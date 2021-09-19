Top 5 '70s-inspired flare jeans for fall (and what to style them with)

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

1970s-inspired flares are back in a big way. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

One of the most iconic throwback fashion trends from the '70s is back. That's right—we're talking about flared jeans.

Although skinny jeans will always hold a special place in our hearts, it seems like flares are back — and here to stay. They've been making their way into the closets of many celebrities and have been entertained by brands for several seasons now.

When it gets chillier and you want to layer up a bit, consider flare jeans for your day-to-day looks. As we head into fall, the looser style jeans such as flare and mom jeans seem to be most popular because of the flexibility and functionality they offer—also one of the reasons why flare jeans were so popular back in the day.

The best part is you don't have to break the bank to rock the latest flare jeans trend. Brands such as Levi's, Nordstrom and more have plenty of affordable options you can shop this fall.

To help you get started with your fall wardrobe, I've rounded up 5 pairs of my favourite flare pants — as well as what tops to style them with.

The look: Black flare jeans and button-up blouse

70'S HIGH RISE FLARE WOMEN'S JEANS. Image via Levi's.

The latest Levi's '70s high rise flare jeans from their FW21 collection are hands down my favourite considering how soft, comfy and stylish they are.

When I tried the pair, I fell in love with the fabric and fitting. As a petite person, I'm always worried about how flare jeans will look, but I was amazed at the fit, quality and design. The jeans truly fit like a glove and are so flattering.

The great thing about Levi's is they have plenty of options for waist and inseams so you can choose the best fit for you, and other colour options too.

The ultra-high rise flare jeans pair are slim through the hip and thigh, incredibly soft, affordable, and another huge plus—the jeans are sustainably made with TENCEL™ fabric.

SHOP IT: Levi's, $128

EMILIE BUTTON-UP BLOUSE. Image via Levi's.

A super soft cotton button-up with a frilly collar and oversized sleeves to make a statement yet still stylish.

The Emilie Button-Up Blouse is another item from Levi's latest FW21 collection that I'm loving after trying it. A true vintage vibe with amazingly soft fabric that fits perfectly with the black flare jeans, and you can wear it tucked in, out, or under a sweater vest if you like.

Once you try the blouse, you'll want every blouse from their latest fall collection.

SHOP IT: Levi's, $98

The look: White flare jeans and a crop top

BDG Lea High-Waisted Flare Jean. Image via Urban Outfitters.

Who says you can't wear white after Labour Day? Rock this crisp white cotton denim flare jeans with slip pockets and patch pockets that offers a relaxed fit.

SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $89

Crop Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom

Get ready for sweater weather. A cozy yet stylish sweater crop cardigan that meshes perfectly with the high waisted white flare jeans. Lightweight blend that can be worn alone or layered.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $46

The look: Blue flare jeans and a turtleneck

Wrangler Women's Patch Pocket Vintage Flare Stretch Jean. Image via Amazon.

You can't go wrong with a pair of classic blue jeans. A timeless style that is flexible, flattering, and will pair well with any top—it's your call.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $131

Turtleneck Ribbed Top. Image via Nordstrom.

A simple black turtleneck is a must-have in your closet this fall. A combination of two classics is always a good choice. Keep it simple and style the evergreen blue flare jeans with this ribbed turtleneck.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $19

The look: Crop flare jeans and a hoodie

Levi's Womens Plus-Size High Waisted Crop Flare. Image via Amazon.

A trendy crop flare for plus-size that is sure to make you look and feel good. If you don't like your jeans to go past your ankle, a crop is an excellent choice for you.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $90

Women's Balloon Sleeve Organic Cotton Hoodie. Image via Nordstrom.

Pair the casual crop flare jeans with a cozy balloon-sleeve fleece hoodie that is well-suited for any fall day.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $39

The look: Flare jean shorts and a balloon-sleeve top

Pinel Marbled Denim Shorts. Image via Nordstrom.

Don't fret if you miss summer wear. You can still make a statement and rock a pair of flared denim shorts shorts this fall. Five-pocket style bottoms so you can carry your essentials.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $630

Balloon Sleeve Check Print Top. Image via Nordstrom.

A versatile woven top with the trendy balloon sleeves you can pair with the shorts and long boots to give off a semi-formal look.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $85

