick gives users access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes and right now, it's on sale on Amazon Canada. To save 21 per cent on the Amazon device and find out if it's right for you, scroll below.

Save 21%: Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K (Photo via Amazon)

$55 $70 at Amazon

The details

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that lets you stream videos, install apps, play music, and more, straight to your television.

The streaming device supports leading HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ and brings visuals and audio to life with immersive 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos audio.

Users gain access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes, including favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and CTV. Plus, with the Alexa voice control feature, you don't have to touch the remote to search and launch content and control compatible smart home devices.

The 'best streaming device today'

As one of Amazon's best-known devices, it's no surprise the Fire TV Stick has racked up more than 13,000 reviews, a 4.7-star average rating, and an "Amazon's Choice" title.

According to one user, the Fire TV Stick 4K is "faster and better" than previous Fire TV sticks. The new hardware makes the device the "best Fire Stick yet," they write. Adding, it's "much better" than the 1080p version while only being "a few dollars more."

The 4K version of the Fire Stick is "blazingly fast" versus the 1080p Stick, echos another shopper. Adding that you can "really notice the huge performance difference" between the two — upgrading is a "no-brainer."

Story continues

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (Photo via Amazon)

$50 $70 at Amazon

The 4K Fire Stick is the "best streaming device today," says a third reviewer. The "sound and image are perfect" and "everything runs smoothly," they write.

While the Amazon gadget has earned top marks for picture quality, smart features, and voice recognition, some users say its 8 GB of storage is "too little for the price."

The 8 GB of storage is "useless," critiques one reviewer.

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Dubbed the "best streaming device today" by Amazon shoppers, reviewers report that the Fire TV Stick 4K is "faster and better" than previous models. However, some say its 8 GB of storage is "too little for the price," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.