Five stylish outfit formulas for navigating this hot-cold weather

Getting dressed at the moment is a minefield. One moment, you’re in a bikini, basking on a sun lounger in the back garden; the next, you’re shivering on a train platform wondering why on earth you thought it was a good idea to wear open-toed shoes.

It’s classic hot-cold British spring weather, teasing us into believing that the heat is here to stay, then whipping it away from us as soon as we get comfortable. The kind of meteorological activity that can even leave fashion editors at a loss for what to wear.

It’s nothing that a little planning can’t resolve. And inspiration. All that’s required are some simple formulas that don’t require a whole new wardrobe.

Navigating this kind of weather is all about putting the clothes you already have together in a new way: double denim, for instance, or lightweight chinos with a cheery-yet-cosy knit.

And if this article does highlight a gap in your wardrobe? At least you can be sure it’s British weather friendly.

1. Double denim

No longer the fashion faux pas it once was, and can actually look rather smart. Try a denim shirt with a pair of high-waisted jeans, or a denim maxi skirt with a cropped denim jacket. The top and the bottom don’t need to match perfectly, but they should be tonally similar.

Tamu Mcpherson in double denim at Paris Fashion Week - Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

2. Chinos and a knit

Chinos are a great smart-casual staple for in-between seasons, and beige-y tones look fantastic with bright colour. Team your favourite pair with a punchy knit. And if the weather perks up? Drape the arms of the jumper over your shoulders and tie in a loose knot – instant chic.

Linda Wright, owner of Crimson cashmere, in chinos with a bright knit

3. The fun suit

Suits may have stiff and formal connotations, but you don’t have to wear them in a stiff and formal way. Give them a bit of ease by turning up the cuffs, and styling with a simple T-shirt or bright trainers. It’s a great way to bring them into your everyday rotation of clothes.

Sarah Corbett-Winder in a striped suit from her tailoring brand Kipper

4. Jeans and a blazer

Not exactly groundbreaking, but it is a reliable winner. Keep it modern with a blazer that is slightly mannish, and straight or wide-leg jeans. Have fun with your accessories too. An otherwise understated outfit is a great vehicle for a bold shoe or bag.

Rouje founder Jeanne Damas teams a blazer with jeans the French girl way - Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

5. Dress and a trench

When you’ve prematurely switched to your summer wardrobe, but the weather isn’t sundress-warm, the trench coat is your friend. To look ultra-polished like Amal Clooney, ensure that the length of your coat is a little longer than the length of your dress.