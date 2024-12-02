For Cyber Monday, these Bose headphones are over 40% off

If you can't seem to make a decision on a pair of headphones to buy, let the experts at Yahoo do the work for you. We're a big fan of these Bose QuietComfort Headphones with active noise cancellation (to avoid holiday headaches, of course), as they're one of the top models that happen to be more than 40% off right now during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

These Bose headphones are consistently regarded as some of the best in the industry, so seeing them marked down to just $199 is huge. Not only do they offer a full day of battery life on a single charge, but they also give you the quiet time you deserve by blocking out the sounds around you.

While we are on the subject of great Cyber Monday deals, this is just one of many we've found in the tech category alone. Our team of shopping experts have been meticulously checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices to bring you the best deals of the bunch.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your listening game, this is it. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, an audiophile or just someone who values a little quiet in their life, the Bose QuietComforts are a worthy investment — especially at this price.

Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal? 💰

Ask any Bose owner how they feel about these headphones and they'll tell you: They're worth it. That becomes doubly true when you consider that the primo cans are currently $149 off at Amazon and listed at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Why do I need these? 🤔

When the world around you becomes too noisy for you to focus, these headphones will shut everything out The Quiet Mode blocks nearly all sound, while the Aware Mode allows sound in but dampens it enough that it's not overwhelming. This is perfect for when you need to stay focused on a project, but you also need to keep an ear open for someone knocking at the door.

The audio quality is nothing to sneeze at either. The EQ (equalization) control granted by the Bose app makes it possible to fine-tune your listening experience to your music, whether that means solid bass or crystal-clear treble. You can also expect up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Forget to plug them in? No worries — a quick 15-minute charge will get you an additional 2.5 hours of playback time.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones can also pair with more than one device at a time. All you have to do is toggle between the connections to easily switch from your phone to your laptop and back again.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver superb sound quality, active noise cancellation and all-day battery. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 5,000 customers have given these headphones a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One five-star reviewer claims that the QuietComforts are better than even the more expensive QuietComfort Ultra option. "I prefer the QuietComfort’s buttons to the Ultra’s touch controls, which seemed awkward. The Bose QuietComfort are quickly becoming my favorite. The sound quality is second to none It is noticeably better than the QC 45. The bass is definitely deeper and punchier. The highs and mids are also discernibly better. The highs are brighter and more crisp, though the highs are never harsh on my ears."

Think over-the-ear headphones aren't great for running? Think again, says this reviewer. "I’m very impressed with not only the quality of the headphones but the weight. I enjoy running and these headphones make it easier to go the extra mile. They’re light and easy to take on runs. The audio quality is amazing. You can truly hear the sound quality while listening to different genres. The design is also sleek and easy to pack away. One of my major concerns was battery life. I’ve only found myself charging them every five days while having heavy usage!" raved one fan.

Another user wrote, "I love the lightness of these headphones. The heavier ones give me a headache after a while, but I can wear these all day! I love the Bluetooth toggle, I can reconnect to devices instantly. And you can be connected to multiple devices at the same time! I am listening to my music from my phone and when I get a work call my music mutes and I can answer the call. 10/10 recommend!"

"Ecstasy for your ears," shared one more shopper. "I'm no audiophile but I can definitely say these are the best Bose headphones I've ever had. The sound is rich and superb across multiple genres of music. Aesthetically, they are pleasing to the eye and comfortable to wear."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers thought that these cans weren't great in every use case, however. "These headphones are great for most purposes. If you wear glasses, however, you may want to reconsider," warned one five-star shopper. "The noise leakage when wearing glasses completely overcomes the NC feature. They are five stars in all categories except while wearing glasses, which may not be relevant for many people."

Another reviewer cautioned that the battery life isn't great when compared to non-ANC headphones. "My previous headphones went for weeks of sporadic, casual listening without me needing to charge them, but they weren't as fancy and they weren't noise-canceling. These Bose headphones need fairly regular charging, which isn't the end of the world, especially since — I assume — they use up more battery thanks to the awesomely effective noise-canceling. It will last a long airplane trip but you'll need to charge it pretty soon after that or else you're going to be sans-headphones for at least part of the flight home."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

