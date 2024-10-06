'Flattering on my curvy body': This 'versatile' sweater is nearly 50% off

For just $29, this crewneck gives it a sophisticated look, and its slightly longer back works on every body type.

We're getting close to the World Series, we're deep into football season and before you know it, those crisp fall evenings will turn into downright cold days. But there's also a snow pile's worth of seasonal savings that'll keep you feeling warm and looking great throughout the colder months. One of our favorites is the Merokeety Oversized Crew Neck Knit Pullover Sweater, a flattering and versatile top thousands of shoppers adore — and, best of all, it's currently on sale for $29 with the on-page coupon (down from $55), making it a cheer-worthy discount of nearly 50% off.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This pullover is a big hit with shoppers, not least because of its great price point — in fact, we haven't seen this sweater marked down so dramatically since last winter. We suggest snagging one now while it's nearly 50% off — and at this price, you could even grab multiple shades (there are 18 to choose from).

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's nothing like a soft and stylish sweater to snuggle up in when the days are gray and cold. What sets this crew-neck pullover apart, according to reviews, is it's as cozy as a blanket but still wildly flattering. As one reviewer said, "[It] feels soft like a fluffy sweatshirt but looks sharp and preppy."

This snuggly number is classic enough to don over denim or slacks to head to work, and casual enough to throw on over a pair of leggings for staying comfy while working your way through your to-do list. The crew-neck cut also works for just about every body type, and we especially love its slightly longer back, ideal for covering up the bum when sporting yoga pants or joggers. The fabric is lightweight, easy to care for, and as many shoppers rave in the reviews, soft as a cloud.

Make this an autumn wonderland of comfort, thanks to this beloved pullover from Merokeety. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers really are raving about this pullover — in fact, nearly 6,000 Amazon reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating upon this beauty.

Pros 👍

"It is lightweight, super soft and is flattering on my curvy body!" gushed one happy customer. "It hangs at just the right length to cover my booty but also looks cute tucked in! I feel like I can dress it up or dress it down."

And curvy gals do indeed love this top: "I am 5 ft. 5 in. and 150 lbs. with a large chest, sometimes heavy sweaters can make me look a little bulky, not this one!!!" marveled a satisfied shopper. " I loved this so much I purchased two more in other colors! This sweater is super soft and medium weight, washes incredibly well and did not shrink when put in the dryer which is always a plus for me!"

Another wearer called it "the best waffle sweater I have ever purchased," adding that "it's incredibly cozy and warm, perfect for those chilly days. The oversized fit gives it a relaxed, comfy feel while still looking stylish. I can easily layer it over a tank top or wear it on its own, and it looks great either way. ... The solid color design makes it versatile, allowing me to mix and match it with various outfits. The quality is fantastic, and it's held up well after a few washes, which is a big plus."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have suggested that for a true "oversized" look, it's best to size up: "If you are larger in your hips or butt, size up because the rounded edges hug a bit," advised a helpful reviewer.

"Definitely size up once or twice and cold wash/hang dry," added another, who also advised against putting it in the dryer. "It's a nice heavy sweater and may try again and just not put in dryer and see how it goes."

Echoed a third: "Considering that this is advertised as oversized, I thought I could order my usual size. Nope, this fits like a small. Size up!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Wild Growth Hair Oil $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Nexxus Unbreakable Care Root Lift Hair Thickening Spray $12 $16 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion $12 $17 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 Editor-approved See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $22 $35 Save $13 See at Amazon

Luseta B-Complex Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Set $25 $35 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Syrinx High-Waisted Tummy Control Leggings $8 $17 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

Automet Half-Zip Pullover $28 $53 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon