Tired feet? Shoppers say these $90 Fitflop sandals feel like 'heaven on the foot'

The Fitflop Walkstar Webbing Toe-Post Sandals are a must for warm weather.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While flip-flops are known for their comfort, they aren't necessarily the most supportive footwear around. Luckily, we've found a shopper-approved brand that makes fashionable shoes and sandals that are also supportive. one brand is making it easier than ever to shop for supportive and fashionable styles that are completely warm weather ready.

Fitflop is a footwear company that offers fashion-forward shoes for men and women that also provide the ultimate all-day comfort. Fitflop uses biomechanics to engineer the perfect fit and comfort levels, making their shoes a top choice for those of us who suffer from foot pain.

Many fans of the brand have praised the comfy shoes for helping to alleviate pain caused by conditions like plantar fasciitis and bone spurs — at an affordable price point. to boot. One bestselling style has racked up hundreds of positive reviews, with shoppers calling them "absolutely amazing."

Walkstar Webbing Toe-Post Sandals. Image via Fitflop.

$90 CAD/$60 USD at Fitflop

The details

As the sandal that helped launch the brand in 2007, the Walkstar is one of Fitflop's most popular styles. Since its launch, millions of the sandals have been sold worldwide, and shoppers have fallen for their sporty look and comfortable design.

This new version of the Walkstar has striped light webbing straps, leather detailing (including the FitFlop roundel on the front), a contoured wide footbed, and cushioning "Microwobbleboard" midsoles.

According to the brand, their patent-pending design "helps absorb shock but can also diffuse underfoot pressure, by instantly increasing the contact area of the foot to the midsole."

The sandals currently come in five colours of solid or metallic leather.

What people are saying

Story continues

These sandals have earned a 4.5-star rating from shoppers who have raved about their high quality and great arch support. Unlike many sandals, shoppers even say that these flip-flops are comfortable enough to be worn all day.

"Having arthritis in my spine and my knees, walking can be difficult — but put on my Fitflops and 10,000 steps a day is no problem. Love them, nothing else compares," shared one reviewer.

"I've spent many a summer AND winter wearing Fitflop sandals as the shock absorption for my painful joints has yet to be rivalled," added another.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Shoppers have praised their lightweight and cushioned design, which one reviewer said feels like "heaven on the foot."

Some reviewers have found that these sandals had a few issues when it comes to sizing, as they found the toe area to be "too long" and needed to size down — especially if you're between sizes.

Others with wide feet weren't a fan of the webbed strap, which doesn't have any stretch too it and wound up feeling "too tight."

Verdict

While it may still be early in the year, some sizes of these comfy flip-flops have already begun selling out. If customer reviews are anything to go off off, you can expect that these sandals will provide plenty of support and cushioning to feet.

Some reviewers have had issues with the fit of these sandals, especially if you're someone with a high arch that may need some extra stretch through the straps. IF you're interested in trying them for yourself, you can shop all the other colours of these classic Fitflops below.

Walkstar Webbing Toe-Post Sandals in Silver. Image via Fitflop.

$90 CAD/$60 USD at Fitflop

Walkstar Webbing Toe-Post Sandals in Black. Image via Fitflop.

$90 CAD/$60 USD at Fitflop

Walkstar Webbing Toe-Post Sandals in Rose Gold. Image via Fitflop.

$90 CAD/$60 USD at Fitflop

Walkstar Webbing Toe-Post Sandals in Midnight Navy. Image via Fitflop.

$90 CAD/$60 USD at Fitflop

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.