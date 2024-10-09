First editions of all Jane Austen’s novels to go on display at author’s house

A collection of first editions of all six of Jane Austen’s novels, some of which would almost certainly have been handled by the writer herself, are going on display together for the first time at the house where she wrote.

The collection being exhibited at Jane Austen’s House in Chawton, Hampshire, includes her brother Frank’s copy of Emma and her brother Edward’s copies of Northanger Abbey and Persuasion. There is also a copy of Sense and Sensibility in the original publisher’s binding.

Chawton is where Austen lived for the last eight years of her life when she wrote, revised and had all of her novels published. The novels are being put on display together in a specially designed case that echoes her modest 12-sided writing table made of walnut.

They will form part of a new permanent exhibition, Jane Austen and the Art of Writing, which opens on Wednesday in readiness for the museum’s celebrations for Austen’s 250th birthday on 16 December 2025.

Also on display are objects believed to have inspired her writings, including the topaz crosses gifted to Austen and her sister Cassandra by their sailor brother Charles in 1804, and which inspired the amber cross gifted to Fanny Price in Mansfield Park.

The head of collections, interpretation and engagement at Jane Austen’s House, Sophie Reynolds, said: “Our museum has never displayed a full set of first editions. I think it’s something that helps people to understand how special they are.

“The new exhibition presents them as real treasures – almost as relics of Jane Austen’s life in this house. Some of these are copies that Austen would have handled, including those owned by her brothers Frank and Edward. It is very special to see them all together like this.”