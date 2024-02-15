Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

This 4-in-1 vegetable chopper has over 95,000 reviews on Amazon — shop it on sale

Plus more kitchen gadgets that will make your life easier.

Florence Pugh channels Princess Diana with dramatic mixie hair transfomation

Lauren Ramsay
·2 min read
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Florence Pugh (Marc Piasecki)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Florence Pugh is the queen of dramatic hair transformations.

The British actress is a fashion icon recognised for daring and unexpected outfits, but she's also a muse in the beauty department, rocking more hairstyles in one year than we can count.

From her freshly shaved buzz cut at the 2023 Met Gala, to a retro Teddy Boy-inspired look at the Golden Globes this January and violet ombré tips at the Black Widow screening, she never ceases to amaze with her iconic tresses.

You may also like

Florence Pugh attends the London photocall for "Dune: Part Two" presented by Warner Bros Pictures & Legendary at IET London on February 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)
Florence debuted a Princess Diana-esque mixie cut (Jeff Spicer)

Though Hailey Bieber has suggested 'short hair girl summer' will no longer be a trend for 2024 after donning shoulder-length hair at the Superbowl last weekend, Florence has told us otherwise and channelled the late style icon Princess Diana with her latest look.

Flo stepped out at the Dune: Part Two photocallalongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet combining 80s punk with modern glamour. She stunned in a strapless black jumpsuit from Maticevski featuring a thigh-high split, a pleated waist and sculptural detailing at one shoulder.

Accessories were key to giving her look a retro rock-chick feel - eschewing the typical ethereal diamonds and elegant earrings on the red carpet, Flo opted for a silver choker featuring various-sized spikes, and layers of earrings in a similar style

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Florence Pugh attends the London photocall for "Dune: Part Two" presented by Warner Bros Pictures & Legendary at IET London on February 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)
She wore a flared jumpsuit from Maticevski (Jeff Spicer)

The pièce de résistance was her stunning bright blonde 'mixie' haircut that oozed major Princess Diana vibes.

She wore her 'mullet-pixie' tucked behind her ears, longer at the back and voluminous at the crown, much like Diana did, but Florence gave hers a modern-day feel with her dark roots purposely shining through.

LONDON - NOVEMBER 1995: Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, leaves Chelsea Harbour Club, London in November, 1995. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
Diana's cuts were also often longer at the back with volume at athe root (Anwar Hussein)

Though Diana is often saluted for her off-duty style and outfits that pushed the boundaries of royal protocol, her androgynous haircuts were a major part of her identity in the 90s. Florence's reinvention had a slightly more futuristic feel with sharper points and shorter, more spiky layers across the top.

Florence Pugh and Princess Diana is the style icon crossover we never knew we needed...