Amazon just dropped a massive early Black Friday deal on Fitbit watches

Early Black Friday deal: Save up to $100 on select Fitbit smartwatches (Photos via Amazon)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, thanks to Amazon's early deals, you can start taking advantage of holiday savings right now.

Nestled amongst its can't-miss home and tech deals, the retailer is offering shoppers up to 38 per cent off select Fitbit products, including the Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Versa 3.

A perfect gift for fitness lovers or anyone looking to keep track of their health, shoppers can save up to $100 on select Fitbit smartwatches for a limited time. To shop the deal, scroll below.

Fitbit Inspire 2 (Photo via Amazon)

$80 $130 at Amazon

Named "Amazon's Choice" for Fitbits, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a favourite among shoppers for its ability to track your activity throughout the day, including steps taken, distance, hourly activity and calories burned.

The smartwatch monitors your resting heart rate and sleep quality, tracking time spent in light, deep and REM sleep to help you better understand your sleep patterns. It's water-resistant up to 50 metres, making it safe for swimming, and offers ten days of battery life on a single charge.

"You'll forget you're wearing [it]," writes one user. It's a "wonderful little device."

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save 38 per cent on the Fitbit Inspire 2 and take it home for just $80, a $50 discount off its original price of $130.

Fitbit Inspire 2 (Photo via Amazon)

$80 $130 at Amazon

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch in Black (Photo via Amazon)

$200 $300 at Amazon

The smartwatch allows you to see your real-time pace and distance, thanks to its built-in GPS.

Its Active Zone Minutes feature uses your resting heart rate to gauge exercise effort and alerts you when to step up the intensity so that you can personalize your workouts based on your fitness level.

Story continues

The smartwatch is enabled with Amazon Alexa and, similar to other Fitbit models, monitors your resting heart rate and sleep and includes a menstrual health tracking feature.

"Why spend so much money" on an alternative when the Fitbit Versa 3 is so "worthwhile?" asks one user.

On sale for $100 off its original price of $300, shoppers can choose between four colours of the smartwatch: black, navy, lavender and pink.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch in Pink (Photo via Amazon)

$200 $300 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch in Midnight (Photo via Amazon)

$200 $300 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch in Purple (Photo via Amazon)

$200 $300 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.