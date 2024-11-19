Former barmaid returns to historic pub as owner

Emma Lomas has bought the pub she used to work in as a teenager [The Crown Inn]

The former barmaid of a historic pub has returned as its new owner 12 years after pulling her first pint.

Emma Lomas, 31, first worked at The Crown Inn in Churchill, North Somerset, when she was 18 years old and has now taken over the 18th century establishment from Karen Clements.

As a teenager, Ms Lomas told her mum she was going to work in the candlelit pub which recently featured in Channel 4’s ‘True Love’ series.

Ms Lomas said: "It’s daunting taking on a place so treasured but it doesn’t feel like work because I love it and nothing will change."

Ms Lomas (right) has bought 18th century pub off Karen Clements (left) [The Crown Inn]

Ms Clements took on The Crown Inn in 2013 with her husband Brian, who died of pneumonia in 2020.

But the 61-year-old said it was "time for her to stop" and she will spend her free time with her family, and travel to Paris.

Ms Lomas, who also breeds prize-winning horses in Sandford, said: "I used to ride past the pub at 17 and told mum I’d work there.

“The Crown’s very special, with loyal customers who feared it might change once Karen left."

But Ms Lomas said people can "rest assured, The Crown will be staying the same".

"Everyone feels like family. I’ve a brilliant team, including my mum, Helen," she added.

