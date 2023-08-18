How bad will flu season be this year? Here's what Canadians need to know

How bad will cold and flu season be in Canada this year? We asked an expert.

As fall approaches, Canadian healthcare staff are preparing for a busy flu season — though the influenza virus isn't the only one making the rounds.

According to an infectious disease specialist, it's still difficult to predict exactly how bad influenza will be throughout the fall in winter.

"It’s predictably unpredictable," said Dr. Isaac Bogoch. The expert, working at Toronto General Hospital, explained there are some patterns that health officials look at to prepare.

"What we can do is look to the southern hemisphere because that often gives us a clue as to what we may expect in our flu year."

So far, Bogoch says the southern hemisphere seems to have a regular flu year, which means it's not worse than what would be expected.

Hopefully we have a mild flu season, but we need more than hope.Dr. Bogoch

The doctor is hoping for the best, and says there are ways Canadians can help.

"Hopefully we have a mild flu season, but we need more than hope. I think it's very important that when the flu vaccines are available, that people go out and get one."

Influenza: What to expect

The flu, a contagious infection of the nose, throat and lungs, is caused by influenza A and B viruses.

Each year in Canada, about five to 10 per cent of adults and 20 to 30 per cent of children are infected with influenza.

According to Health Canada, flu symptoms can include:

Sudden fever and chills

Coughing and sore throat

Headache and muscle aches

Loss of appetite and fatigue

Most people will recover within a week to ten days, the agency said, but some people may experience health complications due to the virus. Those can include pneumonia, sinus infections, or worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes.

Though Bogoch said it's difficult to predict what influenza infection numbers will look like, each year in Canada about 12,200 people are hospitalized and 3,500 die due to influenza and related complications.

The flu season across the country normally runs from November to April — but it won't be the only virus around during that time.

Other viruses circulating

Bogoch claimed it's not just the flu that people need to worry about as fall rolls around.

There will also be a rise of RSV and COVID-19 cases, once again.

When it comes to COVID-19, the doctor explained infections are still popping up as health officials confirm the presence of a new subvariant in Canada.

The Omicron subvariant, EG.5, is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and was recently declared a variant of interest by the World Health Organization, the CBC reported.

Though the strain might contribute to a surge in cases — maybe globally — "there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date," the WHO said on Aug. 9.

Health experts in Canada are also preparing for a rise in COVID-19 cases, as well as RSV.

In addition to COVID, health officials in Canada are predicting a rise respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections too.

RSV is a major cause of lower respiratory illness, particularly among infants, young children and older adults, Health Canada stated.

In Canada, RSV causes yearly outbreaks of respiratory tract disease, usually starting in the late fall through early spring.

The virus causes coughing, runny nose, fever and a decrease in appetite and energy in those infected. It can also sometimes cause severe infection of the lower respiratory tract, which can only be managed in the hospital. Infants frequently have bronchiolitis, which presents as wheezing and increased work of breathing.

Sadly, we're gonna be admitting people with influenza, RSV and COVID to hospital.Dr. Bogoch

"RSV is thought of mistakenly as an infection of childhood, but it certainly isn't… it can infect anyone," Bogoch said.

"In fact, in the hospital, most people with RSV infections are in the adult hospitals. They're people typically on the older end of the spectrum or people with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk," he added.

There are also viruses that cause traditional colds, called rhinoviruses and enteroviruses, circulating in Canada.

Doctors recommend Canadians keep up to date with their immunizations.

Bogoch said it's important that Canadians immunize themselves against these different viruses.

What vaccines you need this fall

Here's what vaccines will be made available this fall:

Influenza vaccine, also known as the flu shot

New COVID-19 booster

RSV vaccine for eligible adults over 60

As the government of Canada puts it, vaccination works by exposing the body to "key parts of bacteria or viruses, called antigens."

"Later, if we are exposed to that same bacterium or virus, our immune system will be able to recognize the antigen and respond more quickly to help prevent us from getting the disease or from getting seriously ill," the government added.

We know that vaccines aren't perfect, but they certainly can reduce the probability of people getting severe infections.Dr. Bogoch

Bogoch said though "vaccines aren't perfect," they can reduce the chances of severe illness.

"It's especially important for people at greatest risk for severe infection to get the vaccination," he said.

Those at-risk include people who:

Are 65 years of age and older

Live in long-term care facilities or nursing homes

Have underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and lung and heart diseases

Bogoch's advice is to get the influenza vaccine early on in the fall season. Along with the flu shot, Bogoch assured new COVID-19 booster doses will be available in the fall.

"We're still waiting to hear from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on who will be eligible," Bogoch said.

New formulations of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to become available in Canada this fall. (Getty)

For COVID-19 booster doses, Health Canada states NACI has previously "recommended that at least one booster dose should be offered to all adults 18 years of age and over, and adolescents 12 to 17 years of age who are at increased risk of severe illness, along with additional specific population recommendations in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023."

However, the government also recently updated their guidance to include that a new vaccine formula may be coming to respond to the current virus subvariants.

"Manufacturers have indicated that new COVID-19 vaccine formulations are in development and products are forthcoming," it read.

Health Canada also recently approved the first RSV vaccine for adults 60 years of age and older, which Bogoch called "amazing, as it's been decades in the making."

That vaccine will be available in limited quantities at first, but health officials hope that soon changes.

