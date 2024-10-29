The First Ice-Cream Inspired Single Malt Has Arrived

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The palate of a fine scotch whisky can bring to mind many things: chocolate, spice, campfire, leather, fruit, and vanilla are just a few of the different, and completely subjective, tasting notes that are often used. But how about something as simple and nostalgic as a bowl of ice cream? The latest in the “A Tale Of” series from Glenmorangie is meant to capture that flavor, or at least be inspired by it, and it actually works.

More from Robb Report

That is not to say that a Tale of Ice Cream literally tastes like ice cream, but the inspiration is certainly present on the palate when you take a sip. That’s because, according to head of whisky creation Dr. Bill Lumsden (the man in charge of coming up with many of the distillery’s ideas) and master blender Gillian Macdonald the whisky was inspired by the menu of an ice cream parlor and all that evokes. The key to honing in on that was the use of virgin casks that were specially toasted to bring out higher levels of vanillin, the chemical compound in wood that imbues the whisky with vanilla flavor as it ages, as well as traditional bourbon barrels. “We imagined creating a whisky of melting decadence and lavish swirls of flavor,” said Lumsden in a statement. “By aging Glenmorangie in bourbon and high-vanillin casks, we have deliciously magnified our whisky’s sweetest, creamiest side. With notes of peach melba, lemon sorbet, coconut flakes and rich vanilla, sipping Glenmorangie A Tale of Ice Cream is like sinking your spoon into a carousel of flavor.” A Tale of Ice Cream is a non-age-statement whisky bottled at 46 percent ABV.

RELATED: The 50 Best Single Malt Whiskies of the 21st Century

A Tale of Ice Cream is the fifth in the a Tale of series, which also includes a Tale of the Forest, made using barley kilned with woodland botanicals, and a Tale of Cake, a collaboration with pastry chef Dominique Ansel finished in Tokaji wine casks. The other news from the distillery is the revamp and relaunch of its core lineup, which for years consisted of a 10-year-old expression, Quinta Ruban (aged in bourbon and port barrels), Lasanta (aged in bourbon and sherry casks), and Nectar D’or (finished in sauternes casks). Glenmorangie recently replaced the 10-year-old with a 12-year-old expression; added Triple Cask Reserve which is aged in bourbon barrels, new charred oak, and rye whiskey barrels; and renamed the 18-year-old Glenmorangie The Infinita (the liquid is the same).

You can find a Tale of Ice Cream available to purchase at ReserveBar, along with the rest of the Glenmorangie portfolio including past a Tale of releases.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for RobbReports's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.