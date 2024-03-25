Is it safe to travel to France? The latest advice

France was already on high alert in advance of the Olympics, but this has now been upgraded to 'emergency' - Michel Euler

The French government has raised its terror alert to the highest possible level, “emergency”, following the terror attack in Moscow that left more than 135 people dead.

French prime minister Gabriel Attal said the decision was taken “in light of the Islamic State’s claiming responsibility for the [Moscow] attack and the threats weighing on our country”.

France’s terror threat system has three levels. The highest level is announced if there is a terrorist attack in France or overseas, or if an attack on French soil is considered to be imminent.

France was already on high alert for potential terrorist attacks, with the Paris Olympics and Paralympics due to take place in the capital this summer.

The updated terror alert comes just days before the UK Easter school holidays, when thousands of British holidaymakers will travel across the Channel for a getaway.

Police officers patrol Trocadero Square on March 25 - Michel Euler/AP

What is the Foreign Office advice for France?

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) France advice, which was last updated on February 20, reads: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

“Methods of attack have included knife attacks, shootings, bombings and vehicle attacks. Be vigilant in public places and follow the advice of local French authorities,” the FCDO adds.

The FCDO lists shopping centres, entertainment establishments, cultural events, public transport and places of worship as settings where “indiscriminate” terrorism attacks could take place.

Check the France FCDO page for the latest advice.

What happened in the Moscow terror attack?

On Friday, terrorists carried out an attack at the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow, killing at least 137 and injuring 140.

Four men, all of whom are citizens of Tajikistan, have been formally charged with committing a group terrorist attack. The attack has been claimed by the Afghanistan-based Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K) group.

Story continues

On March 7, the United States warned its citizens in Russia that extremists had “imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow” and specifically mentioned concert venues. It advised Americans to avoid large gatherings.

The UK Foreign Office warns Britons to "be vigilant in public places" in France - Reuters

What should I do if I get caught up in a terrorist attack?

Britain’s counter-terrorism police gives advice on what to do in the event of an emergency. This includes to run to a place of safety: “This is better than trying to surrender or negotiate.” To hide: “It is better to hide than confront. Barricade yourself in, turn your phone to silent and use only when it is safe to do so.” And to tell: “Make sure you know the local emergency numbers in the country you are travelling to. For all EU countries call 112.”

Have there been recent terrorist attacks in France?

There have been a number of terrorist attacks in France over the past decade. In January 2015, eight cartoonists, two guests and two police officers were murdered at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The gunmen identified as belonging to al-Qaeda.

In November that year, in the deadliest terrorist attack in French history, 131 people were killed and 413 were injured in a series of shooting and grenade attacks at the Bataclan music venue, near the Stade de France and at several restaurants and bars across Paris. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In July 2016, 86 people were killed and 434 injured in Nice after a 19-tonne cargo truck was driven into crowds during Bastille Day celebrations on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. Again Islamic State claimed responsibility.

What if I want to cancel my trip to France?

If you have booked a package holiday to France and want to cancel your trip for any reason, contact your tour operator and they might offer flexibility with alternative dates.

But bear in mind that, because the Foreign Office has not issued any advice against travel to France, there is no guarantee that you will receive a refund, nor will you be able to claim money back with your travel insurance company.

If you have booked flights and accommodation independently, and wish to cancel your holiday, contact your travel providers as soon as possible to see if you can rearrange your plans. Note, however, that given the circumstances, it is unlikely you will receive a full refund.