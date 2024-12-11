The forgotten slopes where Scottish skiing was born

“Skiers in Scotland are afraid of nothing.” The foreign visitor, quoted in Myrtle Simpson’s definitive book The Story of Scottish Skiing, could easily have been speaking today, as in the 1950s. “They ski down slopes which elsewhere would have been considered a meadow, just as long as there is a little snow between the grass.”

As I tried not to sink too deep into soaking heather bogs while climbing the peaty slopes of Ben Lawers in Perthshire, I would have been grateful for even the hint of snow.

I was following in the footsteps of my guide, British backcountry expert Blair Aitken, and flinching from the driving sleet pummelling my face. Our foreign friend from 70 years ago was right: you need boundless courage to take on these Scottish hills in winter.

The village of Killin, six miles south of Ben Lawers, was once the centre of British skiing and where my late mother learned to ski before the concept of ski resorts in Scotland existed. Brought up on a farm, whose sheep roamed the tussocky grass moorland rising from the banks of Loch Tay, she was a dedicated skier who walked up those snowy hills to earn her turns.

When she died last winter, I decided to take a pilgrimage to my spiritual skiing home to find out more about the first great ski area in Scotland.

Sheenadh Martin (left), mother of writer Iain, hiking to the Piste on Ben Lawers in 1952

The first Scottish Ski Club hut was built at Coire Odhar in 1932, below Beinn Glais, one of the Lawers peaks. Easily reached from both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Killin’s initial popularity was due to the gentle grass-covered slopes, suitable for less experienced skiers.

Killin quickly became the unofficial centre of Scottish skiing and during the 1930s Ben Lawers hosted the first slalom and downhill ski races to take place in Britain.

Helen Cole is the senior ranger at the National Trust in Killin, tasked with the preservation of the Ben Lawers Nature Reserve. “There were a couple of rope tows close to the hut,” Cole told me, checking a fading copy of her 1951 handbook. “They also used weasels – ex-Army vehicles with caterpillar tracks to take skiers and their equipment all the way up the hill.”

Writer Iain Martin skiing Ben Lawers

Scottish Ski Club members could travel on a weasel from Killin to the club hut for 5 shillings. It was a quicker, albeit riskier, option than walking – the ticket’s disclaimer noted that “passengers renounce themselves of…all claims for death or injury.”

Not everyone agreed with this newfangled trend of ski lifts though. Theo Nicholson Esq. wrote to the Scottish Ski Club asking: “Have we sunk so low that we must carry these lazy city toilers to the top and then launch vast crowds of them down our treasured ski fields?”

Mr Nicholson’s fury would have worsened in 1952, when an access road was built for the construction of a hydroelectric dam at Lochan na Lairige, making the rope tow easier to reach. A new car park meant it was now just two hours walking or ski touring from there to the hut.

But as the 1950s drew to a close, Killin’s golden era as the white centre of Scottish skiing faded. The Scottish Ski Club decided that the deep corries further north offered a better chance of holding snow than the open slopes of Ben Lawers, and the first permanent lift in Scotland was built at Glencoe.

My mother’s attention shifted to the Alps, and on a trip to Obergurgl in Austria in 1960, she met my father, and set in motion my own ski odyssey.

While Killin never became a ski resort, it remains a superb destination for ski touring. When planning this trip, I was lucky to have the hugely knowledgeable Aitken to help me seek out the snow.

“There are plenty of great Norwegian-style descents towards Loch Tay, Lochan na Lairige or Lochan nan Cat from Ben Lawers,” he told me. However, the problem with skiing in Scotland is that conditions can be notoriously fickle. “Winters are increasingly unpredictable, still with good snowfall, but often disappearing quickly due to warm temperatures and rain.”

Sheenadh Martin (right) at the foot of Ben Lawers in 1953

My timing was such that when the day came for my visit, skiing the actual slopes that my mother had honed her skills on wouldn’t be possible. The good news was that Blair had scouted ahead and felt that a walk to the north-eastern slopes would earn us a decent off-piste descent of 400 to 500 vertical metres.

The only catch was that instead of walking up from the car park, we’d start from the road close to the loch, to get shelter from the wind, making it a 90-minute walk followed by 30 minutes of ski touring. He was completely honest about what we could expect: “The walk to ski ratio might sound ridiculous, but if the weather breaks, as I think it will, it’ll be worth it!”

With skis attached to our backpacks and boots slung over our shoulders, we hiked across a hummocky mosaic of heather, bracken and sludgy fields, trying to ignore the increasingly fierce driving rain.

The area boasts excellent Norwegian-style descents towards Loch Tay - Blair Aitken

As we switched to touring for the final ascent over an icy and steep traverse, I was momentarily confused. Could that be a shadow? Unbelievably, the sun broke free of the clouds and made the welcome appearance that Blair had predicted.

There’s no more beautiful place than Scotland when the sun shines. The descent may have been short, but the views back to the inky depths of Lochan Nan Cat and down the rugged glen to a serene Loch Tay will – like Killin’s influence on my skiing life – last forever.

Essentials

British Backcountry offers introductory courses to ski touring in Scotland from £95 per person or private bookings from £225 per day. Wandering Workshops – run by ex-British Olympian Lesley McKenna – offer two-day split-board and ski touring weekends in Aviemore for £275 per person.

