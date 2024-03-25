First Dragon Ball Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

The world’s first Dragon Ball theme park is to open in Saudi Arabia. Situated within the sprawling Qiddiya City, a mere 40-minute drive from Riyadh, the monumental project spans over half a million square meters. The Dragon Ball theme park will offer rides and attractions across seven meticulously themed zones, each representing one of the legendary Dragon Balls from the hit Japanese anime franchise. Katsuhiro Takagi, President of Dragon Ball creators Toei Animation said: "Our collaboration with Qiddiya marks a key milestone offering fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the epic adventures of Dragon Ball first-hand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. Landmarks fans will recognise include Kame House and the Capsule Corporation as well as a flagship rollercoaster that traverses a colossal 70-metre Shenron landmark at the park's centre. The Dragon Ball theme park is the latest attraction to be announced for Qiddiya City. Saudi authorities hope it will become a global hub for leisure and recreation.