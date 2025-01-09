First Drive: This Six-Wheel Conversion Is an Overlander With Next-Level Stability and Versatility.

Even at first glance, the Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2 clearly takes overlanding to a new level. This is the Austrian outfitter’s first rig built for the American market, and it starts with a Ford F-550, then grows even larger via a six-wheel conversion performed by Arctic Trucks in Wyoming. The third axle supports Krug’s enormous camper module, which stretches 95.5 inches wide and reaches 148 inches in height, or well over 12 feet tall.

Those Continental mud-terrain tires measure 42 inches in diameter, the roof supports 1,400 watts of solar panels (that charge a 1,980 amp-hour lithium-ion battery pack), and 118 gallons of water capacity feed a shower, bathroom, and kitchen. Such a seriously imposing presence and hardcore mechanical revisions beg the question, though, of how this massive truck actually drives in the real world? To find out, we recently took the Bedrock on a short trip out to the Southern California desert with Krug’s head of North American sales and marketing, Tiffany Wang, in the passenger seat.

More from Robb Report

The Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2.

Wang lived solely in the Bedrock for an extended trip across America this year, visiting Overland Expo and the LA Auto Show to build hype around Krug’s American debut. As she predicted, the truck gets up to highway speeds quite easily thanks to the substantial output of Ford’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V-8 engine, which peaks at 950 ft lbs of torque at just 1,800 rpm. At about 40 mph, some tire hum and wind noise start to intrude in the cockpit, but not to an uncomfortable amount that turning up the music volume can’t drown it out.

We purposefully drive the Bedrock to Rowher Flats, north of Los Angeles, to test out the ride quality further on a graded dirt road and then some segments of rockier trail driving. Here, at lower speeds, the truck performs surprisingly well, even without airing down the 42-inch tires. Arctic Trucks installed an eight-link air-suspension setup controllable via a touchpad on the Ford’s center console, which adjusts the system pressure not just for ride quality but also to level out the living module while parked and camping. Conveniently, the air-compressor lines also allow for easy airing up of tires when transitioning back to paved roads.

This example’s use of lightly colored materials and plenty of windows helps to accentuate the airy and spacious feel of the interior.

Just as important as the chassis performance, though, is how Krug’s dedicated “V-point” mounting system—between the camper module, a metal subframe, and the modified ladder frame—allows the entire vehicle to flex, and therefore remain both stable and durable, according to Wang.

“When you move off-road, you don’t want that torsion to be transferred into the module,” she explains. “Over time, that twisting movement is going to damage the module. So we’ve put a lot into developing a subframe that will allow the module to move independently and protect it. Along with that, the Arctic Trucks airbags help also dampen the weight of the vehicle, so you don’t feel that bucking or that swaying.”

Keeping an eye on the truck’s shadow in the dirt shows just how much the camper module moves independently of the truck itself, without any hint of the unpleasant clunking and creaking noises that so many basic camper shells and overlanding conversions typically produce. And once we reach a relatively level spot in the chaparral, Wang gives us a tour of the living quarters, pointing out significant details and thoughtful storage solutions. This first build features an optional entryway from the Ford’s second row of seats, but we climb up inside via electronically retracting stairs. There, the roof allows for anyone up to 6 feet 5 inches in height to stand without slouching, despite the Bedrock not being a “pop top” that raises and lowers the ceiling mechanically.

The surprisingly roomy bathroom includes a Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) sink, a shower with a hidden underfloor shower tray, and ample cabinet space.

The modern, minimalist design, featuring lightly colored materials and plenty of windows, helps to accentuate the airy and spacious feel of the interior, though Krug will, of course, spec darker, richer woodgrains for customers who so desire. The shower and kitchen both stand out as surprisingly roomy for a camper conversion, and gear and supplies can also be stored with ease.

The back of the Bedrock also includes a massive molle panel for mounting modular gear on the exterior, providing further storage options for adventurers who want to escape for a few nights, weeks, or even full time. The walls are sandwich insulated for cold and hot weather, and complemented by a diesel-powered heater and electric air conditioning. A fully digital control screen near the entryway provides easy use of each feature, while keeping track of the battery’s state of charge, fluid capacities, and fuel levels. A Starlink Mini also provides nearly global connectivity—not just for keeping in touch with family or friends, but also for Krug’s headquarters to keep tabs on any potential repairs or sub-system faults.

Building the Bedrock upon the Ford F-550 foundation further improves the possibility for any regular servicing just about anywhere, though the engine may struggle to cope with lower-quality diesel in other countries (and expect fuel economy in the mid-single digits while highway cruising). Krug also offers the same module for installation on its military-derived Acela Monterra 4×4, which is equipped with a Caterpillar diesel engine that can run on just about any combustible fuel.

Pricing for the Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2 starts at $690,000.

There are some tradeoffs required with the Bedrock. This truck lacks six-wheel drive, instead using the tag axle to help with stability and weight management rather than traction. Arctic Trucks plans to debut a true 6×6 later next year, but until then, the Acela Monterra might be better at handling more rugged off-roading. Yet the latter is a bare-bones rig that lacks some of the comfort and drivability of the F-550, which is a serious consideration given how quickly we adapted to piloting this gargantuan rig.

Customers who order an Expedition Bedrock XT2 can customize their build based on planned use cases, and Krug then constructs the module in Austria before shipping it stateside to Arctic Trucks for mating to the chassis. Pricing starts at $690,000 before adding anything from a vast list of custom options, and lead times currently hover at about a year before customers can take delivery. In that regard, it’s best to think of a Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2 as a home on wheels—one that can confidently transform off-roading almost anywhere on earth into comfortable and convenient adventure.

Click here for more photos of the Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2.

The Krug Expedition Bedrock XT2.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for RobbReports's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.