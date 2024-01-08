Florence Pugh frees the nip in a see-through red dress at the 2024 Golden Globes

Florence Pugh never disappoints on the red carpet. From the Alexander McQueen see-through white lace gown she wore to the ELLE Style Awards back in September to the frothy Tangerine Harris Reed number she stepped out in at the 2023 BAFTAs, Flo always pulls it out the bag.

The key to her style success? Being unafraid to take a fashion risk, often relying on Valentino to deliver the goods. Since she became an ambassador for the fashion house in April of last year, Florence has repeatedly turned to creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for stand-out 'fits.

The now iconic totally transparent, nipple-freeing, bubblegum pink gown and equally sheer flowing lilac dress being two such examples. Though her Tinkerbell-esque pale green bodysuit with sheer overlay, again by the designer, is also a personal fave.

So it was no surprise Florence chose Valentino to dress her for the first awards 'do of the season: the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 81st annual awards ceremony took place last night (Sunday 7th January) in LA with Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez all gracing the best dressed list. But, it's safe to say all eyes turned to Florence Pugh the second she arrived.

Continuing her winning formula of see-through Valentino gowns, Florence co-ordinated with the red carpet in a scarlet tulle Valentino gown. Going braless in the design, she freed the nip thanks to the sheer fabrication, nailing the ever-popular naked dressing trend.

With the bodice and skirt embellished with 3D roses, the ensemble also successfully ticked off the corsage trend while the red hue – the hottest shade of the season, FYI – bringing the total to three big trends in one look.

She accessorised with a statement pearl choker necklace, while her ice blonde hair was styled into a '50s mohawk that was giving real Kenickie from Grease vibes.

Yep, all in all *another* style success.

