Five Female Athletes You Need To Know About Before The 2020 Olympics

It’s been one of the most inspiring summers of sport. We’ve seen women’s football smash TV viewing figures at the World Cup in France; tennis prodigy 15-year-old Coco Gauff knock her hero Venus Williams out of Wimbledon; and a Netball World Cup in Liverpool where New Zealand beat favourites Australia by just one nail-biting goal.
If there's now a Megan Rapinoe-shaped hole in your life, don't worry. The Tokyo Games is starting in a year's time and with new sports including surfing, climbing and skateboarding officially added to the line-up, here are the new faces you’ll need to know about.
SKY BROWN
On August 5 2020, the opening day of the Olympic skatboarding event in Tokyo, Sky Brown will be just 12 years old. But age is not stopping the skater prodigy’s dreams of qualifying for the 2020 Games, where she would become the youngest athlete to compete in the summer games: “Hopefully I can go to Tokyo because I want to there while I am young and to show every girl that you can do everything,” she’s said.
The half-British, half-Japanese skater (she chose to compete for Team GB for its more relaxed approach) already has a huge fanbase watching her every kick-flip and 540-degree spin: she has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and more than 6 million views on the YouTube channel that she shares with her skater brother Ocean, another rising star.
Sky was four when she learnt to skateboard and landed her first professional deal aged seven. Now, she’s winning major tournaments, beating women twice her age and her height: earlier this year she won the 2019 Simple Sessions tournament in Estonia, which is the biggest competition in Europe. And if that’s not enough, the skater is also pretty impressive on a surfboard. She’s said she’d like to try and compete in both sports at the Olympics. Remember. This. Face.
LAKEY PETERSON
For the first time in Olympic history, twenty women surfers will be competing at the Tokyo Games. Currently ranked fourth in the World Surf League, Lakey Peterson from the US is likely to be one of them. The 24-year-old from Santa Barbara first learnt to surf aged five when her parents (her mother was a national swimming champion) took her on a year-long around the world trip. By 14 she was the first woman to perform an aerial manoeuvre (lifting the surfboard into the air) in a competition and last year she narrowly missed out on a World Title. Oh, and there’s a documentary film about her life called Zero to 100. Expect thrilling things from her.
SHAUNA COXSEY
Not only has climbing become a hipster date option, it’s now an Olympic sport and Britain’s Shauna Coxsey, 26, is one of the country’s biggest medal hopefuls. She’s won the Bouldering (scaling a 4m rock wall without ropes or a harness) World Cup twice and claimed silver in this year’s Speed and Boulder World Cup. For the Olympics, she’ll need to train for all three climbing disciplines including speed climbing (a 15m ascent against the clock) and lead climbing (where athletes have to climb to the highest point in a set period of time). She started climbing when she was four after watching a film about French free climber Catherine Destivelle with her dad and asking whether she could try it. In 2016, she was awarded an OBE for her services to climbing.
AORI NISHIMURA
The fact that skateboarding is becoming an Olympic sport is one thing, but for 17-year-old Aori Nishimura, the chance to represent her country in her hometown of Tokyo next year is a once in a life time opportunity. One of the world’s best skateboarders, her hopes for gold are looking good after she won the Street League World Championships in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year. She’s also become the face of street skating in Japan with big brand sponsorships from Nike and Coca-Cola. If anyone is going to help raise the profile of women’s skateboarding in the run up to the Olympics, it’s Aori Nishimura.
ASHIMA SHIRAISHI
Known as ‘The Spider Girl’, 18-year-old American-born Ashima has conquered some of the hardest bouldering routes in the world. When she was 14 she became the first woman in history to complete a climb that was graded at V15, the second hardest difficulty level for outdoor rock climbing. Since then, the climbing world hasn’t been able to keep their eyes off her; earlier this year she became Bouldering champion in the US and has been chosen to represent the national team in an initial selection.
Ashima is also doing things differently from other climbers. She first discovered her talent outside (rather than in a climbing gym) age six when her dad, who is now one of her coaches, took her to Central Park. And one of her biggest mentors isn’t another climber but the actor Ansel Elgort, who used to be a climbing buddy when they were younger. She also loves fashion and is known for her signature, calf-length climbing trousers, which her parents, who met as fashion students, make by hand.
