Fisherman Catches Rare 'One In Two Million' Blue Lobster Off British Coast
A fisherman was left stunned after he caught a rare blue lobster off the coast of Britain. Chris Puckey made the extraordinary catch on his FY124 boat, Katytu, while visiting the waters near Polperro, South Cornwall. He said that the blue lobster, estimated to be so rare that experts believe the odds of catching one are one in two million, unexpectedly appeared in his pot. The lobsters are electric blue due to a genetic abnormality that causes them to overproduce a certain protein. The lobster was later relocated to a local aquarium to ensure its protection from other pots or predators.