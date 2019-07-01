The First Look At 'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 Is Finally Here, And Tommy Shelby Is At It Again

Tidbits and clues haven't been forthcoming for Peaky Blinders fans lately, but finally we've been given a first look at season five.
As all four series of the show have just been returned to the BBC iPlayer, the iPlayer Twitter account tweeted out a retrospective trailer of what's happened so far. But! As the tweet itself suggested, only Reddit's sharpest minds and most encyclopaedically well-versed Peaky Blinders eggheads would be able to tease out the hidden allusions to the new season. Watch it here.
Right, so despite the tweet saying that it's going to take a crack squad of "superfans" to puzzle out exactly what the elliptical Lynchian dream-logic of the trailer might be, it's actually extremely simple. Let's break it down anyway.
An establishing shot of the Houses of Parliament. Wonder who could possibly be there?
It's only the single character on Peaky Blinders to have been elected to Parliament! Well, blow me down.
He's an MP now, you know.
Is that a bruise under his right eye? Has he just had a barney with the chief whip in the Commons toilets? Or is it just a large eyebag? We'll have to wait and see. What we do now know is that, in retrospect, you only really needed to have seen the last season to understand that this clip shows the newly elected Thomas Shelby MP rise in the House of Commons to give his maiden speech. Stand down, fandom.
