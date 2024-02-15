Florence Pugh channels Princess Diana with dramatic mixie hair transfomation

Florence Pugh (Marc Piasecki)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Florence Pugh is the queen of dramatic hair transformations.

The British actress is a fashion icon recognised for daring and unexpected outfits, but she's also a muse in the beauty department, rocking more hairstyles in one year than we can count.

From her freshly shaved buzz cut at the 2023 Met Gala, to a retro Teddy Boy-inspired look at the Golden Globes this January and violet ombré tips at the Black Widow screening, she never ceases to amaze with her iconic tresses.

Florence debuted a Princess Diana-esque mixie cut (Jeff Spicer)

Though Hailey Bieber has suggested 'short hair girl summer' will no longer be a trend for 2024 after donning shoulder-length hair at the Superbowl last weekend, Florence has told us otherwise and channelled the late style icon Princess Diana with her latest look.

Flo stepped out at the Dune: Part Two photocallalongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet combining 80s punk with modern glamour. She stunned in a strapless black jumpsuit from Maticevski featuring a thigh-high split, a pleated waist and sculptural detailing at one shoulder.

Accessories were key to giving her look a retro rock-chick feel - eschewing the typical ethereal diamonds and elegant earrings on the red carpet, Flo opted for a silver choker featuring various-sized spikes, and layers of earrings in a similar style

She wore a flared jumpsuit from Maticevski (Jeff Spicer)

The pièce de résistance was her stunning bright blonde 'mixie' haircut that oozed major Princess Diana vibes.

She wore her 'mullet-pixie' tucked behind her ears, longer at the back and voluminous at the crown, much like Diana did, but Florence gave hers a modern-day feel with her dark roots purposely shining through.

Diana's cuts were also often longer at the back with volume at athe root (Anwar Hussein)

Though Diana is often saluted for her off-duty style and outfits that pushed the boundaries of royal protocol, her androgynous haircuts were a major part of her identity in the 90s. Florence's reinvention had a slightly more futuristic feel with sharper points and shorter, more spiky layers across the top.

Florence Pugh and Princess Diana is the style icon crossover we never knew we needed...