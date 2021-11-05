First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream review: This face cream is my go-to for dry winter skin — and it's on sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

For those who have sensitive skin like I do, it can become more prone to irritation during fall and winter due to harsh winds and cold.

Given that my skin is combination and slightly sensitive, ensuring that it stays hydrated is key during any season, but especially the colder ones. Fall and winter means changing to a rich cream moisturizer that will provide relief to dry skin, without weighing it down.

I'd been on the hunt for a new moisturizer for the season and saw how much people have been loving First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream, so I decided to give it a shot. It's also the ideal time to try this moisturizer out, since Beauty Insiders can snag this top-rated face product for up to 20 per cent off with Sephora's Holiday Savings Event on now.

Beginning on Nov. 5 and running through Nov. 15, Beauty Insiders can take advantage of exclusive deals both in stores and online. Depending on your membership, you can save up to 20 per cent on your go-to makeup, skincare and hair care products when you use the promo code YAYHOLIDAY.

Rouge Members now have first access to the sale and receive 20 per cent off their purchase. VIBs still have a few days to wait, and gain access to the sale on Nov. 9 with 15 per cent off, while Insiders can shop as of Nov. 11 to save 10 per cent.

The details

The Ultra Repair Cream is a moisturizer that works for dry, distressed skin, including eczema-prone skin. Rich shea butter helps moisturize the skin, and oatmeal calms and soothes irritation.

It delivers relief for parched skin, absorbing quickly with no greasy after feel. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive, and can be used on the face or body to soothe dry, uncomfortable skin.

First impressions

Since this moisturizer targets dry and dehydrated skin, I was expecting it to be a heavier formulation, but my skin felt soft and hydrated after applying it. It is a cream so a little will go a long way with this product, and compared to the price and size of other moisturizers, this is one definitely worth the investment.

It is easy to spread around given it isn't a super thick or thin consistency, and I found that it really did help my dry skin. That said, I wasn't a fan of how it did makes my face shiny after application. It also takes several minutes to settle down before you can put sunscreen on in the morning.

How my skin looked before and after trying the ultra repair cream

What shoppers are saying

First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream has so far earned 51,000 "loves" from Sephora shoppers, as well as a 4.5-star rating from more than 8,300 customer reviews. Shoppers have raved about its ample size, lightweight feel, and intense hydration.

"I have tried so many moisturizers in my life and nothing had the moisture element and hydration for my dry T-zone quite like this product," reads one five-star review. "I cannot recommend this product enough."

Another shopper said this is "the best night cream" they've ever used. They highly recommend it even for acne-prone skin, especially since acne treatments can dry out skin.

For those who use active ingredients on their face, this cream is a great option to balance out the strong ingredients.

One shopper wrote, "This is one of the only creams that will help to bring my skin back around to normal quickly. Great to use following treatments or on top of other skincare with harsh ingredients."

Some people complained about the smell of this moisturizer, although it is billed as being fragrance free. I found that there is a very faint smell, so it is important to perform a patch test before use if your skin is particularly sensitive to fragrances.

The verdict

If you have dry or dehydrated skin, I would highly recommend the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream considering it does help with dryness and is super lightweight. Although I'm not a fan of the shine it leaves behind, the hydration is really great.

Although I didn't break out from it, you might want to opt for the lighter-weight face moisturizer from the same brand for acne-prone skin — both of which are up to 20 per cent off for Beauty Insiders until Nov. 15.

