First look at new state carriage - complete with electric windows

King Charles’ latest royal carriage, complete with electric windows, has been made public for the first time.

It could be the last royal carriage of its kind as its master craftsman is, like the King, battling cancer.

Jim Frecklington, 74, has spent almost every day for the last six years working on the masterpiece at his warehouse in Sydney.

He has previously created two royal coaches - the first in London in 1972 - but said this would be his last, if not the last, because it has become a dying art.

“If I didn’t make it, no one else in the world would,” he told the Sun on Sunday.

“Nobody else knows how to and it’s my best yet. I wanted to do something special to honour King Charles.”

Mr Frecklington is hoping King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, will pay it a visit on their current tour Down Under.

Mr Frecklington’s prostate and bowel cancer has now spread to his lungs, which means his work has “slowed down a bit” because of both the illness and fortnightly chemotherapy sessions.

He said he corresponds with King Charles about his progress and had gone to great lengths at his own expense to turn it into a “time capsule”.

The gold leaf crown on top of the carriage is made from 1,000-year-old timber donated in 2019 by the Dean of Westminster from Westminster Abbey.

The roof is decorated with 56 bronze flowers representing every Commonwealth country’s national flower, with Australia’s golden wattle placed above the door.

The undercarriage is made from Australian hardwood, the cabin from aluminium panels, the door handles are acquired from Sydney Opera House, and steel has been donated from Sydney Harbour Bridge.

It is painted in black and royal claret and embossed with the King’s insignia and cyphers and a floral pattern.

The wheels have red hubs with a gold crown logo that do not rotate with the wheel, inspired by Rolls-Royce cars.

The animal symbols of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland are all present on panels, while four brass lanterns are one of the final items to be installed.

The coach stands at 5.8m long and 3.4m high and will be pulled by six horses when it makes its way to London.

It has hydraulic stabilisers and thick rubber tyres to stop the body rocking, which is a similar suspension design to the previous royal carriages — the Australian State Coach finished in 1989 and Diamond Jubilee State Coach, in 2013.

Mr Frecklington prioritised the coach’s ride because Queen Elizabeth II claimed the Gold State Coach had made her feel “travel sick” at her Coronation in 1953.

“The reason why I built this one like this is that Her Late Majesty said she didn’t like the ride on the Golden State Coach.

“The Queen told me how horrible it was as it oscillated. She said it should never be used and should be put in a museum.”