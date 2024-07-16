A flight attendant shares 8 items she always packs for a trip, starting at $8 for Prime Day

Every trip is better when you've packed the right stuff. (Amazon)

It's summertime and, chances are, you've likely got a few upcoming trips. If you're like us, you may have never quite nailed the whole packing situation. No problem. We tapped a true expert in the field — a former flight attendant with many miles under her belt — to help. Sakkara Barnwell has traveled to 14 countries across four different continents, and she has some serious experience when it comes to the goods that can make or break a trip.

Whether you’re visiting your mom in Florida, heading to a national park or taking the European vacay of your dreams, you'll benefit from her wisdom and product picks below. Even better: prices start at just $7 courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. So stow your carry-on, fasten your seatbelts and take in these trip-transforming tips.

Quick overview

Totwo Travel Laptop Backpack $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Packing Cubes Set, 4-Pack $17 $21 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Palmer's Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E (3-Pack) $8 $8 Save $0 See at Amazon

88 Acres Granola Bars $12 $15 Save $3 with Prime See at Amazon

Kuulaa Portable Charger $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

Packing Pals

Amazon Totwo Travel Laptop Backpack $30 $40 Save $10 With the limits on carry-on size, it can be hard to find the perfect personal bag for flights. But our expert might have nailed it here: Check out the Totwo Travel Laptop Backpack, Barnwell’s favorite travel bag. “It has a proper laptop storage area, a space designated for easy access to a portable charger and pockets, pockets, pockets!” she says. “This is the perfect way to pack a lot and keep it all organized.” The large-capacity backpack has multiple functional pockets and compartments to keep your belongings well-organized when you're on the go. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Basics Packing Cubes Set, 4-Pack $17 $21 Save $4 Barnwell depends on packing cubes to keep the inside of her suitcase organized. Packing cubes offer a place for everything and keep everything in its place. The large cube here, just over 17 inches long, is sized right to hold (and consolidate) a stack of clothes. The smallest can corral randoms like charging cords. It's a much better use of suitcase real estate. Plus, the cubes make unpacking so much easier! “Everything [stays] compact and organized and does so in a stylish way…no more [packing items in] Ziplocs for me!” says Barnwell. $17 at Amazon

In-Flight Essentials

Amazon Palmer's Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E (3-Pack) $8 $9 Save $1 “I am completely obsessed with this lotion!” raves Barnwell. “Planes have the driest air in the cabin. Top that off with constant hand-washing and I am left with ashy, dry hands. Your skin is bound to suffer.” To combat this cycle, Barnwell trusts Palmer's Cocoa Butter. “Palmer's keeps my skin silky-smooth, moisturized all day and as an added bonus it smells absolutely amazing!” These travel-size cuties are perfect for your carry-on, purse or backpack. $8 at Amazon

Amazon 88 Acres Granola Bars $11 $15 Save $4 Nourishing snacks are important for keeping stamina up through the rigors of airport navigation, layovers, rental car lines and whatever else your trip throws at you. Barnwell’s favorite option: 88 Acres Granola Bars. “They have simple ingredients, great flavors, 6 grams of protein in each, and are individually wrapped so I don’t have to touch them to eat them.” (You know, just in case you don't get a chance to wash your hands in that moment.) “An added bonus is that they have no nuts or gluten so you don’t have to worry about triggering anyone’s allergies.” Smart when you're sitting so close to fellow passengers. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Kuulaa Portable Charger $16 $29 Save $13 with coupon “There is nothing worse than getting to the airport and not having access to my perfectly curated Spotify playlist because my phone is dying…well, nothing except getting off of the plane and having to run around looking for outlets so you can charge up enough to order an Uber!” Barnwell says. We can relate. To stay angst-free before, during and after your flight, make sure you’re ready with a fully-juiced portable phone charger like this one. “This model can fully charge any phone at least 4 times or an iPad 2.5 times!” It easily fits in your carry-on and can even charge two phones at once, so your travel companion can get a little boost, too. Save $13 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Destination Necessities

Amazon Newfanga Travel Adapter $12 $20 Save $8 As you probably know, many countries have outlets that are different from those in the U.S. (much like how just about everyone else uses the metric system). Barnwell is always ready with her universal adapter that can be used in more than 150 countries. “Realizing you can’t plug in your blow dryer or cell phone when you arrive in another country is…not great. This universal adapter fits all the plugs in the world and keeps your phone from getting fried! I never leave the country without one.” This is arguably the most important item in this whole list! $12 at Amazon

Amazon Natural Silk Pillowcase $17 $24 Save $7 Keep your hair and skin happy for the duration of your stay with a natural silk pillowcase, which Barnwell swears by. “Hotel bedding tends to be harsh and aggravating on my face. This lightweight silk pillowcase keeps my curls poppin’!” Since you’ll be spending a third of your trip (and your life) snoozing, we recommend you grab a couple of these to make every minute amazing. Made with natural silk, this soft and smooth fabric won't absorb the oil from your face so it stays hydrated. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Pashmina Shawl Wrap $13 $16 Save $3 With limited space for packing — especially if you’re trying to pack light — items with multiple uses are treasures. The right pashmina can make or break a trip. “It’s large enough to be a mini blanket when the plane is cold. It's a shawl when I’m in a more conservative country. It's a scarf to keep me warm on cool nights. And in a pinch it can even serve as a sarong on the beach,” shares Barnwell. She loves this fringed option pashmina for its versatility and style. $13 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Drecell Handheld Vacuum $34 $170 Save $136 See at Amazon

Electrolux Ergorapido Stick Vacuum $143 $199 Save $56 See at Amazon

Shark Robot Vacuum $300 $599 Save $299 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Plus $75 $130 Save $55 See at Amazon

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $80 $180 Save $100 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven $144 $180 Save $36 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180 $370 Save $190 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender $399 $500 Save $101 See at Amazon

Home

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $17 $45 Save $28 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $23 $120 Save $97 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Comforter, Queen $25 $42 Save $17 See at Amazon