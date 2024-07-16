Found: The best Prime Day deals under $5 to shop as a little treat

These Prime Day deals are all $5 or less, and worth every penny. (Amazon)

For savvy shoppers, taking part in Prime Day is a time-honored tradition. With major deals on big-ticket goodies like Apple products, vacuums and kitchen appliances, it's the best time of the year to save, save, save. But even with all of those impressive savings, your budget can still take a hit (trust us, we know). The great news: There are so many good steals that are cheaper than your morning latte on sale at Amazon — we're talking $5 or less.

Of course, you can spend your spare change on boring life necessities like a three-pack of plastic wrap (and you might as well!), but the world of cheap Amazon finds is vast — and it is beautiful. To help you out, we scoured the maze of Prime Day markdowns (and there are, um, a lot) and picked the best ones actually worth your time and money. Hey, $5 is still $5! For example, there's the Yahoo editor-approved foot scrub that will get your feet shiny and new for that upcoming vacation and the prettiest set of KitchenAid measuring spoons. Want some more? Scroll below.

Best Prime Day deals under $5

Amazon Msq Eyelash Comb $5 $10 Save $5 with Prime Clumping? Not on our watch. This tiny tool separates mascara-coated lashes in seconds, beautifully defining each one. The result is a natural-looking, clump-free finish that will make everyone wonder whether you're wearing mascara at all. At more than 50% off for Prime Day, this No. 1 bestselling beauty gizmo is a total steal. It's also way less expensive than getting eyelash extensions, which can run you over $200 — and only last about a week if you don't shower. Save $5 with Prime $5 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Measuring Spoons, Set of 5 $3 $6 Save $3 with Prime Think about how many measuring spoons you've lost over the years, whether they disappeared during a move or the invisible kitchen elves took them and they were never to be seen again. At $3, this oh-so-pretty KitchenAid set makes the worthiest replacement. They can be used to measure both wet and dry ingredients and are dishwasher-safe. Plus, the spoons nest together on a ring for safe storage and easy hanging. Save $3 with Prime $3 at Amazon

Amazon Tide To Go Pen Stain Remover $3 $5 Save $2 If you're going to buy anything from this list, make it this Tide To Go pen. You know the feeling when you get a stain on a brand-new, pretty dress while on a dinner date that even club soda can't take on. That's where the famous orange pen comes in. It's only $3 for Prime Day, which is so much cheaper than paying to get those deep-set stains professionally cleaned. Grab a few and keep them in every purse, your car and your office. You never know when disaster will strike. $3 at Amazon

Amazon Innisfree Aloe Energy Mask $2 $3 Save $1 with Prime Look, shopping all of these Prime Day deals can be stressful. Treat yourself to a little spa day after this madness for just $2 with this face mask from popular K-beauty brand Innisfree. It's infused with soothing aloe and other fresh botanical extracts, to quench parched skin. Just wash your face and slap it on. Then throw on your favorite guilty-pleasure TV show, wait 10 to 20 minutes, pat the remaining serum into your skin and voilà! Your face is refreshed, plump and glowy. Save $1 with Prime $2 at Amazon

Amazon Mini Jewelry Travel Case $5 $6 Save $1 with Prime Traveling with your favorite baubles will be so much easier when you invest in this convenient and stylish jewelry case. Although at $5, it's hardly a big investment. It has dedicated compartments for your earrings, necklaces and rings. Plus, there are two removable dividers if you need more space. Snag it in any of 11 hues — prices vary by color. Save $1 with Prime $5 at Amazon

Amazon Sosoon Scalp Massager $4 $5 Save $1 with Prime Said to remove product and oil buildup and promote hair growth, this lightweight and affordable (at just $4) scalp massager is one of the niftier items on this list. It comes in a ton of different colors (prices vary) and fits in the palm of your hand, making it easy to use and travel with. While more studies need to be done, Dr. Gloria Lin, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, told Yahoo that consistently using a scalp massager in your hair wash routine "can lead to increased expression of specific hair cycle-related genes." Save $1 with Prime $4 at Amazon

Amazon Kar4kleaner Car Cleaning Gel $5 $6 Save $1 with Prime Cleaning crumbs out of your car can be difficult enough, but when they fall down into the gaps around your gear shift, it's nearly impossible. Enter: this miracle gel. It's not only worth every penny but also really fun to use. Think of it like slime, but for grown-ups. The sticky goo grabs crumbs, dust and other undesirables and makes it easy to clean every nook and cranny. Save $1 with Prime $5 at Amazon

Amazon Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes $5 $8 Save $3 with coupon It's always a good idea to stock up on beauty necessities during major sale bonanzas like Prime Day. What's more essential than these Neutrogena makeup-removing wipes? For $5, you can get 21 individually wrapped towelettes. Fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin, keep a few in your purse, gym bag and car. You never know when you're going to want to refresh your face. Save $3 with coupon $5 at Amazon

Amazon Palmer's Cocoa Butter Foot Magic Exfoliating Foot Scrub $5 $6 Save $1 Neglecting your feet is a no-no when it comes to body care — but that doesn't mean you have to blow a zillion dollars on the fanciest products. Take, for example, this minty, exfoliating, coconut-butter-infused "magic" foot scrub Yahoo's beauty editor Jennifer Romolini has been using the Palmer's to soften up her calluses for years. "In my experience, the fancy stuff is rarely a lick better than the old staples," she says of the scrub. "It's an essential product for keeping rough, dry feet hydrated and smooth." Plus, it feels good on your skin and — at under $5 —for your wallet. $5 at Amazon

Amazon 'My Wife Is Hotter Than My Coffee' Mug $5 $7 Save $2 That first, warm sip of morning joe is one of life's greatest joys — especially when it comes from a cheeky mug. Gifting it to your spouse — yes, even though it's July — is a surefire way to get them to chuckle. And a great way to remind them that, yes, you are hotter than coffee. It's dishwasher-safe, so the message should stick, and carefully packed to ensure safe delivery. $5 at Amazon

Amazon Kewjug Refillable Mini Perfume Atomizer Bottle $3 $4 Save $1 with Prime Why spend upwards of $20 on a TSA-approved travel size of your favorite perfume when you can just use this refillable bottle instead? Not only is it super cute, it's easy to use, durable and, according to reviewers, won't leak. You can fill it with more than just perfume. Fill it up with water and throw it in your bag for a refreshing, cool blast of mist while you're out and about. Save $1 with Prime $3 at Amazon

