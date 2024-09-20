Four tips for promoting thick and healthy hair

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: As hundreds injured by exploding pagers began to arrive at a Beirut hospital, this doctor recalls the scene:: September 18, 2024:: Hazmieh, Lebanon:: Dania El Hallak, Internal medicine specialist"We didn't know what to do. We didn't understand what was happening. At that moment, we started receiving text messages about pagers exploding. Again, we were scared. We had pagers in the hospital. So just like that, at that moment, all pagers in the hospital were shut down.""The hardest thing I saw was young patients completely blown out everywhere with their bowels out and I still had to talk to them, take their names, ask them about their allergies, ask them if they had any past medical histories that I should know about so I could treat them. It was very difficult for me to witness, a patient speaking to me and his intestines were hanging out.""I feel numb, I feel numb. I am still thinking that I have a lot of work to do at night and I am just thinking - how am I going to still have energy for tonight's shift."Twelve people were killed on Tuesday (September 17) and nearly 3,000 were injured when pagers used by Hezbollah members - including fighters and medics - detonated simultaneously across Lebanon.Over 2,700 people arrived at 20 Lebanese hospitals after Tuesday's blasts, caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad said, some 300 in a critical condition.More than 400 surgeries were carried out on Tuesday, the majority for facial and eye injuries.El Hallak was speaking on Wednesday about treating those injured by pager explosions. Later on Wednesday, hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south in the country's deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between the militants and Israel nearly a year ago, stoking tensions after similar explosions of the group's pagers the day before.Lebanon's health ministry said 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley.