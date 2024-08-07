The Former London Home of the Founder of ‘Riverdance’ Lists for $33 Million

Built in 1840, this west London residence has played host to some notable characters in its 184-year history. Nestled in the charming enclave of Little Venice, the Grade II-listed home, once owned by Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley, has hit the market for the first time in 20 years. Listed with Aston Chase for £26 million ($33 million), the palatial pad was originally built by English architect Matthew Wyatt and at one point was acquired by socialite and royal mistress Lillie Langtry, who was known to have romantic ties to more than one member of the English aristocracy.

The three-story property is positioned within Park Place Villas and directly overlooks the famous Regent’s Canal. According to listing records, Flatley, the creator of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, snapped up the spread in 1998 for a cool £4.75 million. That is, after he managed to outbid Madonna and Barbara Streisand.

The main reception room features a fireplace and ornate crown moldings.

“Two decades ago, three A-listers had a bidding war to acquire it, and we envisage there will be strong interest with this new listing as the Langtry villa is one of the most historically important houses in Little Venice,” says Michael Sulkin, director of Aston Chase, in a press statement. Altogether, the Victorian mansion comprises seven bedrooms, a drawing room with a Regency fireplace, and an adjoining conservatory.

Before Flatley handed the roughly 8,000-square-foot digs over to its current owners in 2004, he tapped architect and interior designer Peter Inston to revamp the place, including transforming the lower ground floor into a leisure hub complete with an indoor swimming pool, a gym, and a mahogany-clad club room with a cocktail bar and movie screen. Other of Flatley’s updates also still remain, like the diamond pattern marble flooring in the entrance hall, the imported French stone fireplace and red silk wallpaper in the dining room, and the Fourneaux de France Aga stove and banquet-style breakfast booth in the kitchen. It was here that the dancer used to host his A-list friends, including members of the Irish football team and members of the British royal family.

The barrel-roofed glass conservatory overlooks the lush backyard.

There are remnants from Langtry’s time at the villa as well, such as the pair of stone lions at the front door, a gazebo with a loveseat where she entertained Edward VII, then the heir apparent Prince of Wales, and a secret carriage driveway so her royal paramour could sneak in and out undetected.

“The house has huge potential and a comprehensive refurbishment, and the installation of the latest specification would create one of the finest trophy homes in London,” adds co-founding director of Aston Chase, Mark Pollack. “With its colorful royal and celebrity backstory we anticipate significant interest in the villa from discerning buyers around the world.”

