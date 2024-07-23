Four coping strategies for dealing with anxiety

To help those who might suffer from anxiety, Gemma Bagge, cognitive behavioural psychotherapist, and nutritionist Sophie Bertrand, experts at ARVRA (www.arvra.co.uk), have identified four strategies for managing those feelings. Recognising triggers The first step in managing anxiety is to identify what triggers it. "Keeping a diary or journal to note when and where anxiety occurs, along with the accompanying thoughts and feelings, can help to identify patterns and triggers," the experts recommend. "This self-awareness is helpful, as recognising these patterns is the foundation upon which effective coping mechanisms can be built."