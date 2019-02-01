2019's winter snowfall in pictures

Parts of the UK have been carpeted in snow over the last 10 days, as temperatures plummeted into the minuses in many regions. The cold front is set to continue into the weekend, with forecasters predicting a new record low temperature for this winter, -10.8C.
The hashtags #snowwatch and #uksnow have been trending on Twitter and Instagram as people share photos of their gardens, streets and town centres turned white by the cold snap.
Even Cornwall's beaches have been transformed into a winter wonderland, while farmland in the Peak District, West Yorkshire and the Cotswolds has been also blanketed in snow.
Here, some of our favourite photos and videos of the snow from around the UK...
Swaledale firmly held in the grips of winter.- YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) January 30, 2019
❄️ #Yorkshire #uksnow #snow pic.twitter.com/3aHZ5muPfG
So I went through the back of a wardrobe in my office, and turned up in this place. #snowwatch pic.twitter.com/4hp6OIvSVy- Kieran Hazzard (@RadicalEIC) January 22, 2019
Finally #snowing in #Oxford ❄️ It’s so pretty. View from @bodleianlibs 👇🏼#snowwatch #snowuk 👌 pic.twitter.com/BB3IwaazxU- Nataša Stuper 🌍 (@SciStoop) January 22, 2019
No words needed, just watch Wallace’s first #snow experience! #dalmatian #puppy #snowday #snowfun #snowballs #slowmotion #slomo #snowwatch #unlikelybreakingnews #puppiesfirstsnow #firsttasteofsnow pic.twitter.com/NnR6RbHYWM- DogsTrust Glasgow (@DT_Glasgow) January 22, 2019
Winter has finally arrived #snowwatch 😁❄️ @lomondtrossachs pic.twitter.com/W0a2nWR3s1- Ian Dawson (@IanOuterside) January 22, 2019
I'm giddy and smiling like a child!!!! #snow #snowwatch pic.twitter.com/oI3rwurI6e- Binyomin Gilbert (@GilbertBinyo) January 22, 2019
A fox (and some sheep) pictured in a snow covered field near East Kilbride. https://t.co/dPE2SrG9cI #snow #snowwatch @heraldscotland pic.twitter.com/l0z6eUTqIR- colin mearns (@MearnsColin) January 22, 2019
