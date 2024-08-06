Foundation Is Seeking Beauty PR Interns & Influencer Marketing Interns In NYC + LA
Foundation is a bi-coastal, beauty brand-building agency with teams in NYC and LA. We provide communications, affiliate marketing, and influencer marketing strategies for the industry’s leading beauty, lifestyle, and wellness brands. Our current client roster includes NARS, Youth To The People, Patrick Ta Beauty, Briogeo, Hero Cosmetics, INNBEAUTY Project, Nécessaire, and more.
Foundation offers a unique opportunity for interns to gain experience, practical knowledge, and professional exposure to PR and influencer marketing. Our goal is to provide our interns with a valuable, fun experience that allows for further career development and will be useful in future endeavors.
Beauty PR Internship Responsibilities:
● Assisting in the execution of client events
● Managing product mailers and the beauty closet inventory
● Conducting industry research and competitive analysis to stay up-to-date on the media landscape
● Creating draft pitches and target press lists
● Updating client reports
Influencer Marketing Internship Responsibilities:
● Sourcing and building out influencer lists
● Outreaching to agents and influencers
● Seeding and fulfilling influencer mailers
● Managing influencer event invites and gifting at events
● Strategizing influencer partnerships and activations for brands
Qualifications:
● Professional, enthusiastic and positive attitude
● Knowledgeable on the beauty and wellness industry, influencers, and media trends
● Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
● Extremely resourceful, organized, and detail-oriented
● Intrinsically understands how to work fast yet efficiently and prioritize a vast to-do list
Compensation:
● School credit required
● Free beauty products
● Monthly unlimited Metrocard (NYC)
● Gas reimbursement and parking validation (LA)
Availability:
● Availability of at least 2 days per week in-person at the office in Dumbo, Brooklyn or Beverly Hills, California
● Start - August / September 2024
● End - December 2024
If you’d like to apply, please reach out to hiring@wearefoundation.co with your resume. Please specify which position you’re applying for.
