Five Female Athletes You Need To Know About Before The 2020 Olympics

It’s been one of the most inspiring summers of sport. We’ve seen women’s football smash TV viewing figures at the World Cup in France; tennis prodigy 15-year-old Coco Gauff knock her hero Venus Williams out of Wimbledon; and a Netball World Cup in Liverpool where New Zealand beat favourites Australia by just one nail-biting goal.

If there's now a Megan Rapinoe-shaped hole in your life, don't worry. The Tokyo Games is starting in a year's time and with new sports including surfing, climbing and skateboarding officially added to the line-up, here are the new faces you’ll need to know about.

SKY BROWN

On August 5 2020, the opening day of the Olympic skatboarding event in Tokyo, Sky Brown will be just 12 years old. But age is not stopping the skater prodigy’s dreams of qualifying for the 2020 Games, where she would become the youngest athlete to compete in the summer games: “Hopefully I can go to Tokyo because I want to there while I am young and to show every girl that you can do everything,” she’s said.

The half-British, half-Japanese skater (she chose to compete for Team GB for its more relaxed approach) already has a huge fanbase watching her every kick-flip and 540-degree spin: she has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and more than 6 million views on the YouTube channel that she shares with her skater brother Ocean, another rising star.

Sky was four when she learnt to skateboard and landed her first professional deal aged seven. Now, she’s winning major tournaments, beating women twice her age and her height: earlier this year she won the 2019 Simple Sessions tournament in Estonia, which is the biggest competition in Europe. And if that’s not enough, the skater is also pretty impressive on a surfboard. She’s said she’d like to try and compete in both sports at the Olympics. Remember. This. Face.



LAKEY PETERSON

For the first time in Olympic history, twenty women surfers will be competing at the Tokyo Games. Currently ranked fourth in the World Surf League, Lakey Peterson from the US is likely to be one of them. The 24-year-old from Santa Barbara first learnt to surf aged five when her parents (her mother was a national swimming champion) took her on a year-long around the world trip. By 14 she was the first woman to perform an aerial manoeuvre (lifting the surfboard into the air) in a competition and last year she narrowly missed out on a World Title. Oh, and there’s a documentary film about her life called Zero to 100. Expect thrilling things from her.

