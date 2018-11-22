1 / 9

It's that time of year again when everyone in #menswear starts eulogising the Big Coat. And sure: pulling on your signature piece of outerwear feels pretty great. But you know what else is good about winter? Big Jumpers.

We're talking: crewnecks, cableknits, rollnecks, turtlenecks. We're talking: cashmere, cotton, merino wool, alpaca. Chunky, soulful knitwear that goes missing for half the year before walking back into your life like a long-lost friend.

Like the Big Coat, the Big Jumper can also work wonders for your sex appeal. As one Twitter user put it recently: "it's that time of year again when I can't tell if guys on the tube are cute, or just wearing a great jumper". Quite.

Here, then, is our pick of Big Jumper Season 2018. Pair them with your Big Coat. Obviously.

Forget 'Big Coat' Season. Winter Is All About Your Big Jumper Game

Big, bold knitwear for big, bold men

From Esquire