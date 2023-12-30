Five overlooked corners of Spain to visit in 2024

Jerez is arguably the best place in Spain to experience flamenco - Getty Images Europe

Where in Spain are you thinking of going in 2024? At this time of year, you may well be fancying a quick jaunt to Barcelona, Malaga or Valencia for a blast of Mediterranean light and exuberance. You might be plotting a gastronomic route around the Basque Country or a cycling trip in Mallorca.

Getting around by train is easy and the high-speed network is expanding all the time, making it possible to travel in comfort between major cities in just a few hours. The latest stretch to open, from Madrid to Asturias, is a wonderful journey heading north through the different landscapes of Castilla y León. I suggest visiting Jaén in Andalucia this year, which you could combine with Granada. If you are going to Seville, pop down to Jerez for a night or two.

While we all have our favourite spots that we return to again and again, there are always new areas to discover in Spain, places which may not get as many tourists but might well surprise you and turn out to be more rewarding.

Reus, Catalonia

EasyJet (easyjet.com) is starting a new route to Reus in the south of Catalonia from Manchester in April as well as restarting flights from Luton. While the airport serves the resorts along the Costa Daurada, such as Salou and Cambrils, as well as the PortAventura World theme parks, it is only a 15-minute drive from Tarragona, which is a great city for a weekend break, with its Roman amphitheatre and superb restaurants.

Reus itself should not be overlooked, particularly if you are a fan of the Catalan art nouveau architecture that makes Barcelona so distinctive. The great Antoni Gaudí was born in Reus and although there are none of his extraordinary creations in the town, there are plenty of buildings by other leading modernista masters. When you are not looking up at ornate façades, stop off in a bar to try the vermouth for which Reus is famous. Hire a car and head inland to the Priorat, a mountainous area of honey-coloured villages, vineyards and olive groves for a bit of wine tasting and walking.

Tarragona, with its cathedral, is only 15 minutes away from Reus - Stone RF

Where to stay

The H10 Imperial Tarraco (h10hotels.com) overlooks the Mediterranean in Tarragona and has an outdoor pool. Doubles from £97, room only. For a more rural vibe, the Priorat Aparthotel (priorataparthotel.com) in Falset is a great base for hiking and visiting wineries and olive mills. Studio apartments from £74, room only.

When to go

Go in April and May to avoid the summer crowds – unless you want a full-on beach holiday of course. In autumn the grape harvest is underway.

Jaén, Andalucia

The Michelin Guide Spain for 2024 includes four restaurants with a star each in a radius of 100 metres in Jaén – Baga (bagagastronomico.com), Radis (restauranteradis.es), Malak (restaurantemalak.com) and Dama Juana (damajuanajaen.com) – making it Spain’s latest gastronomic hotspot. A bit out of the way in the northeast of Andalucia, the city and province of Jaén might finally be going to get the attention they deserve.

Michael Portillo’s excellent recent series on Andalucia covered six of the region’s eight provinces. The two missing were Jaén and Almería. A couple of months earlier, chef James Martin’s highly enjoyable tour of Spain stretched over 20 episodes, with five dedicated to Andalucia. No Jaén or Almería there either. Of course, you can’t fit everything in and the splendours of Seville, Córdoba and Granada are undeniable. But that doesn’t mean the forgotten provinces have nothing of interest. I’m sure Portillo would be wowed by the Renaissance architecture in Jaén city, Baeza and Úbeda, while Martin would love driving across the undulating landscapes carpeted with olive groves.

The city and province of Jaén might finally be going to get the attention they deserve - iStockphoto

Where to stay

The Jaén Parador (paradores.es) has a dramatic hilltop location overlooking the city. Doubles from £120, including a lavish breakfast.

When to go

It can get pretty cold in winter and very hot in summer, so spring and autumn are the best times of year to visit. The nearest airports are Granada and Malaga.

Oviedo, Asturias

High-speed trains are finally zipping between Madrid and Asturias on the north coast of Spain after two decades of digging out tunnels through the mountains. The journey to Oviedo, the regional capital, has been cut to around three and a half hours and will drop to less than three hours once new trains are in service.

You could go to Asturias for the spectacular unspoilt beaches, the hiking, the Romanesque churches, the brown bears that roam the mountains, the cider or just the cheese. This is one of the best regions in Spain for food and the elegant city of Oviedo has been named Spanish Gastronomic Capital for 2024, so you can expect all sorts of foodie activities throughout the year.

A large selection of different cheeses on the counter at the Fontan food market in Oviedo, which is the Spanish Gastronomic Capital for 2024 - Jorge Garrido / Alamy Stock Photo

Where to stay

The stylish Soho Boutique Oviedo (sohohoteles.com) has doubles from £51, room only.

When to go

You are likely to see more rain in this part of Spain – which is why the countryside is so lush and green. A lot of Spanish people choose to holiday there as in summer it is pleasantly warm rather than sweltering. Vueling (vueling.com) flies to Oviedo from Gatwick.

La Gomera, Canary Islands

While the Canaries are known as a winter sun destination, the islands are actually a great choice all year round, not just for beach breaks but also for walking, cycling and stargazing. Pura Aventura (pura-aventura.com) has just added self-guided walking holidays on the lesser-known island of La Gomera, where the lush forests, dramatic gorges, banana plantations and hillsides carpeted with mango, papaya and orange trees make you feel as if you have travelled to the other side of the world. Staying in characterful hotels and guesthouses, eating Canarian dishes and talking to local experts means you get really immersed in the life of the island.

La Gomera, where the lush forests, dramatic gorges, banana plantations and hillsides carpeted with mango, papaya and orange trees make you feel as if you have travelled to the other side of the world - iStockphoto

Where to stay

Accommodation options with Pura Aventura include the La Gomera Parador, which has a pool overlooking the ocean with views across to Tenerife. Prices start from £1,500 per person, including six nights’ stay, breakfast and most meals, luggage transfers and return ferry tickets between Tenerife and La Gomera. Book flights to Tenerife separately.

When to go

June, July and August can be a bit too hot for walking. The winter months are the most comfortable, particularly from November to April.

Jerez, Andalucia

Jerez is arguably the best place in Spain to experience flamenco. You don’t even have to go to a sit-down show in this elegant city between Seville and the beaches of the Costa de la Luz as there is often singing, dancing and guitar playing – both spontaneous and scheduled – going on in the string of sherry bars known as tabancos around the town.

The Flamenco Museum of Andalucia, which is slated to open in the first half of 2024, will help ease you into the culture of flamenco, charting the history of this artform which can be baffling to the uninitiated. Spend a couple of hours there and you’ll be ready to join the locals for a glass of fino, some tapas and maybe even a bit of a twirl yourself. The Jerez Festival (festivaldejerez.es), running from February 23 to March 9, features performances by leading artists, including Sara Baras.

You can often find singing, dancing and guitar playing – both spontaneous and scheduled – going on in the string of sherry bars around Jerez - The Image Bank Unreleased

Where to stay

The Hotel Bodega Tio Pepe (tiopepe.com) has smart rooms and a rooftop pool. Doubles from £113, including breakfast.

When to go

Avoid the summer months when Jerez is uncomfortably hot and there is not much going on. Ryanair (ryanair.com) flies from London Stansted to Jerez from April to October. Trains from Seville take an hour.